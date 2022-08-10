Move to oust City Council candidate moving to appeal

The challenger to the residency of the self-proclaimed front-runner in the Nov. 8 General Election for the Phoenix City Council seat representing Ahwatukee has appealed the judge’s ruling in the case.
Ahwatukee resident Moses Sanchez’s last Friday notified Superior Court Judge M. Scott’s that he’ll be appealing his Aug. 3 decision upholding former Phoenix Assistant Police Chief Kevin Robinson’s contention that he lives in Ahwatukee.
Sanchez had asked the judge to kick Robinson off the ballot in the seven-way race, contending that he only rented his South Pointe Mountain garden home last September to run for city council and that he and his wife actually live in a Scottsdale home owned by a trust formed by Robinson and his wife.
“The lack of integrity from someone who served our community is shocking,” Sanchez told AFN. “But like my lawyer said, this is politics carpetbagging 101.”
Robinson testified during a hearing before McCoy on Aug. 1 that he rented the Ahwatukee home around Sept. 25 because he knew he would be running for council and is required to live in the district.
Calling himself “the presumptive front-runner” in the race, sought during his testimony to explain away the evidence Sanchez’s lawyer had presented.
Robinson also testified he had previously lived in another District 6 neighborhood and had moved to Scottsdale so that his physician-wife could be closer to the hospital where she works.
In his ruling, McCoy noted that Robinson is registered to vote at his furnished Ahwatukee home and that even though he testified he’ll likely move when his lease expires this coming Sept. 30, he will be finding a new home within District 6.
“Robinson’s testimony is highly plausible on this point,” the judge said.
But the judge conceded that data from Robinson’s Ring doorbell-camera and a Nest thermostat submitted by Sanchez suggested no one was living on any regular basis in the Ahwatukee home.
“Less convincing was Robinson’s explanation for his relatively few appearances on the Ring camera and for the propensity of the Nest thermostat to be set at relatively high temperatures,” the judge wrote.
Yet, the judge also said, “On the whole, however, the greater weight of the evidence reflects that Robinson has moved to District 6 and intends (and intended at the regular time) to reside permanently in that district. His wife will join him there as circumstances permit.”
McCoy also noted that the City Charter states, “A person whose family resides in one place but who has moved to another place with the intention of remaining there shall be regarded as a resident of the place to where the person has moved.”
While Sanchez took Robinson to court, the other Ahwatukee candidate, Joan Greene, has made Robinson’s residency part of her campaign, calling him “our own Dr. Oz” – a reference to the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania whose long-held New Jersey home has stirred a controversy.
Robinson testified that the Ahwatukee home “wasn’t temporary. It was meant to be permanent.”
But he also said he would now have to find a new home in District 6, expressing concerns partly over the fact that his
address requires some shielding from the public because he had been a police officer for more than 30 years – including a 13-year stint as assistant chief for 13 years beginning in 2000.
Robinson also felt his landlords could not be trusted because they’re friends of Sanchez and that they violated his privacy by providing him with the Ring and Nest data.
Robinson has the strong support of the Democratic political establishment in Phoenix, which apparently wants to wrest control of District 6 from Republicans. Incumbent Sal DiCiccio cannot seek re-election because he is termed-out.
Mayor Kate Gallego has been making fund-raising calls on Robinson’s behalf, former Mayor and U.S. Rep Greg Stanton is his campaign manager and at least three other former mayors have endorsed his bid.
Robinson has raised just $10,000 less than the combined total garnered so far by five of his six competitors, according to campaign financial statements filed with the Phoenix City Clerk.
He has raised $353,728 and spent $43,572.
The other candidates and what they have raised so far for the Nov. 8 election are: Mark Moeremans, $161,569; Sanchez, $107,086; Sam Stone, $49,920; Kellen Wilson, $27,750; and Greene, $16,936. Candidate Juan Schoville does not appear to have filed any financial reports.
Both Greene and Sanchez noted that the City Charter requires council members at the time of their ballot nominations to maintain a permanent residence within the district they aim to represent.
Greene on her own also looked into records and found Robinson’s home in Scottsdale, which he and his wife bought in 2020 – two years after they bought a home in San Francisco they still own.
Sanchez told AFN, “When I spoke to supporters of his in North Phoenix, they were shocked his signatures had an Ahwatukee address. They were like, ‘no, he lives in Arcadia.’”
Robinson testified that he had lived on W. Hidden View Drive in Ahwatukee until 2011, when he married his wife, Dr. Michelle Robinson, and moved into her home on N. 53rd Street, which he said is in District 6.
He said he and his wife bought the Scottsdale property because she’s a physician at Mayo Hospital Phoenix and Scottsdale is much closer to it than Ahwatukee.
Sanchez had submitted evidence to the judge that included: video of Robinson at the Scottsdale residence; his use of a UPS Store on Ray Road in Ahwatukee as his mailing address on his nomination form; a log from his doorbell camera at the Ahwatukee home that shows “only six dates since at least June 30, 2022, on which it has detected anyone in the vicinity of his house.”
In addition, records from a “Nest” digital thermostat “shows that the temperature in the leased home is always set to 86 degrees.
“Not only is this an uncomfortable temperature for anyone to actually be living in the home during the Phoenix summer, but Nest thermostats are designed to detect when there are people present in the home,” the petition states.
“The Nest thermostat has not detected anyone in the home,” it says, adding SRP reports show “electricity usage at the home has also been minimal since January 2022.”
Robinson pays $2,750 a month for the 1,596-square-foot Ahwatukee home.
During the hearing Robinson presented photos of cereal boxes in the kitchen cabinet, pictures of his clothing in the closet to show that was his home and mail addressed to the him at the Ahwatukee house. The judge also noted that Robinson’s checks list the Ahwatukee address.
Sanchez’s attorney, Jack Wilenchik, argued that Robinson by his own testimony spent numerous nights in July in Scottsdale, but the candidate said that was because his wife was out of town and he had to care for the couple’s dog.
He also said some nights he stayed in Scottsdale after visiting with his wife because it was too late to drive back to Ahwatukee. Robinson also testified he is neither divorced nor separated.
Robinson also testified Aug. 1 that his campaign records lis the UPS store as his address because the City Code does not require his home address. He also produced mail that was sent directly to the Ahwatukee house.
He also said the Ring camera on the front door of his Ahwatukee home does not show him much because he began using the back door when he was advised by his wife and campaign aides that political operatives could be “spying” on him.
He said he and his wife are looking for a new home in District 6, noting “I had not contemplated not winning” the election.
