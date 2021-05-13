Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda was moved from the ICU to rehab last week, just days after a deadly pursuit that left a Chandler officer dead.
Aranda suffered serious head injuries April 29 after a man in a stolen vehicle rammed a parked car that hit him. The suspect, who is in custody, also hit Chandler Officer Christopher Farrar, who later died at the hospital. His funeral was slated for yesterday, May 8, after the Gilbert Sun News’ deadline.
Aranda’s wife, Idalia Ontiveros, spoke briefly to the media last Wednesday.
“This is something that you’re not prepared for. Nobody really is,” said Ontiveros, standing in front of the Gilbert Police Department building. “I thank God every day that he is alive.
“He’s doing so good. I’m not a doctor myself but I can tell you I know my husband and he’s strong. He’s probably the strongest man I know.”
She said her husband was looking forward to returning to work and that Gilbert Police was like his second family. Ontiveros and Aranda are the parents of two sons, 2 and 8. They’ve been together for 10 years and married for four.
Ontiveros also sent her condolences to the Farrar family.
“I just want them to know that there’s nothing I can say or do to make it better but I want to let them know I have them in my prayers and there’s not a day that goes by that they’re not in my mind,” she said.
Ontiveros also thanked the community and the Gilbert Police Department for their support. Aranda was hired in 2018 by Gilbert Police.
She described her husband as a chatter box who is optimistic and always looks for the positive.
“He says, you know, it was unfortunate what happened, but he wouldn’t take back what he did for the community and that’s what he signed up for,” she said.
Assistant Chief Mike Angstead said Aranda’s recovery “is trending upward now. He’s doing pretty good.”
But, he added, on the night of the incident when he and Ontiveros met with the doctor, “We didn’t know exactly how things were going to end.”
He thanked all the doctors at Chandler Regional Hospital, saying their work was nothing short of a miracle.
Sgt. Matthew Reale, who was Aranda’s field training officer, spoke highly of the injured officer.
“For such a little person, Rico has an enormous personality that naturally draws many officers to him,” said Reale, reading from a prepared statement. “Rico is a model employee, he meets or exceeds expectation, is willing to take additional responsibilities. His paperwork and duties were always completed on time.
“As an officer Rico is a valiant protector of the Constitution, constantly studying law and its application to serve the community. While in uniform Rico is an officer his peers wanted to see on scene.
“Rico was adamant that he responded to all the calls in his district. He didn’t want anyone to work more because of him. He was adamant that he carried extra load because he could, because he was capable. He was incredibly motivated, an inquisitive officer that did his best to be a better officer, a better human being at the end of every day.”
Reale described Aranda as someone who likes to laugh and make others laugh, adding “he’s humbled enough to admit when he doesn’t know, courageous enough to ask for help.
“I spent a lot of time with Rico, getting to know him the last two years since he started with us. We talked about anything where I learned that Rico is a loving father and husband.”
To sum up his friend, Reale recalled receiving a phone call from Aranda, who was in the hospital, and the two spoke for the first time since the incident.
“There no words to express the relief I heard in hearing his voice,” Reale said. “He told me about his visitors, how Chief (Michael) Soelberg came to visit him.
“Chief Soelberg expressed gratitude with Rico’s sacrifice and explained that Rico’s career took a difficult path that is rare in our profession and told him there was no shame if he retired after this incident. Rico looked the chief in the eye and stated, ‘Nah, dog. I’m gonna be chief one day.’”
Officer Steve Gilbert, president of the Gilbert Police Leadership Association, has set up a GoFundMe for Aranda for medical expenses. Gilbert didn’t know Aranda well but said the officer was well respected in the department.
The GoFundMe site has a goal to raise $100,000. As of Thursday, it raised $101,606.
To donate: gofund.me/afda31c1
