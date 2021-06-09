Phoenix city staff has asked City Council to authorize an application for nearly $6.9 million in grants from the Gila River Indian Community that would benefit scores of city-run and nonprofit-operated programs.
The request was on Council’s June 2 meeting but was inexplicably rolled over to its June 16 session.
If approved, the disbursement of those funds would be under the Gila River Indian Community’s direction, according to a staff memo, and some of the funds would be disbursed over two or three years.
The Gila River Indian Community makes grants to non-profit agencies through cities, towns and county sponsorship under the gaming compact with the state. The money represents 12 percent of gaming proceeds.
Specifically, the grants help underwrite “government services that benefit the general public, including public safety, mitigation of the impacts of gaming, or promotion of commerce and economic development,” according to tribal documents.
“There is no budgetary impact to the City of Phoenix and no general-purpose funds are required,” a city staff memo to Council states. “Entities that receive gaming grants are responsible for the management of those funds.”
The community’s tribal government states the grants can range between $1,000 and $300,000 and the selection process won’t end until fall. Phoenix had issued a call for applications earlier this year and the deadline for making requests has passed.
Most of the requests involve sums well under six figures for programs that target low-income people and families in different ways – such as $10,000 for a health literacy program for elderly Latinos, $30,000 to teach 100 low-income kids ballet and $50,000 for the Assistance League’s annual back-to-school new clothing program.
But over a dozen nonprofits are seeking grants of at least $100,000 and as much as $500,000 while city agencies combined have their hand out for well over $1 million.
For example, the city Office of Environmental Programs wants $298,356 over three years for its Seeding Abundance and Growing Our Future project that would “provide equipment and training for consumers located in food deserts to grow their own food and develops new urban farmers.”
The Office of Sustainability is looking for $192,000 over three years to implement “cooling strategies and vegetation to improve the public health of students.”
While the Fire Department wants $76,189 to enhance emergency medical capabilities at large events, the Police Department is hoping to get $269,000 for night vision goggles and other protective equipment.
The Public Transit Department wants close to $400,000 – the vast majority for bus shelter lighting.
Staff also is seeking $237,000 for the 19 North Community Alliance’s transit development plan while the zoo is eyeing $150,000 over three years to develop “an immersive experience for guests featuring new, up-close animal viewing.”
Banner Health Foundation and the Arizona Humane Society each want $500,000 over two to three years.
The Human Society wants to “transform Maricopa County from the second-worst place to be a homeless pet in the nation to the best” by replacing the run-down Sunnyslope campus with a medical complex for animals.
Banner wants to create “the Center for Clinician Resiliency program, which will seek to build resiliency and reduce burnout in clinicians across their health care system” and “reduce the stigma of mental/behavioral health concerns and build wellness into regular routines and work flows.”
The Cihuapactli Collective wants $300,000 over three years to promote health and wellness among urban Indigenous populations.
The Greater Phoenix Urban League also wants $300,000 over three years for a “summer youth empowerment program.”
Children’s Museum of Phoenix also wants $300,000 over three years for its First Friday Nights program that allows the public to visit for free. ′
