Code compliance may be a challenge for some

A Phoenix resident’s failure to comply with neighborhood city codes highlights the need to provide community resources for sustainable practices, an environmental activist says.
The homeowner was cited because his property failed to comply with the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Code after inspectors found an accumulation of junk and trash, including car parts and chemicals in outdoor areas, according to the case file.
“My first thought was, ‘What are this man’s obstacles and hurdles?’ and ‘Does he need help?’ just from looking at the document,” said Tailer Shadron about the case.
Shadron is the green team coordinator at Local First Arizona, a nonprofit formed in 2009 that aims to promote to the community and economic development throughout Arizona.
The homeowner was given a 30-day extension and fined $215, including taxes, for two city violations during the a hearing before Municipal Court Judge Felicia Villa.
Shadron said economics force some people to choose not to spend resources, time, and money to address conditions on their property. “If you’re worried about housing or how you’re going to get food on the table, you’re not worried about recycling, and that’s okay,” said Shadron. “People need to survive first.”
Neighborhood Services Department has a volunteer program that can assist owners with recycling, cleaning the property, and getting rid of chemicals, trash, or big trees, according to code compliance supervisor Monique Sermeno.
The city department also collaborates with environmentalist nonprofits to help residents keep properties in compliance as an effort to keep the environment healthy and safe, according to Sermeno.
“Keep Arizona Beautiful” is a Local First Arizona initiative that implements programs dedicated to reducing littering practices, providing recycling education, and preventing the illegal disposal of waste, according to its website.
Shadron said she provides information on recycling, composting, and hazardous materials disposal to people who face economic or physical obstacles that make it difficult for them to keep their property in neighborhood code compliance.
“When you put things where they should go, they will not get to the environment and potentially poison the soil, water, and air because everything we put on the ground will go somewhere,” said Shadron.
“But when we put it in a facility where it will get contained and destroyed in a way that will not cost human health issues, we’re breathing cleaner air, walking on cleaner soil, and drinking cleaner water.”
The city Neighborhood Serices Department works with residents to identify, advocate and organize initiatives to preserve areas in Phoenix.
“Our purpose is to promote environmental health and safety in neighborhoods for the residents of Phoenix when addressing these violations,” said Sermeno.
The most common types of neighborhood violations include accumulations of junk and trash or dried plants, including grass, weed, and trees; visible nonfunctional cars, graffiti, outside storage of appliances or machines, and damaged fences, according to the city.
NSD receives complaints about neighborhood properties and determines if they fail to comply with the city code.
Each complaint is assigned to an inspector, depending on the residential area, and they collaborate with the property owner to plan solutions, according to Sermeno.
If they do not get a response, the owner “does not show interest in getting the property in compliance,” and the property still violates the code, they get a court citation, according to Sermeno.
