For the first time in three months, students next week will be able to sit in classrooms in Ahwatukee’s public schools as Tempe Union reopens its campuses Monday and Kyrene does the same the following day.
Although the two districts’ reopening days coincide with the March 15 date set in the order Gov. Doug Ducey issued last week for all districts in the state, both Kyrene and Tempe Union had had picked their reopening dates weeks earlier.
Kyrene will return for a five-day weekly schedule while Tempe Union will keep classrooms open four days a week, reserving Wednesday for at-home learning for all students so school buildings can be deep-cleaned.
The governor’s order created confusion late last week as educators across the state called the surprise directive a disruptive, challenging and frustrating complication to reopening plans that many schools already had in the works.
The order was issued hours before Tempe Union’s governing board meeting, though it was not mentioned during the session.
However, the district’s counsel reached out to the governor’s office for clarification since the directive did not say how many days a week Ducey expected classrooms to be open.
No clarification came either to that question or numerous other questions other districts and news organizations had raised about the governor’s order.
“We’ll continue to work with our partners at ADE (Arizona Department of Education) and ASBA (Arizona School Boards Association) to find out more information, but we don’t have anything yet,” Tempe Union spokeswoman Megan Sterling said last Friday.
Both Tempe Union and Kyrene closed campuses after Thanksgiving.
Kyrene had reopened classrooms gradually in September a little more than a month after the school year began and campuses for all grades were fully open by mid-October.
Tempe Union opened its classrooms in mid-October as well, but only for two days a week, with half of the students who wanted classroom learning at each school going in Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half on Thursdays and Fridays.
Tempe Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil said earlier this year that teachers advised him that two days a week were ineffective.
While a number of districts across Maricopa County and Arizona have not reopened at all since the new school year began, Tempe Union and Kyrene – along with Tempe Elementary – have been the only East Valley districts to remain closed since mid-January.
Gilbert Public Schools and Higley have even set in-person graduation dates and are working on dates for proms and senior recognition days.
As classrooms reopen next week, the metrics for COVID-19 spread in both Kyrene and Tempe Union are mixed, according to the latest data released by county health officials last Thursday, March 4.
Cases per 100,000 people plummeted in both districts from about 240 to 120 – slightly above the threshold showing substantial virus spread.
The percentage of positive new test results for both districts was at 7 percent – indicating moderate spread – and percentage of hospital visits with COVID-like symptoms had fallen to the minimal spread level at 3.8 percent.
But Mendivil at last week’s board meeting pleaded with the community at large not to take the improving metrics for granted, especially since spring break is being marked this week.
“The weather is getting nicer and there’s hope and optimism in the air,” Mendivil said. “It’s incumbent on us to be responsible so that we can continue to enjoy these metrics. We have to be reminded who ultimately will benefit…and that is our students.
“All of us want our students back to school.”
Masks will be required for all students and staff on both districts’ campuses and social distancing will be enforced as much as possible, although there have been Kyrene officials concede that it will not be achievable in many classrooms.
The governor’s directive late last week that lifted capacity limits in businesses such as restaurants does not apply to school districts.
Both districts will have their hands full with kids back at their desks, especially since at least a third of all students will remaining learning at home.
Kyrene said its parents survey should slightly more than half plan to send their kids back to school. Tempe Union was just taking a survey to determine how many students would be returning.
The districts will not only be addressing learning loss as the final quarter of the disruptive 2020-21 school year begins, but they will also have to begin preparing students for the state achievement tests that will be administered next month.
“It might seem counterintuitive or even unfair to spend time on a statewide assessment when many students have spent much of the school year learning – or struggling – digitally,” said Expect More Arizona, a nonprofit education advocacy group.
“But at this point in the pandemic, it makes complete sense. In fact, it’s more important than ever. Parents, educators, principals and policymakers need more information about how students are doing and being served, not less.”
It said statewide student assessment tests “will give education leaders a clearer picture of where students stand academically and how best to move forward with interventions and additional support in the coming school year.”
