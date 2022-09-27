PAC launched to support TU bond, override measures

Marking the kick-off on Sept. 13 of Tempe Union High School District’s Yes Support Our Schools Political Action Committee’s effort to advocate for passage of three separate financial measures are, from left, Chair Genevieve Vega, Vice Chair Beth Brizel, Tempe Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil, supporter Sharon Doyle and PAC Secretary Amanda Steele. Not pictured is Treasurer Anna Chalmers. The committee held a fundraiser at Four Peaks Wilson Party Palace in Tempe that drew numerous leaders, including Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. (David Minton/AFN Staff Photographer)