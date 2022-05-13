Pecos Pool one of 14 the city will open this summer

The nationwide labor shortage will impact summer fun for untold thousands of Phoenix children and adults this summer after the city announced it can open only half of its pools beginning Memorial Day weekend.
But Ahwatukee residents need not fear – at least until July 31. Pecos Pool – which city Parks and Recreation Department officials call the third most-used public pool in Phoenix – is one of the 14 pools that will open for summer 2022.
However, it is not one of the eight pools that will be open on weekend afternoons through Labor Day after July 31.
Pecos will be open throughout Memorial Day weekend and then daily except Fridays from June 4. Admission is $1 for ages 17 and under and 60 and over and $3 for all other adults.
Pecos is not one of the pools where kids 17 and under can swim for free through the city’s “Kool Kids” program.
In addition, free swimming lessons for kids ages 6 months to 12 years will be available on a limited basis June 20-30, July 5-14 and July 18-28. Registration is slated to begin tomorrow, May 14, at.phoenix.gov/parks/pools/programs/
While at least one of the city’s 29 pools had no chance of opening because they have badly deteriorated, most of the 15 that won’t be open have fallen victim to the labor shortage that has businesses and government agencies at virtually every level desperate to fill vacancies.
City Councilman Sal DiCiccio issued a statement hailing the Pecos Pool news, stating, “With 100+ degree days just around the corner, I was excited to work with our Parks and Recreation Department to ensure Pecos Pool was available to the public for another summer. Swim lessons will also be available throughout the summer at Pecos Pool. As a father, I know how important it is for kids to be able to access their community pools for cool, safe, and active entertainment to beat the desert heat.”
The city for months has been trying to fill more than 600 lifeguard positions with $2,500 in incentive pay for the season – $500 in the first check and $2,000 at the end of the season. City officials said the bonus – available to all lifeguards and other pool personnel like managers and instructors – brought the average hourly wage up from $14 to $21 an hour.
In addition, the city gave $100 to anyone on the city payroll for referring someone who then is hired as a lifeguard.
But Deputy City Manager Inger Erickson last month told a City Council committee in a memo, “Despite these efforts, recruitment continues to be a challenge, as it is nationally; and the department will still be short of the required number of staff needed to open all 29 pools for the 2022 season.”
While 180 people applied for a job after the incentive pay was announced in March, Erickson’s memo stated, 40% were no shows for the certification classes.
“While the incentive pay has increased interest in lifeguard positions, there continues to be a shortage of swim lesson instructors and pool management staff. At present, there are enough pool management staff to operate 14 pools,” she wrote.
The council Committee for Transportation, Infrastructure and Planning discussed the memo at an April 6 meeting and Parks and Recreation Director Cynthia Aguilar had more bad news:
“We are also experiencing a shortage of swim lesson instructors in pool management staff. It’s a little trickier to find pool managers than lifeguards in some regards, because pool managers have to have two to three years of experience as a certified lifeguard to even qualify to be a pool manager. So, the number of pools is all that we can open is also depending on how many pool managers you know are there to help us open those pools.”
Aguilar said the pandemic’s disruption of in-person learning on campuses also adversely impacted the city’s typical efforts to recruit high school kids for lifeguard jobs.
Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari asked Aguilar about the “broader challenge” of recruiting lifeguards in the future – especially since the incentive pay may only be offered this year, made possible by the infusion of one-time federal pandemic relief funding.
Aguilar said her department “recently found there’s a special certification for lifeguards called ‘shallow-water lifeguards’” for individuals who would have fewer responsibilities than a typical lifeguard. Typically, for example, lifeguard must be able to dive from a height of 14 feet.
“That is something we’re going to be exploring…to see if that’s a real possibility – certainly something that can help us attract more people that maybe aren’t comfortable in the water or aren’t able to pass certain elements of the current lifeguard-certification requirements,” Aguilar said
Aguilar also said the city would bus kids in neighborhoods near closed pools to one of the open swimming facilities.
However, there was no mention of that effort in the city parks department’s release last week.
Find more information about specific pool and office hours, call 602-534-6587 or email aquatics.pks@phoenix.gov.
