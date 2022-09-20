Mt. Pointe ex-teacher’s sex abuse trial delayed

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has served notice it will seek a sentence with aggravating circumstances against a former Mountain Pointe High School teacher if he is convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a 17-year-old female student.
But the trial for Mohamed Ryad El Nounw, 32, in Superior Court on five felony counts for alleged acts that occurred on campus from Aug. 2, 2021, through last April 5 won’t be held Sept. 15 as scheduled. It has been delayed to Nov. 22 because of scheduling conflicts.
El Nounw was arrested at his South Phoenix home April 7 for a “relationship” that involved acts of indecent physical contact with the student at school. He is free on bond and was suspended from his job the day of his arrest.
In legal filings in his case, Deputy County Attorney Jonathan Taylor told the court his office is alleging aggravating circumstances that could be applied to El Nounw’s sentence if he is convicted. Those circumstances include that the offenses “caused physical, emotional or financial harm,” that they “involved a betrayal of trust,” that “defendant engaged in multiple acts of sexual abuse over a prolonged period,” and that “there is a need to deter future conduct.”
El Nounw’s specific position at Mountain Pointe is not clear because Tempe Union declined to answer any questions about him or his arrest. His name had already been removed from the district’s employee roster by the time of his arrest.
Records show he had applied on Nov. 4, 2019, for two positions: a network engineer at the Tempe Union district office and instructional trainer at Compadre High, which was closed in June 2021 and its staff reassigned to other schools.
According to police, the victim in El Nounw’s case told her mother on April 6 “she had a relationship with a school staff member since September 2021 where he groped” parts of her body and rubbed himself against her.
“The victim identified the staff member as Mohamed Ryad El Nounw,” the arrest affidavit states. “The victim said the relationship began when the victim and Mohamed spoke to each other about their personal problems. The victim said the relationship escalated to hugging and touch each other... The victim said she ended the relationship with Mohamed, causing him to become jealous and aggressive towards her.”
The affidavit states that the victim told police that on several occasions, El Nounw kissed her and touched her indecently and that he persuaded her to take nude photos of herself and show them to him on her cell phone.
He also allegedly told the victim that thinking about her sexually aroused him.
The affidavit states that in an interview with police, El Nounw described all the incidents of indecent contact as accidents of one kind or another. However, the affidavit also states El Nounw at some point invoked his right to an attorney. The document provides no further information.
Records that were provided by Tempe Union in response to AFN’s request under the public record law show that he did not disclose prior arrests for theft in 2008 and for criminal damage in 2013 that are listed on court records.
His application indicates that at the time he was seeking the Tempe Union jobs, he was a Career and Technical Education teacher at Phoenix Union High School since July 2018, earning $52,000 a year. He listed the principal and two assistants there as references.
Prior to getting hired by Phoenix Union, according to his application, El Nounw had been a CTE teacher for one year at Agua Fria High School and listed his reason for leaving as “seeking other opportunities.”
A graduate of Northern Arizona University in December 2012, El Nounw prior to that job was a CTE teacher for the Deer Valley School District from July 2014 until January 2017. He listed his reason for leaving before the school year ended as “seeking other opportunities/family illness.” He lists himself as a graduate of Cactus High School in Glendale.
Keller’s letter to El Nounw on April 7 told him that he was “being temporarily reassigned to home with pay” and cautioned him against contacting the victim or retaliating “against anyone participating in the investigation.”
