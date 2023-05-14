Tempe Union quietly joins social media lawsuit

The Tempe Union High School Governing Board last week unanimously voted to join at least a dozen other school districts in a class action lawsuit against the nation’s social media giants.
The board discussed the lawsuit only behind closed doors, voting May 3 in public with no comment. The 4-0 vote to retain the Frantz Law Group of San Diego did not include board Vice President Amanda Steele, who was absent.
Tempe Union’s legal action against Meta, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, Instagram and other social media companies parallels a lawsuit being handled by Scottsdale attorney Joseph Tann.
He was hired by the boards of Chandler Unified and Mesa Public Schools earlier this year for his class action suit after members discussed it in public. The Scottsdale Unified Governing Board also discussed the lawsuit with Tann at a public meeting but has yet made no decision.
Asked why the Tempe Union board did not discuss the suit in public, district General Counsel Jordan Ellel said through Tempe Union spokeswoman Megan Sterling:
“I can’t speak to why Mesa and Scottsdale chose to have the discussion in public. I prefer to get direction on potential litigation and answer those questions in executive session.”
The Tempe Union authorized attorneys James Frantz, William Shinoff and Jade Koller “to provide legal services in connection with pursuing claims for damages associated with Social Media litigation, including the preparation and filing of the District’s individual action,” according to the contract the board approved.
“Attorneys shall provide those legal services reasonably required to represent Client (Tempe Union) and shall take reasonable steps to keep Client informed of progress and to respond to Client’s inquiries,” the contract states. “Client shall be truthful with Attorneys, cooperate with Attorneys, and keep Attorneys informed of developments.”
The district will not be paying Frantz any money in advance either for its services or any related costs or fees.
Instead, the firm would collect 25% “of any monetary settlement or recovery” for damages the lawsuit might generate along with money from that settlement to cover the firm’s expenses, according to the contract.
“Contingency fee rates are not set by law but have been negotiated. If no recovery is made, no fees will be charged,” the contract states.
It also states, “Attorneys’ sole source of recovery of contingent fees will come from a common fund or court ordered Attorney’s fees.”
Frantz Law Group said it has successfully represented 1,000 school districts in 38 states in lawsuits against the vaping device manufacturer JUUL and is continuing similar legal against other vaping device manufacturers.
On April 15, Frantz announced that over a dozen California school districts had hired him for the class action lawsuit against social media.
“We allege that Meta, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and other social media companies have engaged in reckless and negligent misconduct that has caused a mental health crisis among our youth,” Frantz said. “Social media companies are and have been well aware of the harm they cause.
“It must stop, and we will fight to hold these social media companies accountable for choosing profit over the mental health and safety of children and their families,” said Frantz.
He charged that social media companies “have caused a mental and emotional health crisis among students (children and teenagers) that is marked by higher proportions of anxiety, depression, and thoughts of self-harm, all of which severely affect their ability to succeed in school.
“Many children and students are subjected to often harmful and exploitative content that encourages disorderly behavior, unhealthy social comparison, and cyberbullying.
“This litigation seeks to provide the funding and resources needed to mitigate the damage that school districts are currently experiencing.
He noted that a former Meta employee told Congress that Meta’s own internal research indicated how harmful their products are to the mental health of child users, teenage girls, in particular.
The U.S. Surgeon General “has declared a national advisory on the youth mental health crisis, blaming social media, in large part, for the growing number of youth experiencing depression, anxiety, self-harm, and other mental health challenges,” his announcement said.
Tann, who has recovered over $100 million from vaping manufacturers on behalf of a number of school districts, told the Scottsdale Unified board in March that the name of the game for Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and other platforms is keeping kids glued to their apps, consuming and adding to negative content.
“They do this whole thing, while pocketing billions of dollars.”
After Tann’s presentation to the Mesa board, member Rachel Walden said, “We have seen a lot of mental health issues in the kids and we’re short of resources, so this is important for the district.”
Chandler educator Katey McPherson – a leading Valley advocate for more mental health help for young people – applauded school districts for “acknowledging the pressures and issues our students face on and because of social media” and called platforms “truly negligent and not supportive of our children.”
But she said the districts can take another measure in their fight as well.
Their “next logical step simultaneously would be to not allow phones in the ‘ON’ position during the school day,” McPherson said.
“When I survey principals and superintendents about how much of their day is spent fighting social media, most report 50-80% of a disciplinary issue at grades 5-12 have some sort of element of social media in them,” she said. “We have all of the causal and correlative research, the CDC and the Surgeon General saying this should be delayed for children.
“It’s long overdue for school districts to get brave and stop the use of this on campus,” McPherson added. “It’s truly a battlefield for our kids. I know this as we are raising 4 teenage girls. It’s a daunting task and a true extra layer of parenting and school admin.”
Lawsuits filed by school districts across the country against social media platforms haven’t won unanimous kudos.
Dr Eric Goldman, co-director of the High Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara University in California told Law.com:
“Can schools sue all the potential sources of those social ills for nuisance? Can they sue the drug dealers for nuisance? Can they sue the gang organizers for nuisance? None of that makes sense.
“It’s a social problem that needs to be dealt with through traditional law enforcement means—not with school districts usurping legislatures to make their own policy and enforcement.”
“‘It’s my position that it’s unlikely that the school districts have standing to claim the harms that are really attributed to students’ personal lives,” Goldman said.
Some social media platform representatives also condemned the litigation.
Antigone Davis, head of safety at Meta, which owns Facebook, told reporters, “We want to reassure every parent that we have their interests at heart in the work we’re doing to provide teens with safe, supportive experiences online.”
“We’ve developed more than 30 tools to support teens and their families, including tools that allow parents to decide when, and for how long, their teens use Instagram, age verification technology, automatically setting accounts belonging to those under 16 to private when they join Instagram, and sending notifications encouraging teens to take regular breaks.”
