Club West homeowners rumble with a jungle

If the homeowners along a short stretch of S. 1st Drive in Club West were to ever hum a few bars from Guns & Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle,” they could hardly have picked a better tune for visitors to their backyards.
For the last few years, they’ve watched in growing dismay and alarm the vegetation in the wash abutting them grow relentlessly, obliterating the view of virtually anything on the other side.
Like any jungle, critters abound.
Rattlesnakes and roof rats regularly emerge from the wasteland of weeds, overgrown trees, brittlebush and other brush, creating a nightmare for at least a half dozen homeowners, like Tracy Hazeslit and .
Even a couple bobcats have shown up on Hazeslit’s property, one of which was so bold it stared down Tracy and her daughter when they pulled into their driveway and saw the animal sitting along the edge.
The snakes are so plentiful that Hazeslit has set traps throughout her backyard, although a couple of the reptiles at times have evaded them, parking right at her patio door.
As for the roofrats, Hazeslit recalled, “Last year was my big deal. I could hear them in the walls and I’m like, ‘no, this isn’t going to work for me. I’ve got to get out of here.’
“The pest control guy came and put the traps out and then he put some in the attic and then tried to drop things down to get them in my walls….It was bad because you could see them running in the backyard and I know they’re going to start up again.”
Because of the snakes, Hazeslit can’t let her dog out in the backyard alone.
She now has scheduled recurring visits from her exterminator to take care of the scorpions, whose presence, she said, has greatly increased as the vegetation grows unabated in the wash. Hazeslit said the pests were not a problem until the vegetation on the wash grew – and grew.
“I know there’s bobcats and I know that there’s coyotes and rattlesnakes. We’re in Arizona. I get that,” Hazeslit said. “But never have they come and been in the yard.
“I know it’s because of this,” she said, pointing to the wash that pushes up against her backyard wall. “They’re all moving in here.”
The snakes “find their little spots to lay and hide,” she said. “I don’t know what we can do at this point other than just keep complaining but no one seems to want to help.”
On more than a few occasions, Batie has come upon a rat at the bottom of her pool.
For over a year, Batie has been frustrated by her dealings with another jungle called city and county government.
She said she has made multiple calls to the city Neighborhood Services Department, Mayor Kate Gallego, the city Water Services Department, Councilman Kevin Robinson and his predecessor, Sal DiCiccio, the Maricopa County Health Department and Phoenix Fire.
Almost all of her calls have not been returned, she said, although an inspector from the city Neighborhood Services Department has been out a couple times.
But Batie said Neighborhood Services told her there’s nothing they can do.
Batie has waded into property and tax records maintained by the County Recorder and County Treasurer, respectively.
Both offices’ records say the wash is part of the Club West Golf Course and owned by Shea Homes and The Edge, a group of four men who bought the course in 2019 and have been tied up in litigation over its future ever since.
Shea Homes denies it has any stake in the course and told that over a year ago to the judge presiding over the Club West Conservancy’s 2021 lawsuit against The Edge – which is not scheduled to come to trial before next March.
Edge partner Matt Shearer also disputes the accuracy of the Recorder’s and Treasurer’s records.
“The Edge can only say that it does not own it,” Shearer said in an email. “Assessor records are wrong. Someone has been retained to correct it.”
Batie said another Edge partner told her the wash is part of a small patch of land owned by the Arizona Department of Transportation, which owns a culvert about a 100 yards or so past the wash.
The Club West HOA and its management company also have kept their distance from the problem, contending that because it does not own the land, it can’t do anything to help Batie and Hazeslit.
Batie has photos of the view from her backyard before the jungle grew up.
What shrubbery was there was all neatly trimmed and houses on the other side of the wash were fully visible.
But now the vegetation is so high and thick, nothing can be seen beyond
the wash.
Batie said she’s considered asking her landscaper what it would cost to clear the wash, but thought better of it when she paid $75 to trim just one palm tree on her property.
Besides, she added, she likes her landscaper and would fear for his safety, given the number of rattlers that have slithered up onto Hazeslit’s backyard next door in over the last year.
Now, the vegetation is drying up fast as the thermometer continues creeping upward.
And that has Batie, who is approaching 78, worried.
“Property owners are responsible for keeping their properties and the adjacent right-of-way free of dead or dried vegetation, weeds, tall grass, tumbleweeds, shrubs, trees, palm fronds, and so on,” she said.
“Now things are dying quick because it’s getting hot and it scares me,” she said. “Like I’m older and I live in fear of there being a fire and my house ending up going up in flames through no fault of my own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.