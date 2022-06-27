Research firm in EV seeks Alzheimer’s study participants

Older black Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s than whites. And Latinos are one and a half times more likely.
This inequity has brought medical research group Care Access out to Mesa for a five-year study testing the investigational drug, Donanemab.
The study, conducted in cooperation. with Eli Lilly & Company, aims to see if Alzheimer’s can be prevented in those aged 55-80 while taking the medication. These participants must also have normal cognitive function and be in good health.
Sinikka Green, the medical coordinator at Care Access explained that Mesa is an ideal location due to its age and demographic makeup.
“Mesa has a 55 plus population, which is of course what we are looking for,” explained Green.
Additionally, Mesa has a strong
Latino population, which is important due to the impact of Alzheimer’s on that community.
Historically, access to medical studies have been skewed towards white participants. Combating unequal access is part of Care Access’s mission to meet people where they are.
“Part of our mission is to be where diseases are endemic, where people are more genetically predisposed, and where there’s a higher need,” said Green.
The medication developed by Eli Lilly and Co. is given to patients every four months via an IV infusion. It’s designed to break down amyloid proteins that accumulate in the brain and disrupt cell function, an early sign of Alzheimer’s.
Tackling these changes in the brain early on could become a game changer if people can take a preventative medication that halts the progression of the disease. The average age of onset Alzheimer’s is mid 60’s, and this trial is trying to combat it 10-20 years before one develops symptoms.
While Mesa is the targeted population, anyone outside of Mesa can enroll.
Participants are required to enroll with a partner that can observe any memory changes throughout the trial. The partner can be remote, and does not need to attend all study visits.
Care Access also gives participants a debit card that compensates them for gas or any uber/lyft rides they may need for their appointments. They are looking for 3,300 people for the whole trial.
The nature of the screening process informs participants if they have an accumulation of proteins that can become toxic in the brain. Green has encountered hesitancy among people who would rather not know what may lie ahead in their future. According to Green, a history of Alzheimer’s in your family shouldn’t deter you from enrolling.
“Unfortunately, a lot of people have a family history, because it’s such a prevalent disease. While family history can be one of the risk factors, there’s a lot of others and a lot is really unknown,” said Green.
Green said that for many patients a family history becomes their motivation, since they’ve seen the devastation firsthand and want to be a part of a solution.
“These are amazing humans who are donating their time, their blood, or whatever it may be to help us advance science and move it forward. They are going to make a big difference,” said Green.
Information: fightalz.careaccess.com.
