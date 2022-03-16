Home prices hit $1M average in Ahwatukee ZIP code

In yet another sign of the relentless increase in housing prices, the Valley’s top market analyst said the average price of a listed home in Ahwatukee ZIP code 85048 exceeds $1 million, putting it among 28 Valley postal zones with seven-figure home list price averages.
“If rising house prices scare you, then the best place not to look is the average price for active listings,” the Cromford Report wrote. “Unless you are made of stern stuff, you should look away now.”
Cromford Report then proceeded to list the average home price in 85048 as $1,139,210 – double the $575,854 of the average home list price in that ZIP code three years ago this month.
That puts 85048 in 20th place among those 28 ZIP codes, where the Paradise Valley ZIP of 85253 is the highest with an average home price of $7.2 million and the lowest is the Windsong area of Phoenix with just over $1 million.
That list of what Cromford Report calls “eye-watering numbers” also includes four other Phoenix ZIPs, all of Carefree, Wickenburg and Cave Creek; seven ZIP codes in Scottsdale, two each in Gilbert and Mesa, the Gold Canyon ZIP in Apache Junction and one each in South Tempe and Glendale.
To understand the significance of that, Cromford provides this stunning fact: Just three years ago, average list prices topping $1 million existed in only seven Valley ZIP codes.
Of course, the Cromford Report stresses, that doesn’t mean all the homes for sale in 85048 are priced in the seven-figure range.
Indeed, at AFN’s deadline, only four of the 23 listings in 85048 were in the seven-figure range of between $1.02 million and $2.5 million with two more close to $1 million and six more priced between $800,000 and $895,000.
“ZIP codes are often very small and the number of homes for sale may be minuscule right now,” the Cromford Report noted, adding that “average prices are often much higher than median prices” and “the majority of homes sell for less than the average price, something many people do not realize.
But those caveats hardly compensate for the fact, it said, that in most of those 28 ZIP codes, “if you are shopping for a home, you are looking at an average list price more than double what you would have seen three years ago. You are also looking at a tiny number of homes for sale compared with three years ago.”
Inflation is now fueling a fire in the housing market that existed well before $5-a-gallon gas was only the stuff of nightmares, experts say.
One factor is the availability of resale and new homes on the market – which last year see-sawed a bit but remained well below the number that would meet the demand and tip the scales that have been tilted way in favor of home sellers.
In fact, the Cromford Report noted, yet another downward trend in inventory is currently dominating the housing market in Ahwatukee and throughout Maricopa and Pinal counties.
“The downward trend in supply that started in late October continued throughout February, but slowed down,” it stated.
“Demand is slightly below last year but given the sharp increase in interest rates, it is holding up pretty well. The market is cooler than a year ago, but not by much.”
The contract ratio – the total number of homes under contract versus total listings – dipped from 281 this time last year to a current 263,” Cromford said.
But that’s hardly something to celebrate when you realize that “in a normal market, this would be somewhere between 30 and 60,” it added.
With inflation driving up the cost of building materials, new-home prices are going up and that in turn is adding more fuel to the fire in the resale market, experts say.
“Prices are rising at colossal speed,” Cromford said. “The median sales price is up from $425,000 to $445,000 in two months and looks likely to break $470,000 by the end of the second quarter. The third quarter is always a slower period and we may get some respite from the rising prices between June and September.”
It’s not like homes aren’t being built, of course.
Storage café, a blog that primarily monitors the storage facility industry, reported last week that Phoenix was the fourth most active metropolitan area in the country for real estate construction over the last 10 years – behind, respectively, Dallas, Houston and New York City.
It said between 2012 and 2022, 207,370 single-family home permits and 95,330 multifamily building permits had been issued in the Phoenix Metro region.
Home prices likely will continue to rise, according to what several national experts said last week.
While 2022 began with predictions of a cool-down in the market, many are revising their predictions.
Zillow initially said prices would grow by 11% this year, compared to an 18.8% growth rate in 2021. But in February, Zillow said it now sees home prices to grow by 17.3% this year.
Fannie Mae at first predicted resale home prices would rise by 7.9% this year. Last week it bumped that projection to an 11.2% increase.
“There are plenty of observers suggesting the market is due for a downturn, but the market is not giving off any data to support that opinion,” Cromford said. “Supply remains extremely low with no sign of significant new supply of homes to buy. Demand is down a little but seems to be extremely resilient and although it is lower than last year, it remains very strong by historic standards.
“A change may happen,” it added. “Right now there is no change to report.”
“In Arizona, we have a history of building more and more homes until there is a very obvious reason to stop,” it continued. “There will come a time, and nobody knows exactly when it will be, when we have built enough shelter for the population and demand sinks below supply. It seems likely that we will see that in rentals before we see it in homes for purchase.”
