Early last year, two Foothills Association homeowners got curious about their HOA board in the wake of a springtime vote to oust longtime board President Bill Fautsch.
Though the recall bid failed when two corporate members with significant blocs of votes threw their weight in Fautsch’s favor, Ron Doherty and David Randolph began for the first time attending the HOA board’s monthly meetings.
Together with several other residents, notably Vikki Glover and Rafael deLuna III, they began pushing for reforms in the way the board did business – contending that too often its seven members seemed inattentive to homeowners’ concerns and were often less than transparent in their actions.
So, the homeowners began pushing for reforms – some that the board acquiesced to but others – especially term limits for board members – it fiercely resisted.
Last week, in a stunning rebuke to the board by the Foothills community, the reformers scored a major victory as property owners approved a series of HOA bylaw changes 1,271-411.
The vote was an even bigger repudiation of the board when commercial property owners’ votes were subtracted, Doherty and Randolph said, stating that the margin of victory was 9-1.
One commercial member is Belkorp, which owns the San Rivas Apartments and gets to cast a vote for each of its 268 units.
“This confirmed our belief that the real division in the HOA was not among the homeowners,” Doherty and Randolph said in an email to homeowners, “It was between the homeowners and the board. We also saw that well over half of the votes to ‘reject’ were cast by a single corporate member.”
Board member Gary Reny said he was not surprised the reform group won, saying, “Unfortunately most homeowners have negative opinions of HOAs.”
The most significant change is the one that the board opposed the most strongly: a limit to two consecutive two-year terms for board members.
That immediately leaves board Treasurer Sandy Salvo, who planned to run this year for her seventh consecutive term, out of the running. It also will do the same next year for Reny, another longtime board member whose term expires in 2021.
Fautsch earlier this year said he would not seek reelection after serving on the board for more than 10 years.
Approval of the term limits means that four of the board’s seven seats will be up for election in October – a chance, both Doherty and Randolph said, for new ideas and new direction with new people from the community.
Saluting Reny and two other members who will remain on the board into next year, Doherty and Randolph told supporters in an email:
“We have gotten to know them over the past year, and we regard them as fine people. If they are joined by four new directors with fresh ideas, our HOA would be poised to move in a new and positive direction.”
One of the other new bylaw changes should make the election campaign more engaging for residents, they said, since it requires a town hall meeting where candidates get to introduce themselves to the community.
Until now, candidates were mentioned in a brief paragraph in the community newsletter.
The bylaw vote culminated nearly nine months of work by Doherty and Randolph, who had to first start a petition drive to even get the election scheduled.
Over several months, they knocked on doors, developed a network of homeowners with the help of Glover, DeLuna and others, set up a website and had community meetings to explain the need for the changes.
And by the time the board finally scheduled the bylaw vote, the pandemic set in.
They sent postcards to every property owner urging them to vote in favor of the changes, worked their network of contacts through emails and phone calls and found other ways to reach potential voters while respecting social distancing.
The total number of votes cast in the bylaw election represents roughly a third of the 4,865 potential votes that could be cast – including about 4,124 individual homeowners, the 268 Belkorp votes, another 197 held by Blandford Homes until it starts awarding those votes to the people who buy its new homes in the Palma Brisas development and the rest of the other commercial property owners.
The fact that more votes weren’t cast reflects what many HOAs across Arizona and the country face – namely, property owners’ apathy. As long as they don’t have a problem with their HOA board, property owners tend not to pay attention, experts say.
“Homeowner apathy is a question we are asked by numerous boards, and we can all agree, it is a universal problem,” Sandra Vel Mora, an executive vice president with Texas community association management company called RealManage, wrote last December in a blog.
Reny concurred on the issue of apathy.
“We don’t see many homeowners come to our meetings and all they hear are the HOA horror stories,” he told AFN. “I did too when I first moved to Ahwatukee, but once I got involved. I saw how important they really are and how well run our HOA is.”
Doherty and Randolph readily put themselves in that category prior to last year.
Randolph, a 16-year Foothills homeowner, and Doherty, a 22-year homeowner there, said they had never gone to a board meeting until the Fautsch recall perked their interests.
The two men, who met at a board meeting, became concerned with what they called a pattern of conduct on the board and a relatively loose approach to how it spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to maintain the community.
They banded with others like Glover and deLuna to argue for things like a procurement policy, electronic voting and an update to the bylaws in general.
“We basically got more and more committed to try to deal with some of the problems,” Randolph said in explaining how their campaign intensified over last summer and into this year.
The board over the last year has relented to some degree in the face of some of that pressure, setting up committees to look at a bylaws update and other issues. It also agreed to electronic voting in elections and promised it would take up the issue of term limits – but later than the reformers had sought.
The board also implemented a procurement policy – though to the reformers dismay, it was put together by the board with little or no input from anyone and didn’t meet the standards advocated by DeLuna, who is in charge of procurement for hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of materials and supplies for Arizona State University.
Doherty and Randolph also said that their campaign was not personal and that they respect Salvo for the years of effort she put into the volunteer nonpaying job.
At the same time, however, they could not understand the board’s vehement opposition to term limits – which forced the special election when members refused to even consider them until after regular board member elections were held.
“I think the board’s resistance to it was founded in their desire to stay in power,” Randolph said.
“There are arguments for and against term limits that can be made,” Randolph said. “But I think the arguments for term limits greatly outweigh the arguments against term limits.”
Reny said, “As far as the bylaw reforms, I agreed with many of them. My only dispute was with term limits. Four years is just too short. I would have advocated for six years.
“With the low homeowner participation of the past, I am fearful that our HOA board will repeat the mistakes of the past and put our HOA back into a position of being fiscally weak. I hope I’m wrong and we see more homeowners step up to the challenge.”
Reny said the board “did not feel we should be campaigning against the reforms using the association’s resources” and that some members “did talk to friends and neighbors and wrote opinions pieces.”
Randolph said he is not considering running for the board and Doherty is on the fence. Glover already has thrown her hat in the ring and so has at least one other homeowner, George Lemley.
Both Randolph and Doherty are hoping for a robust turnout of candidates – and a candidates’ night where ideas can be discussed and that will draw an engaged number of homeowners.
They believe they have momentum to propel the community.
“I think that there were just a large number of homeowners who decided to get involved and made their voices heard,” Doherty said. “I was pleased. I think the biggest issue we’ve been facing is homeowner involvement.”
Reny doesn’t disagree with that sentiment.
“Now that the vote is over, I hope our community can come together again,” he said. “I hope we continue to see increased homeowner participation. The board has been listening and evolving to the needs of our homeowners.
