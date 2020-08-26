The six-year legal battle between two Ahwatukee Lakes homeowners and golf course owner Wilson Gee’s company leaped toward a conclusion last week as a Superior Court judge held the firm in contempt of court for doing nothing to restore the site.
In a blistering ruling made from the bench after more than five hours of testimony and argument, Superior Court Judge Theodore Campagnolo set a Sept. 1 hearing on sanctions against ALCR after finding it ignored three separate orders to return golf to the 101-acre site.
Attorney Tim Barnes told the judge he wants the company to pay $10,000 or $15,000 for each of the 202 homes abutting the golf course – a total of $2.02 million or $3.03 million.
“Having listened to him,” Campagnolo said of Gee, “it is clear that he just seems to want to disregard the orders of this court. It’s as if they don’t exist. In fact, he even said today…’You have to look at the order but also you have to look at the economics.’ That’s not what the order says.”
Calling Superior Court Judge John Hannah’s order of May 2018 “clear and unambiguous,” Campagnolo said:
“There is no doubt that ALCR knew what the order said and that the company was able to comply with the judgment, with the order and that ALCR intentionally or knowingly failed to comply. They had plenty of opportunities and ALCR simply did not comply with the judgment.”
“No matter what Mr. Gee or the company think about how it’s not a good business decision to reconstruct and operate a golf course doesn’t matter – and that’s been affirmed by the Court of Appeals,” he added. “That’s what it says. That’s what has to be done.”
Hannah on three separate occasions from the summer of 2016 to May 2018 found that Gee had violated the site’s covenants, conditions and restrictions by failing to keep the site as a golf course.
In May 2018, he ordered that Gee restore the course – although he did not specify whether it had to be the once-popular 18-hole executive course with five lakes that Gee closed in 2013 because it was no longer profitable.
The following year, homeowners Eileen Breslin and Linda Swain sued for the restoration – setting in motion a six-year legal odyssey that reached the Arizona State Supreme Court.
Along the way, two homebuilders – Pulte Homes and The True Life Companies – separately tried unsuccessfully to get the majority of the Lake’s 5,400 homeowners to change the CC&Rs so they could build houses.
Campagnolo took notice of the legal fight, stating that the course’s previous owner, Bixby Village – which also was partially owned by Gee, “created the economic problem” that ALCR says it faces in complying with the restoration order.
“You can’t use that argument when you don’t have clean hands,” the judge told Gee, asserting ALCR and other companies “have perpetuated the problem that Bixby Village caused.”
“None of them have tried to restore the golf course,” he said. “Perhaps if someone tried in 2015, we wouldn’t be here today because they would have taken care of the problem.”
“I do find ALCR has the economic ability to comply with the order, at least to some extent. ALCR, True Life, all chose to fight this order rather than to comply with the judgment and that’s fine. That was their decision but hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent in that fight. That’s hundreds of thousands of dollars that could have gone to the operation of the golf course.”
Swain and Breslin issued a statement hailing the judge’s decision, stating Campagnolo “outlined a litany of reasons that Wilson Gee and company are wrong, as matters of law and morality.”
“This ruling will help restore the faith of our neighbors in their ability to defend their homes,” their statement said, praising Barnes for his “magisterial preparation.”
“His work, and our community commitment, demonstrate that with patience and unity, neighbors can stop developers who try to undercut our neighborhood,” the two homeowners said. “Anyone who doubts our resolve to get the golf course restored should follow the sanctions process yet to unfold.”
Although Gee has an option to appeal the sanctions, such appeals generally are quickly handled, court experts said.
The judge previously said he would not stay the contempt proceedings while attorney Daniel Maynard tries to get the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an appeal based on an assertion that Hannah’s directives violate the U.S. Constitution’s 13th Amendment prohibiting involuntary servitude.
Maynard has until the end of the month to ask for intervention by the nation’s highest court – which annually gets more than 10,000 such requests and ends up taking only 80 to 100 to even consider for a possible full-blown appeal, further reducing them to a handful it actually accepts.
Campagnolo also noted that not long after the 13th Amendment was passed in 1865, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it “does apply to African-American slavery” and has never deviated from that opinion.
Gee also has the options of selling the course or filing for bankruptcy and possibly seeing it put up for auction.
He testified he has had two offers of $4.5 million that involve building some kind of course but include unspecified development to pay for the golf component.
He said he also has been offered $1 million by Ahwatukee resident Brad Butler and a mere $10 by someone who wants to build senior housing on the site.
Butler, an avid golfer who helped found Mountain Park Church more than 30 years ago, told AFN, “Recently, God has put on my heart to restore an ugly patch of dirt that was once a nice little golf course called Ahwatukee Lakes. I have secured some investors who like my idea and have given me the okay to attempt the purchase.”
Gee said that he cannot consider any of those offers until the contempt proceedings are resolved and that all four suitors know what Hannah ordered insofar as restoring a golf course of some kind.
“I am considering every option possible and I know that it’s predicated on this court case and also on what the community would agree to,” Gee said.
Gee detailed his corporate ownership of all four golf courses in Ahwatukee as well as The Duke in Maricopa.
He said he had worked in engineering for a while after college and then went into real estate investment in 1979, adding golf course management to his business activities in 1991.
He eventually began buying golf courses in the Phoenix area.
Gee has a separate company that owns Ahwatukee Country Club and the Foothills Golf Course, both of which are still operating.
He said he holds a $750,000 note signed by The Edge, which has closed escrow to buy the Club West Golf Course and partially develop it for single-family homes.
Gee also testified that he closed Ahwatukee Lakes after struggling for several years in the wake of the 2008 Great Recession’s adverse impact on the golf industry.
When he closed the Lakes in 2013, he said, “there were over 300 golf courses closing that year in the country and we were not immune to that.”
He explained how the Lakes could not compete with Scottsdale courses and how he tried cutting his rates “just to retain clients.”
He said he and his staff have made numerous efforts to determine how the Lakes could be restored.
He also said he had tried to work with Swain and Breslin on different concepts for the site to resolve the litigation and that he has suggested the recently signed federal Great American Outdoors Act posed an opportunity for the City of Phoenix to buy the site and turn it into a park.
Asked what the business goal of filing for bankruptcy, Gee said that before he could operate a golf course at Ahwatukee Lakes, he would have to build one – which he estimated would cost $5 million to $10 million.
On top of that, his company owes Maricopa County $2.7 million in tax penalties assessed when the site was no longer open for golf. That tax liability would be his responsibility, he said, even if he accepted either of the $4.5 million offers.
Golf course properties are taxed at a lower rate but that lower rate goes away as soon as they are no longer open for golf.
“Bankruptcy is our only alternative, especially now that the homeowners did not try to compromise or work with us,” Gee testified.
Barnes asked Gee if he would simply walk away from the property in a bankruptcy proceeding, but Gee said he could not answer the question because it would depend on the type of filing his company ultimately would decide to pursue.
“Bankruptcy is an option because of the liability we face in building a golf course, running it, the additional tax liability and penalty of $2.7 million, which we do not have – and because of the golf industry, there’s no conventional lender that will even lend us the money to build it,” he testified, referring to the lagging interest in the game.
He also said Barnes’ clients had a low estimate – around $5 million to $6 million – for the cost of restoring the course. He said it is closer to $10 million to $14 million.
Barnes cited Hannah’s rulings that the Lakes course has steadily deteriorated since Gee closed it, making restoration even more expensive than it might have been six years ago.
Barnes also said Hannah had examined all of Gee’s financials and found no evidence that he could not afford to restore it.
In his closing argument, Barnes told Campagnolo, “It is frustrating to hear testimony that there really isn’t the ability to operate a golf course when in fact the findings of fact plainly said there was no evidence that you couldn’t operate a golf course profitably.
“What Mr. Gee is saying today is what Mr. Gee said in 2014 when he sold the properties to Pulte. …He’s looking for something more comfortable.”
He also said Gee would not sell the property for $1 million, noting in his testimony that it would not get a sufficient return on his investors’ investment.
“We’re in this mess for one reason and one reason only and that’s Wilson Gee,” Barnes said. “That’s the only reason we’re in this. He’s made the business call to close down the golf course. He made the business call to thumb his nose at the community. He never asked for the community to change the CC&Rs. He allowed True Life to try to do it and they were thumped….We’re seeing in 2020 what we heard in 2013 – ‘that it’s just not possible.’”
