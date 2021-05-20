Thanks in large part to a state grant, the Kyrene Governing Board has expanded the presence of school resource officers at its middle school campuses in Ahwatukee.
The board last week renewed its contract with Phoenix Police for a SRO at Centennial Middle School and the addition of one at Akimel A-al Middle School. The district also has SROs at Aprende and Pueblo middle schools in Chandler.
The move stands in sharp contrast to Tempe Union’s governing board, which has refused to allow district funds to be used to hire SROs in its two Ahwatukee high schools.
Led by now Tempe Union board President Brian Garcia, the previous board rejected in a 3-2 vote a request by Superintendent Kevin Mendivil to spend about $400,000 for SROs at Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista high schools.
Garcia’s move last June, which
was supported by current members Andres Barraza and Berdetta Hodge, followed protests nationwide over police brutality.
Part of that movement claims that the presence of uniformed, armed police on high school campuses intimidates students, although all seven Tempe Union principals and numerous students contended their presence is not only helpful for students but also provides an additional measure of campus safety.
Kyrene spokeswoman Erin Helm said the Centennial renewal and the Akimel addition are the result of additional funding that the state Department of Education made available for its School Safety Grant Program.
“Last year, Kyrene applied for grants for all middle schools and was initially awarded grants for Aprende and Pueblo,” Helm said. “When more funds later became available, the grant was also awarded to Centennial. New federal funds recently allowed the state to do a second round of awards and Akimel A-al received the grant in round two.”
In April, Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced she was applying $21.3 million in federal pandemic relief funds the state received to supplement the School Safety Grant Program.
Hoffman noted that many districts that had applied for the grants were put on a waiting list after initial funding ran out. Hoffman said the additional funds would wipe out the backlog of those standing requests.
Phoenix Police say an SRO costs $180,379 a year and that a school district is responsible for picking up 75 percent of that tab, or $135,284.
According to a department breakdown supplied to Kyrene, the total SRO cost for a Phoenix officer includes $81,479 annual salary, $7,613 in career enhancement pay, $1,150 clothing allowance
and $2,080 in “productivity enhancement pay” for a total $92,322. Of that amount, the school district is on the hook for $69,242.
On top of that is another $88,057 in fringe benefit costs for which a school district is responsible for $66,043.
The cost of a Chandler SRO was not immediately available.
Meanwhile, there has been no change in the Tempe Union Governing Board’s stand on SROs. In fact, the new board hasn’t even discussed the issue since taking office in January.
Mendivil last year had said he would attempt to find some alternative way of funding SROs at the two Ahwatukee campuses, but Tempe Union spokeswoman Megan Sterling last week said there have been no new developments.
Tempe Union has state grants to fund SROs at its five Tempe campuses, but one of those – Compadre High School – will be closed for good this month.
Sterling said the district has not determined whether the grant for Compadre can be switched to one of the Ahwatukee high schools.
As far as the remainder of the present school year is concerned, she previously has said, “Phoenix PD has been a wonderful partner to date and there will be support from beat cops, etc., that are out on patrol, but there will not be dedicated SRO’s in place on campus.”
