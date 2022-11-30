Kyrene faces 66% cut in spending power

Kyrene School District stands to lose 66% of its spending power in the last three months of the current school year if the state Legislature doesn’t waive the Aggregate Expenditure Limit by April 1.
Chief Financial Officer Chriss Hermmann told the Kyrene Governing that not being able to spend $20.5 million next spring even though the district has the money would create a major hardship.
He said he still hopes that Gov. Doug Ducey will call a special session of the Legislature this year – though that is unlikely to occur.
And prospects for quick action next year – or any action at all – are equally dim as both Republican-dominated chambers will be led by men who opposed a 2022-23 waiver.
The spending limit also will prevent Tempe Union and most other districts from spending money they have as they are forced to hold total expenditures to levels determined by a formula set by voters in 1980.
Hermann said the statewide average of money that districts would be unable to spend is about 17.5% – or $1.4 billion.
And bearing the brunt of that spending freeze will be employees – mainly teachers, administrators and support personnel.
“It’s impossible to make budget reductions of this size without talking about impacting those areas,” Hermann said, noting the freeze also would crimp the district’s ability to offer teacher contracts for the 2023-24 school year.
Ducey’s press secretary has indicated his boss doesn’t see legislative support for a special session, a shrinking possibility anyway since the governor has only about five weeks left in his term.
“Show us the votes,” C.J. Karamargin told Capital Media Services more than a month ago when asked about the prospects of a special session.
The identical game of financial chicken between the Republican-controlled Legislature and school districts played out early in the third quarter of the 2021-22 school year as school districts faced equally Draconian spending cuts.
Because a two-thirds majority in both chambers is required to waive the limit, bipartisan support was essential.
Both Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers were sympathetic to the districts’ plight and persuaded enough of their GOP colleagues to join Democrats in waiving the limit.
That likely won’t be the case when the new session begins in January and new GOP leaders take command in both chambers.
Senate President Warren Petersen of Gilbert and House Speaker Joseph Chaplik of Scottsdale both voted against the waiver as well as against the significant increase in overall public school funding passed in the bipartisan-approved state budget.
In discussing the looming fiscal crisis’ impact on Kyrene, Herrmann noted that the spending limit does not apply to all the district’s revenue streams, such as bond money or federal and state grants.
“Reductions must take place within certain types of funds, such as maintenance and operations, District Additional Assistance, which is our state capital funding, and things like the classroom site fund,” Herrmann said.
“And it’s also important to know that these groupings of funds make up the vast majority of funding that’s needed to operate schools on a day-to-day basis.”
Herrmann expressed frustration over Kyrene’s and other districts’ plight, noting the bipartisan budget for the current year included an $800 million overall increase in state support for public schools.
“Everyone knew at the time that any new educational funding would exceed the limit set in the state Constitution,” Herrmann said, adding “there was hope that the governor would call a special session to bring the Legislature for a vote…So far that hasn’t happened.”
He added that because of the timetable required for action by the Legislature, Kyrene and other districts must see a waiver approved by March 1 even though the limits would not officially kick in for another month.
But waiting that long “is an extremely difficult challenge for us to be able to respond to,” Herrmann said.
He also said the limit must be considered in the context of Arizona’s history of funding public education – which has put the state consistently in the bottom three in the nation.
“Arizona has a constitutional requirement to reduce educational spending by $1.4 billion,” he explained “Yet we are at or near the bottom in the country when it comes to educational funding. Without a permanent fix to the Constitution and (Aggregate Expenditure Limit), it’s almost impossible to see this trend ever reversing.”
The tight timetable for legislative action alarmed board members.
“It feels like such a gamble with my child’s education,” said Margaret Wright, calling it “quite annoying.”
Outgoing member Margaret Pratt said, “I really hope our state Legislature passes this exemption because the impact is so great and so negative – it’s just bizarre to me that money is given and then there’s a restriction on it….It doesn’t make sense. I implore our state Legislature to please do the right thing.”
Two Democratic lawmakers introduced measures this year to waive the cap, though neither bill was even assigned to a committee by GOP leaders.
Outgoing state education chief Kathy Hoffman warned the spending freeze “will mean layoffs amid the already crisis-level teacher shortage.
“For students and their parents and guardians, these cuts will mean losing access to academic programs, extracurriculars, high-quality teachers; and even school closures,” she said.
Her successor, Republican Tom Horne, also expressed concern during the campaign and said “it didn’t make sense” that his fellow party members in the Legislature weren’t calling for a special session.
Outgoing Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, a month ago said the reason the state is at the spending limit “is because we have put so many dollars into K-12 education.”
The reality of why the cap has been reached is not as simple as Boyer suggests.
The limit was approved by voters in 1980. Based on figures at that time, it is adjusted annually for inflation and student population growth.
What’s happened this year is largely the convergence of two unusual factors.
First, the limit is always based on last year’s student numbers. The drop in students in public K-12 education last school year, much of it due to COVID, reduces the spending limit by about $300 million, estimates Chuck Essigs, lobbyist for the Arizona Association of School Business Officials.
Second, voters in 2000 approved Proposition 301 to levy a 0.6-cent sales tax to fund education, including teacher salaries, for 20 years and exempted those revenues from the expenditure limit.
Facing expiration of that tax, lawmakers in 2018 agreed to a new, identical levy to pick up when the old one expired. That would keep the money flowing through 2041 without interruption.
But the Legislature never exempted what the new levy would raise from the expenditure limit. Essigs said that alone accounts for more than $632 million of the money now coming in to schools.
To balance the budget last decade, lawmakers cut dollars from the District Additional Assistance fund, money earmarked for schools to pay for items such as books, computers and buses.
And when the funding was fully restored, that also helped to push total statewide expenditures above the constitutional limit.
Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix, acknowledged that part of the reason spending is up against the cap is that lawmakers have sharply increased funding in the past few years. But she told colleagues it would be wrong to now turn around and now tell them they can’t spend it.
Outgoing House Speaker Russell Bowers, R-Mesa, told Capitol Media Services the real hang-up is a fear that if lawmakers agree to ignore the cap this year, they effectively will set a precedent.
That could turn around and be used against them, he said, in the ongoing litigation of whether a 3.5% income tax surcharge on the wealthy approved by voters in 2020 to help fund education would be allowed to take effect.
The Supreme Court last year rejected arguments that the estimated $827 million Proposition 208 would raise automatically is exempt from the aggregate constitutional limit on how much the state can spend overall on education.
But the justices sent the case back to a Maricopa County judge to determine if there still is a legal way for the funds to be used.
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.
