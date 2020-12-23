The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced Friday the winter sports season, initially scheduled to start Jan. 5, has been pushed back two weeks to Jan. 18.
The decision comes amid a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases in Arizona.
“Our focus continues to be on keeping students in school and on the playing field safely,” Associate Executive Director Joe Paddock said in the release. “We believe this decision will help us preserve the winter sports season.”
The AIA said the delay would also allow teams to practice for two weeks after students return from winter break, although school districts are setting different dates for a return to classrooms as several of the state’s largest districts have set virtual learning for all students when the second semester begins the first week of January.
The same guidelines and recommendations from the AIA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee will remain in place once the winter sports season begins. Once it begins it will not stop unless public health and government officials suspend all extracurricular activities.
Teams will be allowed to begin competition on Jan. 18 regardless of what the level of virus spread. The metrics measuring spread will only be used to determine whether fans are able to attend competitions. At this time, the metrics call for empty stands.
The AIA said conferences will be given the opportunity to decide the total number of weeks of competitions for winter teams. That decision will be made in the next couple of weeks, according to the AIA. The winter sports season will conclude on March 5, with the spring season beginning March 1.
Conferences will have the ability to modify the length of the spring season.
“These measures will allow us to start the season and I hope, that as we see hospitalizations go down, some of the restrictions regarding spectators, be lifted,” Executive Director David Hines said in the release.
The delay to the season didn’t come as much of a surprise to Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe coaches.
Pride basketball coach Kaimarr Price said he anticipated some sort of delay but thought at first it would only be an additional week. Still, he accepts the two-week delay as long as it means the season will be able to get started at some point this winter.
“We just need to focus on what we can control,” Price said. “Two more weeks of practice definitely won’t hurt us. It’s a time to bond and get better as a team. Whatever allows us to start and complete a season I’m on board with.”
Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista’s basketball programs will continue to practice during winter break, taking Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day off. Especially for the Thunder, that allows for extra time to prepare for a team that has new co-head coaches this season in Bryant St. Cyr and Jordan Ballard.
Like Price, St. Cyr thought a delay would eventually come.
“I wasn’t shocked, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the metrics,” St. Cyr said. “Just watching the numbers and seeing what they had us do to adjust, we just have to make sure we get our kids ready. But it’s definitely tough. I know the kids were ready to get going on the 5th.”
Both St. Cyr and Ballard look at the delay as somewhat of a blessing in disguise as it allows them to become more accustomed to the players on their roster.
“We’re going to prepare as if we are going to play on the 18th,” Ballard said. “We know everything they’re doing is for the greater good and for the health of people in general. It gives us a chance to get to know each other a little more.
“It’s a small shakeup but it’s only two weeks. We’ve waited this long, we can wait a few more days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.