On his fourth last day as a teenager, Zander Fehlan’s life changed forever.
Around 5 p.m. Nov. 17, after working on his motorcycle at his Ahwatukee home, Zander took the bike for a spin along Ray Road not far from his house when the unthinkable happened.
“He passed a car on the left and came back into the right lane and when he did, he underestimated the curve of the road and he hit the curb and it dragged him along the curb for about 20 feet, they say, and then threw his bike up into the air for about 30 feet,” his mother, Toshia Hendrix said.
“And he landed on his face and his right leg went in one direction while his body went in the other direction. And his helmet was knocked off by the tree that he hit.”
Hendrix quickly learned of the accident by sheer fate: Zander’s phone called their roommate Dan’s cell but when he answered, all he could hear was voices shouting in the distance. As she looked for the location of Zander’s phone, a man named Jim Meier called to say there had been an accident and she rushed to the scene, which “was really close to my home.”
“People were pointing,” she said, recalling the next two chilling sentences:
One was “He’s over there.”
The other: “His leg is over here.”
Zander was lying near a cactus. His leg was 35 feet away.
Though he lost his leg above the knee, Hendrix is grateful that her youngest of two sons is alive – and escaped far less scathed than an accident so horrendous could have left him.
“He 100 percent is lucky to be alive,” she said. “And he has no other injuries other than the amputated leg and some road rash. His cervical spine is all intact. He’s not quadriplegic or anything like that. He has definitely got an angel on his shoulder.”
Still, days of relentless pain have enveloped the former Desert Vista High School hockey player who is known as “a sweet kid” and a “car guy” with a goal of becoming a mechanical engineer.
His transfer from the hospital to an acute rehab center had been delayed until last Saturday because, Hendrix said, “he’s in an excruciating amount of pain” and “they’re trying to figure out what pain medication will work best for him."
His pain "is still pretty bad especially" after physical therapy, she added.
"His emotions are on a roller coaster," Hendriz said. "We just remind him he is a warrior and we can and will do this."
“He is in better spirits today,” his mother said as Zander awaited his transfer to the acute rehab center, where, she said, he will begin to “learn how you do everyday things with his new leg.”
The cost of his prosthetic exceeds what insurance will cover because it is a far more complex device that incorporates an artificial knee. And, his mother worries, "I can't imagine the medical bills this kid will have to deal with the rest of his life."
But Zander also has more than one angel watching over him.
In fact, he’s got a community of them.
And those Ahwatukee angels have again come to the aid of a neighbor in distress.
A gofundme.com page for Zander (search by “Zanders new leg”) so far has raised nearly $44,000 of a $75,000 goal.
Andi’s Frozen Custard manager Beth Compton has slated a fundraiser 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the shop on the southeast corner of 48th Street and Warner Road. Zander worked there while still in high school.
“I consider our employees (past and present) ‘my’ kids,” Compton wrote on the Ahwatukee 411 Facebook page. “They’re part of our little family and I care about them.”
And both Zander and his mom are touched by the community’s response.
“He watches his GoFundMe every day and is still so shocked at how many people have donated,” Hendrix wrote on the site. “He keeps saying ‘didn’t think people liked me’ and ‘why are they doing this for me.’ I’ll smack him later but for now I just keep telling him people love you and they all want to see you succeed! I am overwhelmed by the support from our community and all over the world. There are not enough ways to say thank you for your love, prayers, support and donations.”
It also turns out that the father of a girl in his car club builds prosthetics and is helping mother and son through the somewhat complex process.
And Hendrix is preparing to help Zander adjust to his new life. He is expected to get a starter prosthetic in six weeks.
Asked how she is doing, she replied, “I’m hanging in there and trying to learn everything I can about prosthetics and what he might need when he comes home.”
