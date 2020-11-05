Citing “serious questions” surrounding the Club West HOA board’s assumption of the golf course’s land-use rights in secret, a Superior Court judge on Monday stopped it from asking homeowners to vote this year on an investor group’s plan to turn the site into a park with houses.
In a stinging criticism of the board’s assumption of the course’s declarant rights, Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley granted the Club West Conservancy’s request for a preliminary injunction until a trial, tentatively set for February.
That trial is on the Conservancy’s assertion that any plan to use the site for anything else but golf must have 75 percent of homeowners approve it.
The judge said he “does not doubt the board acted with good intentions” when it assumed the course’s declarant rights.
But he suggested that what the board came up with for the course was at odds with the Master Declaration that governs land use for the rest of Club West.
He noted that the course’s declarant rights can be changed in a way that stands in sharp contrast to the 75 percent approval required for any land use changes within the rest of the community.
He also cited the secret meetings the board held to assume the course’s declarant rights and come up with a process for changing them.
Those actions, Kiley said, “are not the types of actions that may be properly taken in executive session.”
In executive session, the board determined only 31 percent of Club West’s 2,600 homeowners needed to vote on any changes to the use of the golf course site and that a simple majority of that 31 percent would carry the day.
Although the judge has yet to rule on the HOA board’s request for a dismissal of the Conservancy’s suit, his 11-page order suggests that effort is going nowhere.
Kiley’s ruling was a victory for the Conservancy, a group of homeowners who organized the nonprofit after a group of four investors that incorporated as The Edge offered to restore the course if it could sell parts of it to Taylor Morrison for construction of 164 homes.
The Conservancy said that plan for single- and two-story homes would ruin the views and devastate the property values of the 347 homeowners who paid premium lot prices to have homes along the perimeter of the golf course.
The Edge dropped that plan after Taylor Morrison pulled out of the deal.
With a related entity called Community Land Solutions, the Edge – which has tentatively bought the course from owner Wilson Gee for $750,000 – has been planning to build The Park at Club West.
However, it has signaled it still needs to sell parts of the site to a homebuilder to finance development of the park.
Club West HOA board President Mike Hinz testified before Kiley two weeks ago that the board had nothing on its agenda this month related a presentation by The Edge and Community Land Solutions on its long-awaited plan.
But CLS indicated in a timeline published online that it expected to make a presentation at the HOA board’s Nov. 21 meeting. It also had a homeowners vote in that timeline, but no date attached to it.
While Kiley’s order does not stop a presentation, it does stop the board from voting on whether to approve The Edge’s plan for a community vote. It also stops the board from scheduling a homeowners’ vote.
In his order, Kiley said the Conservancy had met its burden of showing that only a preliminary injunction could stop the HOA board from moving on any Edge plan.
Noting that Hinz said there was nothing before the board at this time, the judge said the HOA “has identified no hardship at all that it would suffer if the requested injunction was granted.”
“What hardship could the Association suffer as a result of being enjoined from doing something that the Association states it has no plans to do anyway?” Kiley wrote.
Kiley also agreed that the Conservancy met its burden of showing that it faced “a substantial risk of irreparable injury resulting from the diminution in the value of” its members’ home values if houses are allowed before a trial can determine if the Conservancy’s complaint is substantiated.
The judge also appeared, for now anyway, to agree with the Conservancy’s basic argument that will be hashed out at the February trial.
Kiley said conceded that the Master Declaration for Club West as a whole “gives notice that the golf course may cease operating on the golf course property.”
But he added, “that is not the same as giving notice that the golf course property may be redeveloped for other non-golf uses. Closing a golf course is not the same as building houses on it.”
