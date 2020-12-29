Midway through the current school year, Tempe Union High School District’s budget so far appears to be weathering the pandemic storm better than Kyrene or most other school districts.
Last week Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann told the Governing Board the district will not be seeing $4.4 million in revenue that it had expected when the board approved a 2020-21 operating budget six months ago.
Two weeks ago, Tempe Union Finance Director Roland Carranza told the board that while the district is losing $2.7 million in state per-pupil reimbursement, unspent funds carried over from 2019-20 exceeded that amount and has left the district with $58,000 more than it had expected when its budget was passed in July.
Hermann said the shortfall reflects several factors, including an enrollment decline that has impacted almost all districts in Arizona – leaving educators wondering what has happened to some 40,000 students statewide who do not appear either on public or charter pupil rolls.
It also reflects the lower rate of per pupil reimbursement districts receive for students learning online. The state pays districts 5 percent less for every pupil learning virtually than it does for students who are in classrooms fulltime.
Gov. Doug Ducey in June set aside $260 million for enrollment stabilization grants that were supposed to help school districts make up for the difference in that reimbursement rate since so many campuses were closed in response to the pandemic.
But that total turned out to be woefully short of the need. In Kyrene’s case, Hermann said the district’s stabilization grant of nearly $5 million was $2 million less than the state Department of Education had determined Kyrene deserved to compensate for the difference between online and in-class reimbursement rates.
The shortfall has forced Kyrene to adjust its spending, although key services to students have not been impacted.
“The district has already taken actions to reduce expenditures earlier this year,” Hermann said, “and it’s continuing to look for further expenditure reduction opportunities in the event our grant funding from the state is not adjusted.”
“I should say to offset the impact from our reduced state funding, these areas would include freezing vacant positions or possibly reducing other discretionary expenditures that are related to closures or activities that have been limited by COVID-19 areas.”
Kyrene has lost roughly 867 students this year, mostly at the kindergarten level.
Kathy Hoffman, state superintendent of public instruction, earlier this year said enrollment was down across Arizona by about 3-5 percent at each grade level except kindergarten, where the falloff is around 10 percent.
Many educators believe parents of kindergarten children kept them out of school because of COVID-19 and are hoping they return next school year.
Tempe Union has been struggling with declining enrollment for a number of years, but district spokeswoman said its decline of 334 students this year from last could be the result of many factors, not just COVID-19.
Daniel Scarpinato, the governor’s chief of staff, conceded that schools’ enrollment stabilization grants are less than what they thought they would be receiving.
But he said, in effect, that the schools should be pleased they’re getting anything at all, as governors in other states have not agreed to any supplemental funding and in some cases have cut K-12 dollars in the wake of the pandemic.
Scarpinato said schools are getting less state aid because they just don’t have the same number of children they did before the virus.
He said there are multiple reasons, suggesting some of these are the fault of districts themselves and the choices they make.
“One of them is students transferring to schools that are offering in-person learning,’’ Scarpinato said.
He also said there are “massive amounts of digital truancy’’ where students are not logging in and therefore not being counted for attendance.
But Hoffman said she believes schools are being shortchanged.
Hoffman said schools made plans based on the promised dollars to fund everything from COVID-19 mitigation strategies to setting up distance learning programs.
“Based on the allocations provided to schools last week, the state has broken that promise,’’ Hoffman said.
Scarpinato said the $370 million in stabilization funding is more than what the districts would have received through the basic state aid formula.
The governor’s office also imposed a cap of $500 per student in stabilization funding – which Scarpinato was based on guidance from the U.S. Treasury.
In response to complaints by school officials across Arizona that that amount is insufficient, the governor’s spokesman said that if schools are dissatisfied, “The best place for this discussion is in the Legislature.”
Right now it’s unclear how much attention schools’ struggles with the pandemic will be getting from the Legislature.
With the session not scheduled to begin until Jan. 11, most of the concerns by at least some lawmakers appear focused on trying to undo the results of the Presidential election in Arizona.
State Sen. Sean Bowie said he expects school district’s financial challenges to get attention and that he already has personally conveyed to the governor the concerns he has been hearing about the disparity in state reimbursement rates between in-class and online students.
That issue is particularly significant since many districts, including Kyrene and Tempe Union, will be starting the new semester next month with virtual learning.
Both districts have set no hard date for reopening campus, likely because no one knows that the impact of holiday gatherings will be on the already surging virus.
But the longer classrooms are closed means the more money districts will be losing.
