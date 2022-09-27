PAC launched to support TU bond, override measures

Amid all the various races facing voters in Ahwatukee, northern and west Chandler and Tempe on Nov. 8 are three measures that Tempe Union High School District said will help it maintain day-to-day operations at a high level and allow for needed physical and other upgrades.
And to make sure that voters not only see those measures on the lengthy ballot but also vote “yes” for them, the Tempe Union High School District Yes Support Our Schools Political Action Committee swung into high gear with a fundraiser-kick-off Sept. 13 that drew community leaders and supporters to the Four Peaks Wilson Party Palace in Tempe.
The PAC’s executive committee includes Chair Genevieve Vega, Vice Chair Beth Brizel, Secretary Amanda Steele and Treasurer Anna Chalmers.
The Governing Board in June voted unanimously to ask voters to approve two override questions and a $100 million bond request on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Approval of all three measures would equal a combined tax increase from .5924% this year to .7998% per $100 of assessed valuation in the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 – raising taxes by about $52 a year on a house valued at $249,642, according to the district. Currently, that tax totals $148 a year.
The overrides include one for basic operational spending that would be 15% for the first five years, then go down to 10% the sixth year and 5% the seventh. The other is a 10% 7-year override, or $8.7 million a year, for the District Additional Assistance budget that covers equipment not included in the regular capital spending or bond program.
That budget would include expenses for items like books and furniture.
The bond package would cover higher-ticket items that the District Additional Assistance budget doesn’t cover.
At the time the board approved the measure, now-retired Assistant Superintendent Diane Meulemans said some of the money could also fund some art room expenditures, updating auditoriums, refurbishing some cafeteria floors that need to be redone, curbs, some dugouts, fencing, locker room floors, restaurants, science labs, tennis courts, weatherization, and lighting.
If approved, the district would split issuance of those bonds in two – selling $50 million next year and the other half three years later.
Projected expenses in that bond issue include $1.65 million for a construction manager “to assist (us) as we go through these projects” because “we found that has significantly helped the management of that additional work,” Meulemans said. It also includes a $1 million cost for actually selling the bonds.
The board’s approval of both overrides and the bond package also followed the recommendations of a 38-member citizens advisory committee that studied Tempe Union’s obligations and future needs. The committee comprised different stakeholders, from parents and community members to district staff.
Tempe Union’s current needs not funded by the District Additional Assistance budget would total $60.9 million over seven years beginning July 1,2023, according to Meulemans.
She said failure to obtain voter approval for the operations override would force the district to cut about $4.3 million in the 2023-24 school year and another $4.3 the following school year, when the current override finally expires. The district ultimately would lose approximately $12.7 million in operations spending annually.
Vega said the PAC has its work cut out for it because unlike the last override election in 2017, this year is not an all-mail election.
“Since this is not a special election on its own 100% mail-in ballot as in years past, we have a very large population to reach in a mid-term election,” she said.
We have a community outreach subcommittee that is organizing canvases and outreach through volunteer surrogates via various community meetings and events,” she said. “Of course, we will also send mailers to likely voters.”
It’s too late for submissions for the voters pamphlet that will be distributed to voters in the district in coming weeks.
But to raise awareness and persuade voters to approve the measures, Vega said PAC volunteers will also be organizing yard and street sign campaign while others will be “on a robust digital and social campaign.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.