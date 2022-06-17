City mapping new garbage, recycling collection days

Phoenix’s rapid growth likely will change your garbage and recyclables and greens collection days by October.
In recent testimony before the Phoenix City Council Community and Cultural Investment Subcommittee, Assistant Public Works Director Felipe Moreno said the city-wide re-route will affect 80% of the city’s 413,000 households that rely on its services. Quarterly bulk trash and hazardous materials pickup days will not change.
With about 270 equipment operators working in the four general collection areas the city is broken into, Moreno says his crews face an increasingly challenging task because Phoenix has add 27,000 customers in the past 10 years.
“Why reroute? Honestly, it really comes down to growth and increased customer demand,” Moreno said, noting the last time the city overhauled its collection routes was in 2009 and “since that time we’ve had 13 years of customer growth.”
“Basically with all of that,” he continued, “we need to reroute the city to optimize our routes and to increase our ability to service the increased demand. The benefits that we’re looking to achieve here is redistributed workloads.
“So we really want to make sure that we’re creating flexibility and how we assign our routes in our daily work to be able to manage the day and bring our drivers in at a reasonable time.”
Moreno said he also wants to “reduce miles through operational efficiencies – reducing miles to the transfer station and around the neighborhoods” because “it’s always a goal to just optimize those routes.”
Moreno said his department’s customer service “continues to be at a high level.”
“With our residents, a lot of times you hear they set their watch to the time the driver comes to their house,” he boasted. “So we want to continue to make sure that we can be reliable and dependable in providing that service – and then ensuring staffing and equipment resources match the service demand.”
Moreno said the reroute will not only absorb the growth in customers but also address anticipated new growth over the next two years.
“So this allows us to be more nimble and absorb the growth that we see coming through our continued houses that are that are growing in the north and southwest,” he said.
The city won’t spring the new collection days on households, however.
Deputy Public Works Director Lorizelda Stoeller said the fact that 80% of the department’s customers will “have a new day that their truck will be running down their street collecting, it’ll be important for us to ensure that we’re engaging our community and making sure they understand their new day of service.”
She said messaging in both English and Spanish “will provide individual notifications for residents with special collections.” Special Collections are those residents that have multiple days of collections.
“We have about 10,000 customers that do have different days of collections,” she said, noting that one day might be dedicated to garbage collections and another to recyclables.
She said for those households, “we will reach out personally to those customers knock on their doors through our field specialists. They’ll do dedicated walk-and-talks for those customers.”
“We also are planning to provide multiple modes of communication, such as leaving door hangers, social media posts, newsletter updates, city service bills, updates, and our website updates,” Stoeller said.
Stoeller said the department is currently remapping the routes citywide and hopes to present a final plan to City Council when it returns in August from its summer recess.
“Then Sept. 5, we will do mass mailing to those 80% customers,” she continued. “It will be probably a postcard of some nature that will advertise this as your new day of service starting the week of Oct. 3.”
“We do understand that there will be some transition,” she added. “Some customers may not have received the notice and they weren’t home when we knocked on their doors. We do anticipate that we’ll have to offer courtesy collections. We’re ready to do that for up to two three months, if needed, to ensure that our customers understand their new day of collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.