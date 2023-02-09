One of Ahwatukee’s longest traditions returning Saturday

It was 21 years ago when staff at God’s Garden Preschool in Ahwatukee decided to host a unique and free community event to entertain children.
Transportation Day began modestly with a dozen motor vehicles that children could inspect, sitting inside and climbing garbage trucks, buses and police cars and fire engines, “steering” and blowing the vehicles’ horns.
With each year, the event added more and varied vehicles, a helicopter fly-in, a raffle of elaborate baskets, live entertainment, food trucks and an ever-expanding Fun Zone.
And each year the crowd grew too, topping 3,000 for last year’s four-hour event and becoming one of Ahwatukee’s longest-running community traditions, behind only the Festival of Lights Kick-Off Party and the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Easter Parade.
And for the 22nd year, thousands of kids and their parents or guardians are expected between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, when Transportation Day is held at God’s Garden Preschool, on the campus of Horizon Presbyterian Church, 1401 E. Liberty Lane.
One highly-anticipated event, the landing of an Air Evac Services helicopter, is scheduled for landing at 11 a.m. and will be open to inquisitive children and their parents until lift-off at 1 p.m.
Other vehicles on display include the Phoenix Fire Department trucks, Waste Management garbage trucks, construction vehicles like “Smiley Crane,” a Kyrene School District school bus, among others.
Smaller yet equally intriguing vehicles include Big O Tires 4-wheel quads, Jungle Roots Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics lime green VW short van aptly named ‘Shorty’, artist Sandra Marshall’s Tiny House Art Studio, motorcycles and more.
Helping raise funds for God’s Garden Preschool is the annual raffle of baskets with tickets still priced at $1 each.
“Our raffle baskets are great this year,” exclaimed Sarah Briscoe, mother of a current and former God’s Garden student.
Briscoe, event co-chair with Rachel Evans listed several special raffle baskets.
“This year the baskets will be displayed indoors and we have Phoenix Zoo tickets, OdySea Aquarium tickets, Diamondbacks Spring Training tickets, Phoenix Children’s Museum tickets, a month of free lessons at Gold Medal Swim School, a free sleepover with TinyTeepeeZzz, a $500 gift card to Great Wolf Lodge, a weekend getaway to a Flagstaff house with two different week options to choose from, and more,” Briscoe said.
A larger congregation of food trucks will be onsite and there is an expanded vendor section with displays inside and outdoors.
The popular Fun Zone returns and, according to co-chair Rachel Evans, includes more options.
“We’re doing the Fun Zone a bit differently this year and think it will work much better for the families coming,” said Evans, who has a daughter in God’s Garden while her son, a former student, attends Sierra Middle School.
“You can buy an unlimited Fun Zone wristband for $20 which includes inflatables, the train, petting zoo and pony rides,” she added.
“If you don’t want the wristband, you can buy tickets that are $1 each and depending on what you’d like to do, it will be one to four tickets. For instance, small inflatables are one ticket, and two tickets for the large inflatables.
“The petting zoo is two tickets, pony rides and the train ride are 5 tickets,” she said. “With the extra inflatables the fun zone will be extra fun for the kids this year.”
Evans and Briscoe and their various committees have worked for months to see that community children have a wonderful day.
Their own boys, God’s Garden Preschool alum, are among those eagerly awaiting Transportation Day.
“I love seeing all the trucks. especially the school bus, the crane and the cement mixer,” said Camden Briscoe, 6, a kindergarten student at Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary. “I love seeing all my friends and playing in the bounce houses, too.”
Evans’ 8-year-old son, Alexander, was equally enthusiastic.
“I love Transportation Day,” the Kyrene de la Sierra second grader beamed. “This is my fourth time going and I’m looking forward to seeing people that were in my class at God’s Garden. And, I’m excited to see the policemen and the bounce houses.”
As in year’s past, a free shuttle is available to help alleviate the crowded curb parking along Liberty Lane. Attendees may park at Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School, 1122 E. Liberty Lane.
Information: TransportationDay.com
