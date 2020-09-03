A series of pet-adoption events will be held this month at an Ahwatukee store.
Gordy’s Goodies Pet Food & Supplies, 15425 S. 48th St., kicks off the series noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, with a Back the Blue Pet Rescue Adoption Day with dogs and cats available. Donations of money and animal-related items are welcomed.
From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 12, the Kattered Tails Rescue Adoption Day will have cats and kittens available for adoption. Donations at this and all other adoption events are welcome. Later that day is a private dog birthday party at the store, which rents space for such activities.
On Sept. 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Love Connection Dog Rescue Adoption Day will be held with puppies and adult canines – which also will be offered Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Help a Dog Out Rescue Adoption Day.
Gordy’s also has two free puppy play days 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and Sept. 30. Puppies that are 10 weeks to 6 months old with at least one round of vaccines can come and socialize with other puppies and humans. All supervised by trainer Brenda Dreyer of Foothills Canine Academy.
Information: 480-577-0514 or Facebook.com/Gordy’s Goodies Pet Food & Supplies.
