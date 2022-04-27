Just as one case involving a former Ahwatukee private school teacher preying on a minor student for sex moved to a close in court last week, a new case emerged involving a Mountain Pointe High classified employee and a 17-year-old student.
Justin Walters, 31, of Tempe, a former teacher at Desert Garden Montessori School in Ahwatukee, pleaded guilty on April 19 to three felony counts involving a nearly five-month series of sexual encounters with a student that began when she was 15 in 2019.
Walters will be formally sentenced the day before Memorial Day weekend, May 27. As part of his plea agreement, he must serve at least three and as many as five years in prison, be on lifetime probation and register as a sex offender. He had faced 10 criminal counts and the three charges he pleaded to alone carried a maximum of more than 38 years behind bars.
The day before Walters’ guilty plea, Mountain High Principal Tomika Banks told parents a teacher had been arrested by Phoenix Police for “inappropriate interaction with a student.”
Phoenix Police and Maricopa County Superior Court records show that Mohamed El Nounw, 32, was arrested at his South Phoenix home April 7 on four felony counts of sexual abuse for a “relationship” that involved several incidents of indecent physical contact with the student at school since last September.
He is free on bond following his arraignment April 12 in Kyrene Justice Court. He was suspended from his job April 7 in a letter from Dr. Mary Keller, Tempe Union assistant superintendent for Human Resources.
El Nounw’s specific position at Mountain Pointe is not clear because Tempe Union declined to answer any questions about him or his arrest. His name had already been removed from the district’s employee roster by the time his arrest became known last week.
Records the district provided AFN last week through a public records request show he had applied on Nov. 4, 2019, for two positions: a network engineer at the Tempe Union district office and instructional trainer at Compadre High, which was closed in June 2021 and its staff reassigned to other schools.
Series of indecent acts alleged
According to the arrest report, the victim in El Nounw’s case told her mother on April 6 “she had a relationship with a school staff member since September 2021 where he groped” parts of her body and rubbed himself against her.
“The victim identified the staff member as Mohamed Ryad El Nounw,” the arrest affidavit states. “The victim said the relationship began when the victim and Mohamed spoke to each other about their personal problems. The victim said the relationship escalated to hugging and touch each other... The victim said she ended the relationship with Mohamed, causing him to become jealous and aggressive towards her.”
The affidavit states that the victim told police that on several occasions, El Nounw kissed her and touched her indecently and that he persuaded her to take nude photos of herself and show them to him on her cell phone.
He also allegedly told the victim that thinking about her sexually aroused him. The only dates the affidavit provides for the acts are April 5 and April 6
The affidavit states that in an interview with police, El Nounw described all the incidents of indecent contact as accidents of one kind or another. However, the affidavit also states El Nounw at some point invoked his right to an attorney. The document provides no further information.
Records that were provided by Tempe Union in response to AFN’s request under the public record law show that he apparently did not disclose prior arrests for theft in 2008 and for criminal damage in 2013 that are listed on court records.
His application indicates that at the time he was seeking the Tempe Union jobs, he was a Career and Technical Education teacher at Phoenix Union High School since July 2018, earning $52,000 a year. He listed the principal and two assistants there as references.
Prior to getting hired by Phoenix Union, according to his application, El Nounw had been a CTE teacher for one year at Agua Fria High School and listed his reason for leaving as “seeking other opportunities.”
A graduate of Northern Arizona University in December 2012, El Nounw prior to that job was a CTE teacher for the Deer Valley School District from July 2014 until January 2017. He listed his reason for leaving before the school year ended as “seeking other opportunities/family illness.” He lists himself as a graduate of Cactus High School in Glendale.
Banks’ announcement of the arrest to Mountain Pointe parents triggered a storm of criticism and questions on social media about why El Nounw’s arrest had not been disclosed for 11 days even though he had already been directed to surrender his keys and district ID card in his April 7 suspension.
“We want to be transparent and share this news with our school community so you hear it from us first,” Banks said in her April 18 announcement, referring to the anticipation of news stories about the arrest.
Banks told parents that the investigation was ongoing and that detectives had not identified any other victims.
Keller’s letter to El Nounw on April 7 told him that he was “being temporarily reassigned to home with pay” and cautioned him against contacting the victim or retaliating “against anyone participating in the investigation.”
“Please be assured that the District is interested in protecting your rights, maintaining the welfare of all students and staff and ensuring protocol is followed,” Keller wrote, stressing “it is critical that we honor the need for confidentiality during this time.”
AFN also requested all written communication between the administration and the Tempe Union Governing Board about the arrest. District spokeswoman Megan Sterling said there was none.
Plea spares long prison term
Prior to pleading guilty, Walters – the son of the founder-owner of Desert Garden Montessori – was told by Superior Court Judge Geoff Fish that he could be fined as much as $150,000 for his plea to the three charges.
His plea did not contain as much detail as the arrest affidavit and other court records in his case that had set out a series of incidents that followed what police called his efforts to “groom her” when she was 14 during a class trip to Puerto Rico that he apparently was chaperoning.
On June 4, 2019, the affidavit states, he bought an air mattress and alcohol from Walmart and took her to the desert, where they had sex in the back of his pickup truck.
“The victim and Justin began messaging each other and Justin told the victim that he had feelings for her and was attracted to her,” the arrest affidavit states.
Walters had the victim create a Snapchat account.
After asking her to send photos, “the victim sent Justin sexually explicit pictures,” police said, and he in turn sent her sexually explicit photos of himself.
She eventually met with Phoenix detectives in December 2020 – sometime after their last sexual encounter in his truck in the parking lot of her church near her home.
“The victim stated she and Justin had a lot of sex,” the affidavit states, adding, “The victim was 15 to 16 years old during the acts while Justin was between the ages of 27 and 28.”
Walters has not been associated with the school since December 2020, according to a statement the school released after his arrest in spring 2021.
According to new information the victim provided last July, she and Walters were communicating even while he was abroad.
“The victim disclosed that he said he was in Ukraine and then Montenegro and that he was trying to find a way to get citizenship,” Deputy County Attorney Marcus Beecher told Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp last fall. “He said getting citizenship was hard but he could do it if his family made an investment to the country of $250,000.”
Attorney Chase Rasmussen, who is representing the victim, told the County Attorney “Justin spoke to my client herself about getting Montenegro citizenship and that his uncle was helping him with that,” according to a filing by Beecher.
The victim also disclosed that “he talked to her about not wanting to go to prison and mentioned that he had a plan, which the victim interpreted as a plan to get a fake identity.”
Walters eventually returned to the U.S. and surrendered in spring 2021.
