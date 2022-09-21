Kyrene board rips transgender, other state laws

The full weight of a number of new state laws involving parental rights and other school district policies fell on the Kyrene Governing Board Sept. 13 – and board members clearly weren’t happy about them.
A policy barring transgender males from girls teams drew such a strong denunciation from board member Wanda Kolomyjec that the board postponed a vote.
She and her colleagues want the district lawyer to craft language that would distance the district from the policy’s philosophy without violating state law.
Even before the board adopted any of the policies, members Michelle Fahy and Margaret Pratt expressed their dismay but noted the board had no alternative to their adoption.
“I feel it’s important to express that although I may vote for policies … because it is the law,” Pratt said, “it does not necessarily mean that I am in agreement with the law or the change in policy.” She also called the meeting “a dark evening for policy.”
Fahy added, “It is important that our community understand that we are required by law to put some of these policies in place whether or not we agree with them.”
With Margaret Wright absent, four board members unanimously approved policies that:
Prevent mandating HPV and COVID-19 vaccines for students. The law barring mandated shots to protect against the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus has been on the books since 2007 but the Legislature this year added a ban on mandating COVID-19 vaccines.
At the time of its passage, Arizona joined 23 other states in banning mandatory HPV shots on grounds it encouraged students to engage in sexual activity. By 2018, the Centers for Disease Control reported that more than 43 million teens and young adults had contracted some form of HPV, which can cause everything from genital warts to cancers.
Both board President Kevin Walsh and Fahy criticized the state law.
“I think this is a political policy, which bothers me,” Fahy said. “I think that part of it is because HPV tends to be a sexually transmitted disease and God forbid it should prevent our children from getting cancer because of how it’s transmitted. And then COVID – you know, we all know is more political than anything I’ve ever seen in my life. But I do find it discouraging that we’re prevented from finding ways to protect our children, all our children in our schools.”
Walsh sarcastically said, “I was unaware that our legislature had such medical expertise to intervene into public schools to say” what vaccines should be required and which are prohibited.”
Give parents greater access to school libraries and the books their children take out. The district must still develop specific procedures for parents to follow in connection with the two policies approved by the board. Both go into effect Jan. 1. One policy allows parents to obtain a list of books in a school library and the materials their child has checked out.
The other policy is broader and requires districts and charter schools to create a 60-day review period for any new library additions and notify parents seven days in advance of the review period’s beginning.
Fahy called the more expansive policy “discouraging” and an “unfunded mandate” because “we’re not given the resources to do it and we use our time to do these kinds of trivial things instead of the work of the district.”
Pratt, a mother of four, added: “Every experience any of my children have had as a Kyrene kid with their librarian has been wonderful. My girls have had great experiences and guidance and exploring the things they’re interested in and learning more. And so I just want to commend all of our caring staff and teachers that are working in our Kyrene libraries and media centers. So, forgive me: I just had to say something positive.”
Require a minute or two of silence before the beginning of each school day. Teachers are not allowed to tell children how to use this time but must encourage parents to discuss with their children how to use the moment of silence.
The law says teachers may post on bulletin boards as guidance: the national motto “In God We Trust; the National Anthem; the Pledge of Allegiance; the Preamble to the state constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Mayflower Compact; “writings, speeches, documents and proclamations of the founding fathers and the presidents of the United States,” “published decisions of the United States Supreme Court, acts of Congress, or the state motto of “God Enriches.”
Walsh said, “I think it’s a wonderful idea to have a moment of silence. I think it’s a terrible idea to micromanage by legislation how we’re supposed to do so and it’s an impressive waste of oxygen that we are having this conversation.”
While no one opposed a moment of reflection, Fahy rapped the Legislature for dictating it, calling all the policies “a great example of people making decisions and they are not consulting with the human beings that are going to be impacted by it.”
But it was the transgender ban that drew the loudest denunciation.
It came not long after a tearful mother of four Kyrene students told
how her 15-year-old son said he identified as a girl.
“We worried about this kid getting bullied or worse,” the mother said. “She had already been bullied in school. She was autistic and has ADHD and that made her vulnerable to begin with… I cried months and months. For my daughter. It was an agonizing time she had already gone through puberty.
“Suddenly, there was an Adam’s apple facial hair and lowered voice. All parts have matured,” she continued.
“She went to therapy, she took minutes to change her body and still she hated what she saw…Can you imagine what it’s like to feel so betrayed by your body that you no longer want to be a part of?”
Kolomyjec railed against the state law, which requires school districts to adopt a policy that states “athletic teams or sports designated for ‘females,’ ‘women’ or ‘girls’ may not be open to students of the male sex.”
The policy does state that “any student may participate in any intramural athletic team or sport designated as being for ‘males,’ ‘men’ or ‘boys’ or designated as ‘coed’ or ‘mixed’ or intramural sports based on the biological sex of the students who participate on the team or in the sport. The permissible categories are the following: Males, men or boys; Females, women or girls; or, coed or mixed.”
Kolomyjec noted that the board had adopted an equity policy “of non-discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression.”
“The board embraces those characteristics that make members of the school district community unique, including differences in gender and gender identity and expression and sexual orientation,” she continued.
She said the board’s adoption shows an understanding for “the unique challenges and barriers faced by individuals or sub populations and ensuring people have what they need to participate in school, or work to reach their full potential in life by making essential programs, services, activities, and technologies accessible to all.”
She took a shot at Gov. Doug Ducey, stating, “I’m sorry, Mr. Ducey, 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves, 40% have tried… For transgender youth, however, school may not be a safe place.”
“Do we care about our children? Or do we not?” she asked, later adding:
“We are sitting up here and making sure that these children feel they don’t belong in this community with this policy.”
Kolomyjec asserted that the American Academy of Pediatrics has called similar legislation “dangerous” and that “the Women’s Sports Federation has condemned such laws as a “distraction to the real threats to girls and women in sports, such as the lack of Title IX understanding and compliance, inequity and compensation, resources and sponsorship and media attention.”
Title IX bars gender discrimination in sports and all education programs for any school entity that receives federal money.
After he was asked if the policy could be ignored, district General Counsel Jordan Ellel advised the board, “Unfortunately, this is a statutory requirement. You will not have the opportunity or ability to act that is clear morally.”
But he added, “I think there are some different options you might have – the end result being the district sports that are run by the district will follow state law until that was changed.”
But he said that while “we can play with some of those ideas and try to find something that will work for the board, I don’t know that we can leave our policy exactly the way it was before today.”
Fahy suggested the board simply cite the law “and let people look it up.”
“I don’t want anybody reading this policy for Kyrene and think this board was fine with it,” she added.
After that discussion, the mother who had spoken earlier about her child was allowed to return to the podium to finish her address that had been cut off for hitting the three-minute time limit.
She held up a copy of Kyrene’s equity policy and asked, “What do we do with this sheet of paper?”
