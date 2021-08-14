The pandemic has been nothing for Mark and Jody Pectol if not a roller coaster.
The long-time Ahwatukee residents’ business, Zzeeks Pizza & Wings, has become almost a microcosm for the shortages that have slammed many industries, particularly restaurants.
But through some shrewd business maneuvers, the Pectols are weathering one shortage crisis after another – the likes of which they haven’t seen in their eight years of operation.
Indeed, when asked about how business has been, Mark readily replied, “We’ve done better than most.”
This from a pizzeria owner who has seen shortages in just about every staple of his business.
Like chicken wings.
And pepperoni.
And bacon.
And ham.
And now, even pizza boxes.
The wing shortage has a number of causes, according to numerous industry reports.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported back-to-back reductions of 29 percent in November and a 24 percent the next month in year-over-year inventories of chicken wings kept in cold storage.
As people stayed indoors and orders increased for comfort foods, restaurants and retailers were selling so many wings their backup supplies were exhausted.
Wholesale prices nearly tripled in the past year from around $1 a pound to as much as $3.
Zzeeks felt that shortage particularly keenly when it came to boneless wings, which nationally are less popular than those with bones.
“Let’s go back 18 months,” he explained. “I get my wings from Tyson and they buy from the chicken farmers. But the chickens they get are rotting in a plant.
“Normally you have guys working elbow to elbow in a plant deboning wings,” he explained. “So, in comes COVID and so you have social distancing – you saw what happened in meatpacking plants: People were getting sick."
“Now the problem is where you had four guys working next to each other, you have two separated by distance. People think it’s a shortage of birds when it’s really a shortage of people. They just can’t keep up with the demand.”
And even after they figured out the social distancing part, he added, chicken plants can’t find enough production workers to meet that demand.
In some ways, it probably wouldn’t matter if they could find the help: a nationwide shortage of qualified semitrailer drivers has crippled a number of industries, he noted.
Mark said only two weeks ago they caved in when it came to what Zzeeks charges for an order of wings.
“I’m telling you that you will never again in your lifetime see bone-in wings for a dozen below $13,” said Mark, a self-described wing fan. “We’re trying not to gouge people on our wings, but we finally raised our prices last week. Until then we were still $9.99, but we couldn’t do it anymore. We just had to pass it along because you can’t lose money on an item.”
The pepperoni shortage has been a byproduct of the disruptions in meat production.
“The meats I get come from Chicago,” he said, explaining that he buys a higher grade but more expensive brand of pepperoni than what many of his competitors offer.
While pepperoni generally is made from a combination of pork and beef, many producers’ combinations vary regularly because they use more of whatever meat is cheaper and more readily available at any given time.
“So every batch will be different,” Mark said. “My pepperoni is made from a specific formula – this much of this, that much of that. It never varies.”
But when the shortage struck last summer, he got nervous.
Bloomberg reported that creating pepperoni is labor-intensive and has low profit margins. So, many producers were opting for larger cuts of meat and not bothering with pepperoni at all.
Mark said he stocked up on as much as he could find and yet, he said, “I’m having to check weekly on how much pepperoni they have in order to stay ahead of it.”
“I’ve got a month’s supply I’m sitting on in every one of my stores because I don’t know when I’m going to be short,” Mark said. “In days gone by, I’d have seven or 14 days worth…So it creates a cash flow issue.”
The latest shortage – of boxes, no less – was so stunning that Jodi lamented two weeks ago on social media:
“Every day FOR MONTHS our trucks come and we have no idea what we are going to be shorted. Yet every single week the prices go up and up. We are exhausted and it’s extremely difficult running a restaurant right now.
“It’s not a distributor problem it’s a manufacturing problem.
“But when will this end ????”
International Paper Chairman/CEO Mark Sutton warned in May about the impact of supply chain disruptions on his corner of the world, saying the demand for cardboard had stretched his company’s ability to meet the demand to the max.
That demand – up 25 percent for International Paper year-over-year, Sutton told CNBC three months ago – has been driven by the huge increase in e-commerce.
With all those goods requiring cardboard boxes for delivery, Sutton said his company has grappled with shortages of certain chemicals used to make cardboard as well as a shortage of workers.
Thomas Ryan, the director of corporate communications at International Paper, told Business Insider, "As COVID restrictions began to loosen, the economy started to pick up steam. Then, the winter storms hit, and inputs began to get tight – for us, fiber, recovered fiber, petroleum derivatives such as chemicals for adhesives. Then, add a tight labor market to the mix."
Pulp Paper News, a trade publication, reported that in 2021, "global prices for pulp for three months of the current year increased by 30 percent."
As a result of all this pressure, the Pectols are treating each box like a precious gem.
“We ended Sunday night with less than 50 boxes combined,” Mark said, referring to all four Zzeeks pizzerias.
That meant he was running to each store, juggling the supply of boxes. “I’m like ‘I'm going to take 25 from you and go drop 20 of those here so we could get through it.' We went to Chef’s Store, we went to Restaurant Depot. Nothing.”
Dealing gingerly with suppliers, he shuns brown boxes because white boxes are sturdier. But white boxes require bleach – a product that has been impacted by the chlorine shortage.
“So, opposed to having nothing to deliver it in, I’ll go to brown,” Mark said. “We won’t put our pizzas in them; we’ll put our secondary items in them – cheese bread and stuff.”
While the Pectols haven’t run into their own labor shortages, Mark wonders when all these supply disruptions will end.
He sees a “people shortage” along every step of virtually every manufacturing process for every ingredient Zzeeks relies on.
“I think it's a labor issue,” he said. “I have had so many of my friends in the restaurant business say that. …You get 27 applications coming in. You make at least 15 interviews. And then they don’t show up.”
Jody noted, “We are always hiring friendly local people and we never stop hiring.”
The couple get a big help from their two sons, Boston, an Arizona State University senior majoring in business, and Jaxson, a senior at Mountain Pointe High.
But Jody gets a little anxious when asked about hired help.
“We have not experienced a labor shortage as of yet,” she said, “but we certainly can feel it becoming more difficult.”
