LD 12 candidates to debate again in an Ahwatukee forum

The candidates for the legislative district that includes Ahwatukee will have another chance to debate after all – and this time it will be in person right in Ahwatukee.
Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Andrew Hayes said all six candidates have committed to appear at 5 p.m. next Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the recently opened Lights Camera Discover studio, 4825 E Warner Road, Suite 13, Ahwatukee.
People are encouraged to register for the free forum at ahwatukeechamber.org.
Hayes said the studio has a large auditorium capable of accommodating nearly three times the number that can be accommodated at the Ahwatukee Events Center, where the Chamber was scheduled yesterday to host a forum for the eight candidates for the Phoenix City Council seat that represents Ahwatukee.
Running in Legislative District 12 for the Senate are Democrat Rep. Mitzi Epstein of Tempe, who is jumping from the House seat she held for six years, and Republican David Richardson of Ahwatukee.
For the two House seats, Chandler Republicans Terry Roe, winding up eight years on the Chandler City Council, and CPA Jim Chaston, are contending with two Ahwatukee Democrats: retired Phoenix administrator Patti Contreras and scientist Stacey Travers.
The six candidates sparred for 90 minutes Aug. 1 in a lively online debate sponsored by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission and it looked like that would be the only chance for the public to hear all six together explain their views on a wide range of issues ranging from school funding and abortion to water and school vouchers.
“The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce is excited to present a series of nonpartisan candidate forums leading up to the 2022 general election. The candidate forum will focus on issues pertinent to the Ahwatukee community, south Tempe, west Chandler, the State and on the candidates themselves,” Hayes said.
