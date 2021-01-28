The item on the Jan. 20 Phoenix City Council agenda didn’t appear to be controversial but advocates of the “Defund the Police” movement had other plans.
In an 8-1 vote, Council members voted to authorize the city manager to apply for a grant with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to reimburse public service departments — such as the police and fire departments — for $5.3 million in damages and other costly emergency protective measures taken during the Black Lives Matter protests in Downtown Phoenix between May 28 and June 11.
An assessment the Arizona Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management determined that Phoenix spent about $6.9 million in additional labor, materials and in repairing damages to city buildings and vehicles.
Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statewide Declaration of Emergency on May 31 in response to the protests that enabled cities to recoup damages spent on riots.
But because most of the reimbursement – over $5 million – was earmarked for police overtime, some citizens and Councilman Carlos Garcia objected to accepting it.
Some citizens who even used the discussion before the vote to demand Phoenix “defund” the department, calling police racists and other epithets.
Garcia also objected to the use of the word “riot” in the Council resolution even though it was quoting from the governor’s executive order, saying it insulted the protestors.
“It diminishes the intent of these people – including myself and my family – who took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd.”
Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers while he was in custody.
Valley activists who wanted to see the reimbursement go toward funding other public services programs — such as mental health services and drug recovery — instead of law enforcement.
“The police do not serve and protect the people,” said Lily Villa, an anthropology graduate student at Arizona State University. “Do not reimburse them so that they can kill more of the people in our community. Please reinvest in our communities and defund the Phoenix Police Department.”
Over a dozen speakers called into the meeting and 230 people commented on the agenda’s public forum in the days leading up to the meeting, most of whom decried the measure.
Some Council members contended the reimbursement essentially covered what had already been spent while others took umbrage at the callers’ demands to “defund” the Police Department.
“I think it’s very important we reimburse the taxpayers from what has been spent out of their budget,” Vice Mayor Thelda Williams said.
Councilmember Sal Diciccio of Ahwatukee called the speakers “whack-jobs” while some callers accused him of being a “white supremacist” and a “bigot.”
“They’re insane and I don’t even understand where these people come up with this stuff – it’s like, insane,” Diciccio said. “These people don’t exist in the real world and they must live in a world that other people don’t see.”
Many opponents of the measure identified themselves as white people “who benefit from white supremacy” and said they were standing in solidarity with the Black community by speaking out against police funding.
“You’re considering allocating more funding to [Phoenix PD] to pay to reimburse them for overtime? No, thank you,” said Katelain Saunders, a justice studies graduate student and researcher at ASU. “While the people of Phoenix were suffering from PTSD, physical harm, fear from police violence and outrageous charges. So we’re here echoing Black leadership’s demands to vote ‘no’ on this harmful measure and to defund the violent Police Department, now.”
DiCiccio said the vote put Phoenix at a “crossroads” between “defund the police” advocates and citizens who support cops.
“We’re going to have to make a choice today on this vote,” DiCiccio said. “We’re either going to support these whack-jobs that came in here, these racist whack-jobs, or we’re going to support our men and women in blue, that have done nothing but protect us and do everything right.”
Garcia, echoed the activists’ sentiments and cast the sole vote against the measure.
“I do want to reiterate that the Police Department overreacted in the manner in which the police conducted itself and handled the demonstrations,” Garcia said. “This overreaction led to massive unnecessary arrest, and I believe wasteful government spending.”
Hundreds of people were arrested during the nightly demonstrations on charges of “rioting, unlawful assembly, curfew violations or disorderly conduct.” Protestors not only said they were demanding justice for Floyd by also for Ahwatukee resident Ryan Whitaker, who was shot in the back in the doorway of his Ahwatukee condo last May.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department said an internal investigation into Phoenix Officer Jeff Cooke, who shot Whitaker three times, twice in the back, is currently in a “non-enforcement position.” Officer John Ferragamo — the other officer on site — has returned to his normal position, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
