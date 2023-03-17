Ditching the green beer, but not the fun

Learning to live life without alcohol creates a better, not a lessened, life.
That is the basic premise behind Dry in the Desert, an organization founded by Ahwatukee long-time resident Ellie St. Aubin, who invites sober-living and sober-curious people to her third gathering 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios at Alma School Road and Warner Avenue in Chandler.
“Welcome to the Booze-Free Party” is Dry in the Desert’s motto and one St. Aubin, 29, passionately proclaims.
Fittingly, the party comes a day after a celebration often marked by excessive amounts of green beer.
But sober doesn’t mean solemn, the youthful nonprofit’s founder and creative director said.
Rather, it is a social time for friends to focus on fun.
“When I started sharing my sober journey publicly, I got a lot of feedback from friends who were sober-curious. They connected so much with what I shared that I thought there must be a middle-ground for people who want to drink less but aren’t seeking total abstinence or recovery groups,” she said.
“I wanted to create a space for anyone – sober, drinkers, and in between – to socialize in the same headspace without the ever-looming pressure of booze that riddles most of the fun events we attend around the country.”
Since last November, Dry in the Desert has held smaller gatherings in Ahwatukee.
The March 18 event, held at a commercial venue as opposed to a private home, is the first of what St. Aubin hopes will be larger quarterly get-togethers.
She passionately believes there is a market for the no-alcohol gatherings.
She points to the increasing popularity of Dry January Challenge, now joined by Dry February and Dry March, as evidence of people of all ages desiring to ditch booze for health and/or mental reasons – even if only for a month.
(Another national challenge, Damp March, has now emerged for those who wish to cut back, yet not totally eliminate alcohol.)
Ahwatukee resident Alaina Gervais attended prior Dry in the Desert activities and now encourages others to join in the fun.
“Ellie’s initiative, Dry in the Desert, established a welcoming and essential space that provided both comfort and entertainment,” said Gervais, 33.
“At the first event, we enjoyed relaxed socializing with non-alcoholic beverage options, including typical kick-back games like beer pong, sans beer.”
“Her second gathering shifted the focus to mental wellness, emphasizing the importance of internal mindset and controlled breathing,” Gervais continued. “I left the event with clarity and a renewed sense of purpose for the upcoming year.
“Ellie’s approach challenges the notion that fun must be associated with alcohol, highlighting the need for meaningful connections and experiences without it.”
Socialization is a key to the no-alcohol Dry in the Desert events, says the founder. “I’m personally fully sober, and in my recovery process the social and community aspect of it really kept me going and then started to expand to outside of just recovery meetings and topics,” said St. Aubin.
“I was forming real friendships and I thought, ‘It would be amazing to hang out with all these people and not have it be affiliated around a particular recovery program or surrounded by recovery talk itself.’
“There’s a time and place for it, just as I think there is a time and place for pure fun, socializing, and other hobbies,” she continued.
“Plus, there are so many non-alcoholic beverage alternatives now, that it is really fun to explore them all and still have something sophisticated and delicious to sip on, other than just soda water.”
Although non-alcoholic beer has been around for decades, the beverage industry nationally and internationally has greatly expanded its non-alcoholic offerings.
Industry figures confirm low or no-alcohol beverage sales skyrocketed during and after COVID, mostly fueled by younger consumers.
With that trend in mind, St Aubin sees a real possibility for Dry in the Desert gaining new friends.
“I have a lot of ambitions for Dry in the Desert and the first of my top three is combating binge-drinking and the ‘you deserve it culture,’” she said.
“The way drinking alcohol is romanticized, celebrated and encouraged in today’s world is dangerous,” she contintued.
“Another ambition is offering people healthier coping mechanisms and hobbies other than drinking booze,” she said.
Her third ambition for Dry in the Desert involves rethinking social scenes without alcohol consumption.
“I would like to see non-alcoholic beverages having the same presence as alcohol in food-and-beverage and social settings,” said St. Aubin.
“Non-drinkers or people opting out for whatever reason can still enjoy having an adult beverage, socializing, and creating community. Non-alcoholic beverages actually elevate the quality of all those things.”
Legacy brands like Heinekin, Stella and even Freixenet are offering no-alcohol alternatives.
Joining them is a rash of newer labels like Sir James 101, which provides no-alcohol cocktails, helping non-alcohol options to gain ground.
“There are non-alcoholic alternatives for nearly everything, not just beer and wine. We have about 15 non-alcoholic drinks on our menu,” she said.
“With Dry in the Desert, I want to show we can go and have fun without all the pressure,” said St. Aubin. “At our events, we have socializing, we have music, we have games. We have fun.
The 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 18 event by Dry in the Desert is at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios Chandler, 2390 N. Alma School Road, Suite 125.
Information on Dry in the Desert socials can be found on their Instagram page @dryinthedesert or email DryintheDesert@gmail.com.
