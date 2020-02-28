Calling it a less expensive and more accessible alternative, a House panel voted Monday to allow community colleges to offer four-year degrees.
The 7-3 vote by the House Education Committee for HB 2790 came despite objections from the Arizona Board of Regents and the three state universities they govern, currently the only publicly funded schools allowed to award baccalaureate degrees.
Regents’ lobbyist Brittney Kaufmann questioned the need, saying the universities already have partnerships with community colleges to offer four-year degrees, though it can require a student to complete the program through the university on campus or online.
But Darcy Renfro representing the Maricopa Community Colleges, said it’s not as simple as that. She said there are some programs students cannot get through one of these partnerships.
And then there’s the cost.
Renfro said a full-time student at her schools pays about $2,500 a year. And what it means, she said, is the ability to get a four-year degree for as little as $10,000.
By contrast, tuition for a single year at one of the state’s three universities runs more than that.
The measure is being pushed by Rep. Becky Nutt, R-Clifton.
“This is a vital, I should say, very important to rural communities where we lose our children often to the cities,’’ she told lawmakers. “They don’t have the option in their rural community to finish a four-year degree oftentimes.’’
And she stressed to colleagues nothing in her legislation forces any community college to expand its program.
Instead, Nutt said, it allows each governing board to decide if they want to offer such degrees and whether they have the capability to do so. And she said none of this would require additional state aid.
Much of the push is coming from Eastern Arizona College in Safford, the area Nutt represents.
“It is meant to support students,’’ said Gibson McKay, a lobbyist for the school.
“What we’re attempting to do is allow students to get an education within their community,’’ he continued. “A lot of them can’t leave to go to universities.’’
Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction, said it makes sense.
“The big winners in this are the kids,’’ he said, “the kids that are going to benefit from not having to lose their jobs they might have had for two or three years during high school and the expertise they have in the local economy.’’
And it’s not all academic. Fillmore referred to “the raging hormones at that age’’ and the fact that being forced to leave for college elsewhere means relationships are torn apart.
Kaufmann said it’s not necessary.
She said universities have 245 programs leading to baccalaureate degrees through every community college. And Kaufmann said the most recent figures show they served 3,600 students, with a 75 percent graduation rate.
Kaufmann did not dispute the cost differential.
But she said the universities offer various forms of financial aid. And Kaufmann said some of the universities offer “alternate pricing,’’ citing programs through Northern Arizona University where students attending classes at local community colleges pay just 70 percent of the regular resident tuition.
Anyway, she said, there are “institutional costs’’ that make a university-provided education more expensive – costs Kaufmann said may have escaped the community colleges that want to go down this path.
Nutt said nothing in her bill forces governing board members to approve anything they cannot afford.
Some legislators not convinced.
Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler, said she understands the cost of a higher education.
But she said the universities appear to be open to providing programs perhaps not offered in local communities. And Pawlik said it makes legislation like this premature.
“I feel there needs to be more conversation,’’ she said.
And Rep. Geraldine ‘Gerae’ Peten, D-Goodyear, was skeptical somehow community colleges could start offering four-year degrees.
“It sounds like a great program,’’ she said.
“The question is, is it feasible?’’ Peten added, what with having to add not just faculty but also equipment and physical space. “I didn’t hear anything convincing me you could do it without any more additional funding.’’
The measure goes to the full House after constitutional review.
Linda Thor, who chairs the Maricopa County Community College District Governing Board hailed the move on social media, stating:
Linda Thor, Maricopa Community Colleges Governing Board
“This is an idea whose time has come for Arizona. All states surrounding Arizona allow their community colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees in high demand areas such as health care. Imagine getting a baccalaureate degree for around $10,000! Let’s get this done!”
