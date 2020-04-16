They stop by their respective schools once or twice a week at most, wishing they could hear the hum of students moving through the corridors and missing their faces and those of hundreds of colleagues.
But Desert Vista Principal Mike Deignan and Mountain Pointe Principal Dr. Tomika Banks aren’t spending much time in melancholic reverie.
They’re too busy coordinating a steady stream of distant learning material to thousands of students, shoring up the spirit of students during this massive disruption of their lives, providing moral support for teachers who not only have to worry about their students’ learning but who in many cases have children of their own trying to master the intricacies of virtual instruction.
They mourn their seniors’ loss of life milestones to COVID-19 while they are spending time with their fellow principals and Tempe Union Superintendent Kevin Mendivil developing different scenarios for graduation ceremonies that include a going forward as planned in May if social distancing is no longer a factor, postponing commencement till later in the summer or doing some kind of virtual event.
They spend endless hours on phones and internet devices conferring with Tempe Union district staff and their own staffs while fielding questions and concerns from parents and students alike.
“You just never get off your devices and you’re never done answering questions and all that from your computer to your tablet to your cellphone. I mean, we’re connected 24/7,” said Deignan. “So that makes it a little more challenging.
“It’s a different type of work having to do it from home versus being able to have face-to-face contact at school right now.”
Banks also said, “It’s a different type
of work.”
“I mean, I’m used to long hours. I’m used to working 12-, 13-, 14-hour days….It’s just so taxing. I mean, you don’t have that support system to bounce things off of right away because there’s no one there except virtually.”
Deignan and Banks both said the emails are relentless.
“There’s a never-ending list of unanswered questions that pop up but we’re trying to get to them and get a job,” he said.
Both he and Banks are relatively new to their current positions: Banks is in her second year at the helm of Mountain Pointe and Deignan just started his stint at Desert Vista last summer.
Banks is Tempe Union success story, an alumna of Tempe High School and Arizona State University who got her doctorate at Grand Canyon University before going back to her alma mater in 2009 as an assistant principal until she joined the Pride.
Deignan, hired away from Desert Ridge High School, a Gilbert Public Schools campus in Mesa where he was principal for five years. Before that he was a principal in the Kyrene School District, at Cielo Elementary and Akimel A-al Middle School.
His family has been impacted by closures in many ways.
His wife Michelle is a counselor at Corona del Sol High, so she is particularly involved in making sure students’ mental and emotional well-being isn’t too frayed by the seemingly endless crisis.
Both his daughters, Josephine “Joey” Deignan, 17, and Paige, 16, are Desert Vista students and therefore continuing their course work in the same way he’s helping to direct that of nearly 3,000 students.
But Joey also is a senior, and so he
also has experienced first hand the unique damage closure has done to the Class of 2020.
“She understands the gravity of the situation and my wife and I keep telling her and others to keep it in perspective,” Deignan said. “This is a worldwide pandemic.
Banks and her husband recently bought a new house, and while closures have added a greater imposition on her time, she said she makes time for herself – and directs her staff to do the same thing.
In one of her early weekly letters to teachers and administrators, Banks said she told them, “I really need you to disconnect and really take that time with yourself and your families, make yourself a work schedule so that you work 8 to 4 and at 4 you turn your computer off and then that becomes your time with you and your family – and make sure you’re getting out and exercising.
“Those are all things that I touched on a leadership team and we’re really trying to practice what we preach as well. So, like after 4 or 5, I’m not going to answer any more emails because I need to have that moment where I disconnect.”
Both she and Deignan make a few visits a week to their schools, where only a few other staffers may be doing the same.
“I do a couple hours in the morning,” Deignan said. “I work from home after that and I just feel better being able to, you know, keep an eye on the school, making sure that it’s in a good spot.”
Though she is “pretty much homebound,” said she stops by a couple times a week and “there are some security guards and “then the food nutrition folks are here and sometimes it might be the athletic director who is here as well or another administrator or two.”
Those visits only reinforce how much they miss their colleagues and the students, but also their anxiety for their students’ well-being.
“There’s a lot of connection between our counseling department and our students out there to keep an eye on the kids and if they feel that somebody’s really in crisis, they’re going to reach out and do something about it,” Deignan said.
“I think they are so disappointed but I also think there’s a heavy dose of being realistic here,” he added, “because this is unprecedented and we have a very caring and well-informed parent community that understands the gravity of the situation. So, I think there’s a sense of reality here.”
Banks keeps a regular weekly message to students that goes beyond whatever administrative directives she needs to pass along.
“We miss you, Pride” has gone out on social media and she plans to do some video messaging as well in the next couple weeks.
And with seniors especially, Banks added, “I empathize completely with them. You know, their gatherings are canceled, all that stuff. You’re looking forward to for four years to your senior year and now, it’s just like your senior year was unfinished. I remember my senior year as one of the best times of my life. I’m sad for them.”
Like Diegnan – who said “I crave human touch” and the daily face-to-face interaction with peers and students” – Banks noted that all the video meetings in the world can’t replace that kind of day-to-day contact with colleagues and kids.
“It’s not, it’s not the same,” she said. “I’m an extrovert. I need that interaction every day… I do miss my staff. I miss the people and I miss what goes on here, the great things that happen in this building every day.”
But she also recognizes, “Right now, we just have to look at what’s going on globally and say it’s just not the right time.”
