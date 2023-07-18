Survey ranks Phoenix 18th best city for recreation

When it comes to a wide range of leisurely pursuits – from parks and playgrounds to restaurants and theaters – residents of Ahwatukee and the rest of Phoenix have it pretty good, according to a national survey released last week.
Among the 100 largest cities in the nation, Phoenix ranks 18th on a list of best cities for recreation compiled by the financial website wallethub.com.
Among the seven Arizona cities included in the survey, the city holds third place – behind Scottsdale (No. 6 nationally) and Tucson (No. 12 nationally).
But in terms of the total score wallethub.com assigned each of the 100 cities to arrive at the rankings, Phoenix did even better. Its total score of 50.37 wasn’t all that far behind the top city in the nation for recreation – Las Vegas, Nevada, which garnered 61.43 points.
And among the seven Arizona cities, Phoenix did even better with a 5-point spread behind Scottsdale and 1.22 points behind Tucson.
Phoenix is well ahead of the least favorable city for recreation among the 100 eyeballed by wallethub: Lowly Chula Vista, California, earned that dubious honor with a 30.5 score, below second-worst city for recreation: Newark, New Jersey.
To arrive at its rankings wallethub.com assigned points to a wide variety of features it believes comprises a solid home for recreational activities of all kinds, grouping them in four categories.
Those categories include:
Over 30 different kinds of public and private facilities, ranging from trails and even basketball hoops per capita to public beaches and pools to coffee shops and baseball/softball diamonds.
Costs, under which wallethub included massages and grooming as well as fitness club memberships and affordable 5-star restaurants.
The quality of parks, including such factors as the percentage of the city’s population with walkable access to them as well as acres of parkland and playgrounds per capita.
Weather, for which Phoenix scored 17th – oddly behind Gilbert and Chandler (14) but ahead of 20th-place Mesa and first-place Riverside, California, as well as dead-last Buffalo, New York.
Wallethub explained it was interested in finding the best places in the nation for recreation because “Staying active isn’t just good for your health. It’s also good for your wallet.
“The best cities have a wide range of leisure activities, both indoor and outdoor,” it said. “Those activities require varying levels of exercise and contribute to a city’s overall well-being and economy.”
It places a high value on parks – which gives Ahwatukee’s proximity to the South Mountain Preserve as well as Pecos Park and Pecos Pool a leg up over Birmingham, Alabama, and San Bernadino, California, which tied for last place.
Yet, overall, Phoenix rated only 82nd in the nation for parks and fifth in Arizona, well behind Scottsdale, which ranked tops in the state and landed in 30th place among the 100 cities.
Not everyone in Ahwatukee would necessarily give the city high marks for parkland, considering the two-year effort by Ahwatukee Realtor Jill Ostendorp and fitness guru Carrie McNeish to secure more pickleball courts at Desert Foothills Park – and complete the construction of the park itself.
On the other hand, psychology professor Andy Lenartz of Ahwatukee thinks South Mountain is such a treasure that he wrote “South Mountain Park and Preserve” (available at amazon.com), a comprehensive guide to its trails, plants and animals.
“It is a truly unique place and a spectacular outdoor playground right in our backyard,” Lenartz said after publishing his labor of love. “While there are bigger and more extensive mountains, it is the biggest municipal park in the U.S. It is absolutely incredible that so many people in the nation’s fifth biggest city have easy access to this sprawling natural space.”
The best for parks in wallethub’s eyes? New York City, followed, in order, by Madison, Wisconsin; Anchorage, Alaska; San Francisco, California; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.
When it came to the cost of recreation, Glendale led the nation while Phoenix scored a rank of 82 nationally and last place statewide.
Wallethub said its assessment of recreation costs also included the prices of bowling, movie tickets, booze, hamburgers and pizza and estaurant meals.
So that formula not only made Glendale the thriftiest place in the country for recreation but landed Toledo, Ohio, in second place; Fort Wayne, Indiana, in third; Wichita, Kansas, in fourth place; and Oklahoma City in fifth.
The least wallet-friendly city in the nation for recreation, the survey found, is, not surprisingly, New York City.
The website also took a deep dive to identify the five best and five worst cities in a variety of individual categories.
Phoenix made none of them.
Among the Arizona cities that did in those best-worst lists were:
Mesa and Gilbert, which ranked fifth and fourth, respectively, for least number of tennis courts per capita (Honolulu, Hawaii, ranked best).
Scottsdale, which ranked fourth for the highest percentage of parkland as a share of total city area. Mesa made that list too, but for the fifth lowest percentage of parkland versus total total city area.
Tucson, which has the fifth lowest bowling costs in the country.
Wallethub also called on five university professors who are experts on the subject of recreation – four with doctorates – for their thoughts on whether cities should raise taxes or deepen debt through bond issues to invest in parks and recreation.
While four cautioned that it depends on an individual city’s need, they all to a degree thought that idea is worth pursuing. The fifth expert did not answer the question.
“Absolutely,” said James Madison University’s Dr. Stephanie West, the most enthusiastic supporter of that idea. “I think every recreation professor would answer this way. Investing in parks and recreation in a community is like investing in your home. While one should be sure investments are reasonable and equitable, investing in parks and recreation increases the value of your community.”
All of which makes Phoenix on target in the budget for the new fiscal year that began July 1.
City Council and the administration added $3.6 million. and created 26 new job positions for “healthy neighborhoods and community enrichment.” Most of that was related to in one way or another to recreation – including $100,000 for special street sweeper that clears bike lanes and $2 million to hire 14 additional park rangers.
In a May budget message to the council, City Manager Jeff Barton also the Parks and Recreation Department’s spending this fiscal year “includes $16.4 million allocated for construction, renovation and repairs of park amenities and facilities.”
For the full survey: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-for-recreation/5144.
