Western Star Park vandalism frustrates long-time neighbor

Retired teacher Marcy Forde had hoped that vandals were finally leaving her beloved Western Star Park in Ahwatukee alone.
Fat chance, as she learned to her dismay last week, when hoodlums sprayed graffiti on walls and signs throughout the park with a vengeance.
Forde, who has lived near Western Star Park at 4425 E. Western Star Blvd. since 1982, said she has repeatedly called the Parks and Recreation Department about trash can fires that have occurred after dark as well as the fact that doors were removed from all the bathroom stalls.
Just a week or so before the vandals’ latest mindless destruction, Forde had written to Mayor Kate Gallego expressing her frustration with a litany of incidents.
They included “constant graffiti,” fires in garbage cans that were dragged over to the bathrooms or a wall near the tennis courts, shattered bottles and break-ins at a storage area.
She told the mayor that while she understands Phoenix Police don’t have the manpower “to do drive-bys in the evening to catch whoever is doing this,” she felt the Parks and Recreation Department should do more.
Forde said she doesn’t blame the Parks Department employees assigned to Western Star, noting they promptly clean up the previous night’s damage.
“I and my neighbors had recommended and offered to pay for putting up a small wireless camera or even just signs saying someone is watching the park but was told that will not happen,” she wrote Gallego.
And she bemoaned the fact that vandalism aside, the women’s bathroom stalls have no doors.
“We have a community of children, moms and many seniors who use the park,” Forde wrote. “Privacy in bathrooms is very important.”
After months of getting no response to her earlier phone calls and emails to the Parks Department, Forde said she received a call from Deputy Parks Director Joe Diaz – who didn’t completely satisfy her concerns.
Diaz “said he was sorry things have not changed” and that “he has park rangers checking the park,” Forde said, adding he also told her to call him directly “if any things come up.”
About a half dozen fires have been started in trash cans over at least the last six months. While they caused no major damage, Forde fears the culprits will start them closer to relatively new playground equipment that was installed in the park.
Forde’s first encounter with the department occurred in May 2021, when she complained about the removal of the doors being removed from stalls. She said she was told there was money to replace them, but that the work has not been scheduled.
Parks Department spokesman Adam Waltz told AFN in a Jan 20 email, “The department has removed restroom doors at various parks that have experienced consistent negative and/or criminal activity in the restroom stalls. We are in the process of re-evaluating this policy as we also recognize the importance of privacy.”
He said “the department is aware of some instances of illegal activity at” at Western Star and that “Park Rangers and staff monitor the park during park hours.
“Staff also works with the Phoenix Police Department to report any illegal activity,” Waltz said.
But he added, “There is currently no plan to install cameras on site at Western Star Park.”
A frustrated Forde told AFN earlier, her more-than-a-year-long effort is frustrating her.
As for the missing bathroom doors, she said, “I think my tax dollars would be well spent re-installing this item for the safety and security of the neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.