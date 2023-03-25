Local prof hails governor’s hair discrimination ban

When Gov. Katie Hobbs on March 17 signed an executive order banning state agencies under her control from discriminating against workers based on their hair texture and style, her staff had figured one man had to be there.
That’s because Dr. Neal Lester, an Ahwatukee resident and Foundation Professor of English at Arizona State University, had written extensively over the last couple decades about how hair had been used to deny Black women in particular employment, housing and other opportunities for centuries.
“Everyone has a hair story, and that hair story connects each of us with someone else,” Lester told the governor and a group of supporters who gather for Hobbs’ ceremonial signing of the executive order.
“And while each person has their own story, the story of Black folks’ hair in the U.S. underscores the fact that, with hair, the personal is political and the political is ‘professional,’” he said.
Effusive in his gratitude to the governor, Lester was careful not to steal Hobbs’ thunder.
“She was the speaker and the star,” he told the Ahwatukee Foothills News. “I was invited as a guest commentator on the significance of this moment for Arizona. So, yes, I see the need for and significance of this declaration of anti-discrimination/anti-bias.”
Though Lester played no role in Hobbs’ decision to issue the far-reaching ban, her staff invited him because of his extensive writings on a subject few people across the country – especially men – have tackled.
Scores of incidents involving hair-related discrimination have prompted bans similar to the one Hobbs issued at both the state and local level.
The U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 passed the Crowns Act, though the Senate failed to approve it. However, some 20 states – which now include Arizona – have passed some version of the Crowns Act.
In signing the executive order, Hobbs said she wants to make sure that Black state employees – as well as workers for companies that contract with the state – “will be able to wear their natural hair without fear of discrimination.’’
“More importantly is the message this sends to all Black women, men and children that you deserve to be comfortable wearing your natural at school and in the workplace without being perceived as unprofessional or suffering other negative consequences,’’ she said.
Nothing in her order, however, affects the policies of other levels of government, much less private employers, all of which are beyond her unilateral control. Nor does it preclude schools from establishing their own rules and regulations about hair for staff and students.
But Hobbs said it could provide a basis for action by others.
“I’m hopeful that this order will set an example for other employers also committed to building an Arizona for everyone,’’ she said, calling on the Republican-controlled Legislature “to address these inequities for all Arizonans.’’
The governor acknowledged that her order is focused on Black hairstyles and does not address how other employees can be discriminated against because of their hair, such as Sikhs, who must maintain uncut and untrimmed hair, and Hasidic Jews, with side curls known as “payos.’’
Hobbs cited certain protections already in state law, such as a 2021 law that allows Native American students to wear tribal regalia to graduation ceremonies. But nothing in that measure addresses hair.
“We’re certainly willing to look into more,’’ she said, repeating her hope that her executive order would spur legislation “to end this kind of inequity across the board.’’
The governor made it clear she was acting because there appears to be a special problem for Black workers and contractors.
“A Black woman is 80% more likely
to change her natural hair to meet
social norms or expectations at work,’’ Hobbs said.
“Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home, or know of a Black woman sent home from the workplace because of her hair,’’ the governor continued. “And one in two Black children have experienced hair discrimination as early as 5 years old. And the impact can last a lifetime.’’
Lester, who specializes in African-American literature and cultural studies. Lester, is the co-author of “Hair Stories,’’ a catalog prepared for the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.
He said the order recognizes the reality of the discrimination that does occur now based on how some Black people are perceived.
“All this is to say is we are not our hair,’’ he said at the signing of the executive order. “But our hair is part of who we are and how we are.’’
Lester read off a litany of situations across the country where people were turned away from restaurants because of their hair and students were forced to cut it.
Many of the figures cited by Hobbs on Friday came from a study conducted by Dove, the hair and skin-care company.
That study also found that two-thirds of Black women change their hair for a job interview, including 41% who change it from curly to straight.
So pervasive is the discrimination against Black women because of certain hair styles and textures, Lester stressed, that several industries have grown up as a result of it. Hair-straightening products comprise perhaps the most prominent of the way manufacturers have capitalized on Black women’s fear of being rejected for their hair.
While Black women bear the brunt of hair discrimination, Lester said Black men as well as men and women of other races – including Native Americans – have been victimized as well.In 2018, for example, a Black male teen was forced to cut his dreadlocks on
the spot during a wrestling match because a referee required it. Teens have been suspended in high school for their dreadlocks in recent years as well.
Multiple-gold-medal-winning Olympics gymnast Gabby Douglas encountered a storm of criticism in 2012 for her hair style from people who all but ignored what the then-16-year-old had accomplished in competitions as the first African-American woman to win some events.
Lester said discrimination against Black women’s hair dates back at least to the 18th century, “when Black women were forced to cover their hair because white women felt threatened that their white men would be attracted to the Black women.”
But while he cited some incidents of discrimination involving male hair styles during Hobbs’ ceremony last week, “what I didn’t want to do is upstage the centrality of this to Black women.”
He noted that hair styles and textures also can trigger “micro-aggression” in the workplace or other gatherings when people try to touch a Black person’s hair.
Lester called Hobbs’ executive order “momentous” for Arizona.
But he noted the fight against hair-related discrimination is hardly done “because there are school codes … that list very specifical kinds of Afro-centric hairstyles, like cornrows, braids, dreadlocks.”
And he said that ultimately, the history of discrimination against women because of their hair historically has often cast the victims as “unprofessional” and reflects “the ways in which we value women based on what they look like, not on what they do.”
