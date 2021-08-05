Just when they thought the condition of the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course couldn’t get any worse, homeowners around the beleaguered site are up in arms over the trees, bushes and other vegetation growing out of filled lake beds.
Neighbors also complained of a smell last week that they attributed to the stagnant water, though they said the stench dissipated over the weekend.
The complaints come as lawyers for course owner Wilson Gee and the two homeowners suing him prepare for yet another courtroom showdown Aug. 18 before the third Superior Court judge to preside over the case since homeowners Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin filed their suit in 2014.
They want Gee to restore the 18-hole executive course that he closed in 2013 after he declared it had failed to make a profit for the seven years he owned it.
The hearing before Judge Alison Bachus is on a request by attorney Tim Barnes to hold Gee’s company, ALCR, in violation of Judge Theodore Campagnolo’s Nov. 7 order imposing a $500,000 penalty if design and pre-construction work are not completed by May 31.
Campagnolo, who at the beginning of this year was moved to a different division under Superior Court’s normal annual rotation of most judges, set another $1 million penalty if construction has not started a month from now and an additional $2 million penalty if the course is not open by September 2022.
Gee and attorney Daniel Maynard dispute Barnes' assertions.
Gee has bragged that he’s way ahead of Campagnolo’s timetable and that the course will be open by this November.
Maynard in a brief told Bachus the same thing.
Calling Barnes’ motion “premature, groundless and not made in good faith,” Maynard denied his assertions that the new course will not have 18 holes, that all its lakes won’t be filled and that he has failed to get a city permit for grading.
Gee said he doesn’t need a permit but will get one if it turns out he’s wrong and that the only two “lakes” he’s not filling are too small retention ponds.
He and Maynard also say the course will have 18 holes, though nine also will be used for a golf school and would be open to normal play when necessary.
In a filing last Friday, Barnes said, “Contradicting the court, ALCR asserts that it alone will choose how – even whether – to restore and operate the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course.”
He characterized Maynard’s response to his contempt request as “only the most recent expression of determination to upend the will of the Ahwatukee homeowners and the orders of the court to restore and operate the previously PGA championship-grade 18-hole executive golf course.”
He also vowed to show Bachus evidence that “will reflect the golf course’s current scorched-earth condition” and “present state of utter devastation.”
Since Gee closed the course, Barnes contended, “the golf course has continuously deteriorated from, among other things, lack of irrigation, killing not only the grass but virtually all of the literally hundreds of majestic trees lining the freeways.”
“Left to his own devices, Mr. Gee would continue the golf course in its devastated holding pattern with minimal improvements, nine holes on which benefitted homeowners can play golf, unfilled lakes or lakes riddled with unsightly, noxious smelling scrub growth, a trailer for a ‘club house’ and barren features,” Barnes wrote, stating Gee and his partners “seem to want the golf course to fail until the neighbors die and Mr. Gee attains his goal” of selling the site to a developer.
Maynard earlier had written, “One would think the plaintiffs would be delighted with the progress being made to rebuild the golf course a year ahead of schedule but it is clear they believe…that the court will not believe ALCR and will take this opportunity to sanction it.
“Such an action is not justified,” he continued. “This is one of the reasons ALCR has not only met the court’s deadline but exceeded it.”
Slamming the contempt action as “completely unnecessary and only brought to try and get an award of attorneys’ fees,” Maynard accused Barnes and his clients of micro-managing someone’s private property.
“What’s next,” he wrote. “Are the plaintiffs going to want to ‘dictate the hours the course is open, how much it can charge, or whether it must rent carts.’ Enough is enough.”
Barnes and Maynard sharply disagree over the specific intent of Judge John Hannah’s 2018 order directing Gee to restore the course.
Maynard said neither the order nor the site’s covenants, conditions and restrictions say how many holes the course should have, but added, “an 18-hole executive course is what is being built.”
He noted Gee has settled an outstanding tax liability of more than $1 million on the property and has kept Barnes and his clients posted on all the work he has been doing.
“As of May 17, 2021, ALCR had repaired one well, repaired the pumping station, built a bridge to the 5th tee box, began filling the irrigation lakes, had trees trimmed, removed dead trees, debris and volunteer trees,” Maynard wrote.
Offering to take the judge on a tour of the site, Maynard said, “The lakes on the golf course are actually 4 feet deep retaining ponds. ALCR intends to fill all of the lakes except for the small southwest lake which is a retention area and the lake behind the driving range, which has always acted as a spillover for the northwest lake. This is the current intent but can be modified.”
Homeowner Jane Emery watches one lake not far from her house and sees the debris and vegetation breaking through its surface. She and her neighbors fear it will keep growing or rot, contributing to the odor that she said plagued her neighborhood last week.
The odor disappeared Saturday, she said. While she feels it’s only a matter of time before it returns, Emery also reported that some people theorize the stench drifted into Ahwatukee from Maricopa.
She said Swain told her, “Gee needs to remove all of the vegetation, roots and all, before filling it, otherwise he’s creating a swamp."
Emery also expressed concern that dead trees and other vegetation along the banks could impact normal storm runoff in the event of heavy rains.
“The lake bank is eroding,” Emery said, adding she called Gee’s manager and he said the Ahwatukee Board of Management is responsible for the lake banks. ABM denies that assertion, she said.
“Prior to Mr. Gee, the Lakes Golf Course always took care of the lake bank and put chemicals in the lakes to prevent rot/bacteria/fungi etc.,” Emery said in an email. “Mr. Gee stopped all that.”
Gee told AFN that if neighbors are concerned about odors, “all they have to do is call the guys over there... we’ll take care of it."
He said he had heard no complaints about a smell or vegetation and suggested the odor could be coming from dying trees.
Stating that he has been somewhat hamstrung by the same labor shortage that has affected many companies, particularly restaurants, Gee said his crew is still working on the sprinkler system to increase water pressure and that he hopes to begin seeding the course this month.
Though he had said several months ago he hoped to start seeding in July, Gee said, “We’re not going to seed until everything is 100 percent ready to go.”
He also said he is trying to hire students from nearby Mountain Pointe High School to help with removing weeds and expressed frustration with Barnes’ latest legal salvo.
“It’s kind of ridiculous,” Gee said, saying Maynard and he are wondering “why are we wasting all this money on court cases. I have no idea. They have all the proof.”
“I’m just moving ahead as fast as
we can,” he added, stating he wants to “get it out of my hair, get it up and running and start generating some income over there.”
