Parents and students likely won’t know the plan for the new school year at Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista high schools until the end of June.
Superintendent Kevin Mendivil told the Governing Board last week, “I’m proud to say that a lot of work has been happening here at the district office and particularly so at the school sites with our department leaders and our content specialists around creating the best environment to reopen our schools in August.”
Although he did not give a timetable for rolling out the plan, district spokeswoman Megan Sterling said it would be released at the end of June.
Chandler Unified is scheduled to release its plan today, June 10, while Mesa Public Schools will be unveiling its reopening plan June 18.
Tempe Union and most other districts are expected to have a hybrid plan that allows for distance learning for students who are either medically fragile or whose parents are not comfortable sending their students to campuses for any number of health reasons.
Mendivil indicated he may share some details later this month, although the board is not scheduled to meet again until June 17.
“I will share more details as we have word from our teachers, word from our department leaders on their input on this process,” he told the board.
“So, we’re excited for the model that we’re going to present,” he added. “Of course, we are prioritizing many of our decisions around the safety and well-being of our students first and foremost and to also look to provide an opportunity where students can actually see and spend time with their teachers.
“That student and teacher interaction is critical to their social-emotional well-being, critical to their learning and growth potential,” he continued. “And so all of those elements we’re taking into very, very serious consideration.
He said the district is “relying on the most current information” available from health agencies “and we’ll be adjusting our decisions and thinking around this and planning as more information is learned on the status updates regarding COVID-19.”
