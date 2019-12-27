The attorney for two homeowners suing for the restoration of the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course has withdrawn his request to proceed with a contempt hearing against owner Wilson Gee.
Attorney Tim Barnes’s abrupt withdrawal of the petition to Superior Court means that any further action in the case will depend on whether the Arizona Supreme Court accepts Gee’s appeal from a lower-court ruling directing he restore the course.
Barnes had initially told Superior Court that the Supreme Court case should have no bearing on his clients’ demands that Gee be ordered to restore the course he closed in 2013.
Barnes declined comment when asked why he withdrew the motion.
Gee’s lawyers have asked to review a decision by the Arizona Court of Appeals that upheld land use regulations requiring a golf course on the 101-acre site.
The Supreme Court must first decide whether to accept that review – and it won’t be deciding that until Barnes files a response to Gee’s attorneys.
The delay means that it will be sometime next year before any further action in the case occurs. If the high court agrees to consider the case, it could take months for a resolution.
