COVID-19 made for an unusual campaign season for state Sen. Sean Bowie, largely forcing him to give up the door-to-door stumping he enjoys and finds helpful in getting the pulse of his constituency.
But as the Ahwatukee resident prepares for his third two-year term, that unusual campaign may just have been a prelude to an even more unusual legislative session, which begins Jan. 11.
It’s not just the pandemic – now surging in Arizona – that will make it so.
There also are the raw feelings left among Republicans by the Trump defeat in Arizona.
Allegations of election irregularities – which state and federal courts in Arizona in recent weeks have ruled unproven – have created a schism within the state GOP and the Legislature’s Republican majority.
Ultraconservatives like Mesa Senator-elect Kelly Townsend have locked horns with colleagues such as House Majority Leader Rusty Bowers of Mesa and even Gov. Doug Ducey has been in the bullseye for certifying the Nov. 3 election results.
But Bowie, who has built a reputation the last four years for his bipartisan approach with his colleagues, said he’s got his eye on critical issues involving everyday Arizonans in his district and the state.
“All things considered, it’s going to be different,” Bowie said in an interview with AFN.
“But folks are getting bills ready or having meetings generally going over issues that we expect to come up. We expect to start and get the ball rolling.”
He said the Legislature still has to navigate the challenges created by the need for social distancing, especially since committees in both chambers usually have sometimes dozens of people who want to testify about them.
Although the Capitol has been pretty much closed since the pandemic began in March, Bowie said, “I think the public being there is an important part of the process and obviously we have to be careful with COVID.”
“We haven’t been told yet a lot about what the protocols are going to be but my hope is obviously we be as careful as possible so we’re not having super-spreader events every day.”
Not surprisingly, in Bowie’s eyes, the pandemic is likely to be a major factor in the session – but not because a special committee is reviewing the length and extent of the governor’s emergency powers that the Republican Legislature approved more than a decade ago.
“COVID is at the forefront of everybody’s minds and seeing where we are in January and if we need to approve more funding for testing, for PPE equipment or hospitals or schools or businesses,” he said, adding that the state’s safety net for many Arizonans “has been really stretched during this pandemic.”
He said part of that safety net that he wants the Legislature to examine is unemployment compensation.
“The unemployment benefits system has a lot of problems and the unemployment amount that we have here in Arizona is second-lowest in the country.” At $240 a week, Arizona is only ahead of Mississippi.
“We want to address eviction protections,” he said, noting the state and federal bans are ending Dec. 31.
As a champion of several bills that addressed teen suicides and other mental health issues involving children and young people, Bowie wants to press ahead on that front as well.
One bill he wants to revive is making mental health an excused absence in schools. The measure had been approved in the Senate but never got a House vote because the 2020 session abruptly closed.
Bowie also wants mental health to be part of the K-12 curriculum – something Kyrene School District already has in place and that he’d like to extend to all school districts, giving them the power to develop their own implementation of mental health instruction in classrooms.
While K-12 issues have been a big concern for him in the last four years, Bowie said he wants to focus on securing more higher education funding.
“Arizona has cut more from higher education than any state in the country since 2008 and none of those cuts have been restored,” he said.
But he isn’t forgetting K-12 education, especially the disparity in per-pupil state reimbursement between online and in-classroom students.
The issue – which has cost districts millions already – has become critical as many closed their campuses for extended periods of time and could continue to do that as long as the virus continues to surge.
“I’ve heard from our school districts and that’s a real worry for them,” he said. “That’s potentially a multimillion-dollar impact on their budgets. So, I would like to see that addressed as well.
“I’ve already mentioned that to the governor’s office personally and my hope is that it’s corrected in the governor’s budget proposal in January. I mean, that seems like a fair thing to do.”
Bowie said the state’s financial picture is looking brighter than it did in the first few months of the pandemic – partly because Arizona and its municipalities have reaped millions in tax revenue from online sales.
With all the normal and pandemic-driven issues on their plate, some legislators nonetheless likely can be expected to be fighting over matters arising from President Trump’s defeat.
He said some of his Republican colleagues “have been going after voting rights for years.”
“Naturally, it’s going to be more at the forefront this year because of what they perceive as an unfair election,” he said.
“But we do have big pressing needs related to COVID that we need to address and they’re still going to be there along with some of my colleagues who decided to focus more on non-COVID issues than others,” Bowie said.
“I think there’s room for both. So, we’re going to debate, but my preference would be more of a focus on COVID-19 measures while we’re still in the middle of the global pandemic.”
