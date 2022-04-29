Free meals face curbs in Kyrene, Tempe Union

The universal free meals that Kyrene and Tempe Union have been providing to their students for two years could end this summer, as it could end for virtually all schools.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) apparently told fellow Republicans the program was never intended to be permanent and many Senate Republicans object to the $11 billion annual price tag as the federal deficit continues to grow, according to reports in salon.com, Politico and other news sites.
Republicans want schools to return to pre-pandemic operation that provided free lunches – and in many cases, breakfasts – only to kids whose families met federal guidelines for low-income recipients, according to those reports.
Communications directors for both Tempe Union and Kyrene said last week their districts are poised to return to the pre-COVID proof-of-need requirements for free or reduced-price meals.
“When the waivers expire June 30, Tempe Union High School District will have to return to pre-pandemic rules,” Tempe Union spokeswoman Megan Sterling said.
“Families will need to complete paperwork to qualify for free or reduced-price meals and students will be charged accordingly,” Sterling explained. “As a district, we need to plan an outreach campaign that includes making coaches, teachers, counselors, and community organizations aware of the changes; and communicate with students and families directly about what they need to do to sign up as many of our families have not completed a meal application since 2018-2019.
“It is critical that families in need complete the required paperwork before the start of school as we will not be able to provide meals to those students that do not qualify without going into debt. As you may be aware research shows that when children go hungry, it can have profound and long-term consequences on their physical health and development and their ability to learn,” Sterling said.
Meal applications for the 2022-2023 school year will be available on July 1, she added.
Similarly, Kyrene spokeswoman Erin Helm told AFN: “If the federal government discontinues the free lunch program, Kyrene would not continue the program on its own.”
In 2018-19 – the last “normal” school year – 10% of Desert Vista High School students and 30% of Mountain Pointe’s student body qualified for free or reduced-price lunches.
Tempe Union Food & Nutrition Director Julie Peterson said the district provided 103,185 free or reduced-price breakfasts in 2018-19, 144,190 in 2019-20 and 87,777 in 2020-21. Free or reduced-price lunches totaled 321,982 in 2018-19.
In 2019-20, all lunches, like breakfasts, were free once the pandemic shut down campuses in March 2020. The total number of free and reduced-price lunches in 2019-20 was 204,865 and 209,061 the following year.
Kyrene did not have data for free/reduced-price meal distributions for 2020-21 and 2021-22 and supplied only partial data for 2019-20.
The data Kyrene did supply showed, however, little change in the percentages of students who got free or reduced-price lunches between 2018-19 and 2019-20.
For example, two of the three middle schools in Ahwatukee – Akimel A-al and Centennial – in both years had 25% and 42% of their students, respectively, getting them. At Altadeña, 8% of students received free or reduced-price lunches in 2018-19 and 9% in 2019-20.
For the 2018-19 school year, the Kyrene schools with the highest percentages of free and or reduced-price lunches district-wide were Kyrene de la Niños in Tempe, 70%, Kyrene Middle School in Tempe with 50% and Kyrene de las Lomas in Ahwatukee with 48%.
McConnell opposed including the free lunch program in the omnibus spending bill that funds the government through the end of this fiscal year.
Congress approved free meals at the nation’s schools as part of its first COVID-19 stimulus bill in March 2020. It gave districts U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers to feed an additional 10 million American students and also relaxed some regulations so they could deal with supply chain problems and staffing issues. The students, who are 18 and younger, get up to two meals a day, including lunch and breakfast.
Unless Congress takes action, the program will end July 1.
Two Senators introduced a bill to keep it going for at least one more year. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) are the main sponsors of the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act.
If Congress does not renew the program, then schools will revert back
to the free or reduced-price meal program they used before the pandemic, where eligibility was determined by a family’s income.
In 2018-19, Chandler Unified School District provided 5,210,080 meals. Just over 2 million of those were free, with about 145,000 price-reduced. More than 3 million students paid full price that year.
This year they expect that number of free meals to exceed 6.8 million.
“Currently universal free meals will expire on June 30,” according to Jenny Bracamonte, director of food and nutrition operations for CUSD. “At that point we will transition back to a traditional [National School Lunch Program]. That being said, there is a new bill in Congress that allows for universal free meals to extend through September of 2023.
“We have not released any guidance to our families yet because it could very well change and it’s a bit too early,” Bracamonte said. “Of course, we will keep the district apprised of any changes as soon as we are aware.”
The Arizona Food Bank Network said that one in six Arizonans struggles with food insecurity and that more than 311,000 children in this state face food insecurity.
USDA officials say 30 million American students have benefited from the universal free meal program during the pandemic – 10 million more kids than they were serving before the pandemic began.
The food bank network was criticized by many school officials. Parents had to fill out a lot of paperwork to determine if they were eligible for either free and reduced-price meals. Then schools were responsible for keeping track of which students got free meals, and which ones had to pay either partial, or full price.
Three months ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that it funded low-cost or free lunches for 29.6 million children each school day in the 2018-19 school year at a total cost of $14.2 billion.
The following year, it said, about 22.6 million children were served – a decline it blamed on pandemic-driven school closings.
Bracamonte said there were a number of benefits to the universal free meal program for all school districts, stating that they:
• Addressed the challenges of operating the NSLP program during a period where students were in and out of school
• Districts could easily transition to curbside services should they need to close;
• Allowed districts to address their supply chain and staffing issues without running into a deficit;
• Reduced or eliminated stigma, as the financial barrier of paying for school meals is eliminated;
• Reduced red tape and paperwork for school nutrition staff;
• Streamlined meal service operations so the district could serve students faster and gives them more time to eat;
• Did not turn students away due to inability to pay at the secondary level and elementary students do not accrue meal debt and allowed district to reach additional students by serving in non-traditional serving areas – no cash registers, data hookups, etc.
