Bond proposal favors public safety, streets and sewers

Stating Phoenix confronts $1.2 billion in unfunded needs, the city administration is hoping voters will let it borrow $500 million that it concedes will cover far less than half of that amount.
In a lengthy memo to council that was scheduled to be discussed in a hearing Dec. 13, City Manager Jeff Barton recommends that just over a quarter of the $500 million go to public safety and about 16% for streets and storm drainage.
The proposal also calls for 10% of the borrowed funds, or about $50.4 million, to go to arts and culture programs – with $21.6 million of that earmarked for a new Latino Cultural Center and $14 million for the Valley Youth Theater.
Barton said that after a study of the city’s capital needs, staff divided the total into $647 million of “prioritized capital needs representing the most urgent needs identified by staff while offering balance among the city’s service categories.”
The remaining $505 million in projects were “determined to be less urgent” or “better suited for deferral to a future bond program.”
Conspicuous by its absence is any funding for an additional public safety facility to improve fire and emergency response times to communities in western Ahwatukee and any specific improvements to Ahwatukee parks.
The administration is recommending nine specific park projects in other parts of the city whose cost totals $62.5 million of the $64 million proposed for parks with the remainder earmarked for “minor capital projects” citywide.
Overall, Barton is proposing to divvy up the $500 million this way:
$132.5 million for public safety, with four new fire stations, the replacement of one police precinct and renovations to the property management warehouse and Maryville police precinct.
$81.5 million for streets and storm drain replacement citywide, with about $27.4 million of that reserved for flood and drainage mitigation in Laveen and an area around Dobbins and Baseline roads called the Hohokam Drainage Program.
$63 million for housing, human services and homelessness with $33.2 million earmarked for “affordable housing property preservation” and another $21.3 million set aside for housing development in the Edison-Eastlake community.
$44.6 million for neighborhoods and city services, with more than two thirds of that going to three new libraries, $10 million for making city facilities more handicap-accessible and $5 million for historical preservation programs.
Besides the Latino Cultural Center and Valley Youth Theater, the remaining allotment for arts and culture includes $385,339 in “cultural facilities critical equipment replacements” citywide and improvements or expansion at the Children’s Museum, Phoenix Center for the Arts Theater, Phoenix Theatre Company and Arizona Jewish Historical Society.
$38 million for economic development and education, all going to three projects – $23.5 million, for the land acquisition along Rio Salado, $12 million for the ASU Health Technology Center and $2.5 million for the Spark Area.
$26 million for environment and sustainability, including $14 million in energy and water efficiency upgrades at city facilities, $7.7 million for “heat resiliency,” $3 million for brownfields redevelopment of city land and $1.3 million for electric vehicle charging stations.
Barton’s recommendations culminate the first phase of an effort that began in August when a special citizens committee took testimony from citizens and community leaders in 34 hearings about the needs they wanted to be included in the general obligation bond.
But before that wish list gets finalized for voter consideration in an election next November, council members will now begin jockeying for their own pet projects to be included in the list – more than likely at the expense of others already on there.
While no formalized timetable for council action is listed in Barton’s memo, he previously indicated that he hoped it would be taken by next month so that the city could begin crafting a months-long campaign to win voters’ acceptance of the spending plan.
He said the $500 million bond program “can likely be supported without any increase to the current secondary property tax rate of $0.8141 per $100 of net assessed valuation.”
“Peak debt service is not anticipated to rise substantially beyond the status quo maximum annual debt service of $155 million, and a bond program of this magnitude is not expected to adversely impact the City’s bond ratings,” he said, adding Phoenix’s overall debt “would additionally remain below Constitutional debt limits.”
He also said the amount being sought by the city “is not expected to adversely impact the city’s bond ratings.”
Even though the citizens executive committee signed off on the projects being present to council, committee chair Sharon Harper told council in a letter that the panel also hoped that two other projects would get special consideration “if additional funding becomes available.”
They are $5.7 million for Symphony Hall improvements and $6.9 million to expand the Parsons Center for Health and Wellness.
Harper also underscored the difficulty the committee faced in winnowing that array of projects down to an amount city staff projected Phoenix taxpayers can afford.
“The total population of projects
recommended by the GO Bond Subcommittees totaled $717 million, requiring difficult decisions to be made to arrive at our recommendations,” Harper wrote.
“The City Manager recommended targets by subcommittee program area for our consideration to serve as a starting point for deliberations,” she continued.
“Determinants in development of each target included the ability of City staff to execute projects over the next five years, impacts to ongoing operating costs, and equitable distribution of projects throughout the City. The committee considered these factors and feedback from residents in our decision making.”
Bond programs cannot be used to cover operating costs, such as salaries or facilities not owned by the city.
But improvements to or expansions of city facilities covered by those bonds can increase operating costs down the road and the recommended projects submitted to council will result in an additional $26.8 million in operating and staff costs, according to Barton.
Those increased costs would be
triggered mainly by the new fire stations and libraries, he said, and will be added to future General Fund budgets that already face the uncertainties created by inflation.
Barton also wrote that “it is not unusual” to ask for $500 million when Phoenix faces an estimated $647 million in “urgent needs.”
He noted that the voter-approved bond issue in 2006 – the last time Phoenix went into the market for general obligation bonds – the city had identified $3.2 billion in needs but only wanted to borrow $878 million.
Similarly, the city in 2001 won approval for a $754 million bond issue it sought despite its estimate of $2.8 billion in identified needs.
But Barton said the city can seek subsequent bond issues every five years that total $500 million each.
“Financial models indicate routine bond programs of this magnitude will continue to be sustainable without any material increases to property tax rates, assuming no significant legislative or economic changes,” he wrote.
$6.9 million to expand the Parsons Center for Health and Wellness so it can promote equity for LGBTQIA2S+. why?
