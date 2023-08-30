Lawyer: HOAs could probably block casitas

With Phoenix City Council preparing to take up two controversial zoning code amendments next Wednesday, Sept. 6, an Ahwatukee expert on real estate law has shed some light on a big question involving the measure permitting casitas in the backyards of single-family homes.
And that in turn raises questions on how much of an impact the measure will have in generating more affordable housing units in Phoenix.
The question involves the right of homeowners associations to prevent member households from building so-called Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs.
It was raised but never answered by city planners when the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee considered the measure for a recommendation on July 24.
Club West resident and real estate lawyer Patrick MacQueen said it appears the measure’s current form would allow HOAs to block a homeowner from building a casita.
“Many people want to know whether a homeowners’ association can prevent a homeowner from constructing an ADU,” MacQueen said, “even if an ADU would be permitted under the City of Phoenix zoning ordinances. The short answer is ‘it depends.’”
In response to a question from the Ahwatukee Foothills News, MacQueen said, that in reviewing the proposed Zoning Code amendment, “it does not appear to contain language that would cause ADUs to be allowed if they were not also permitted by CC&Rs or deed restrictions.”
While people may assume HOA covenants, conditions, and restrictions, or CC&Rs, always trump city zoning regulations, MacQueen said that’s not necessarily the case with ADUs.
Normally, he said CC&Rs dictate “what owners can and cannot do with their property – even when a municipality, like the City of Phoenix, says otherwise,” he said, adding:
“Additionally, even when an HOA does not exist, homeowners may be bound by deed restrictions that, like CC&Rs, may restrict the ability to construct an ADU. So, in general, even if zoning laws permit the construction of a certain structure, an HOA can nix a homeowner’s plan.
“But, the ADU concept is a bit different and the ability to override CC&Rs, HOA rules, or deed restrictions is dependent on whether the City grants homeowners a “right” to construct an ADU, even when the CC&Rs prohibit them.”
MacQueen said some California cities have done just that as municipalities struggle with a housing crisis that has gripped many parts of the country, including Maricopa County.
MacQueen said, “We can be fairly certain that the City of Phoenix could do the same thing as California if it wanted to, and should have no issue doing so.”
He also said, “There is some Arizona case law that may permit the same.”
MacQueen cited a case involving a Flagstaff couple that sued the Pine Canyon Village Association, Inc. in Flagstaff in 2012 after the HOA said they could not post a “for sale” sign on a lot.
The HOA claimed its CC&Rs forbade such signs even though the Legislature in 2009 passed a law preventing homeowners associations from forbidding them.
The Arizona Court of Appeals in 2013 upheld a Superior Court ruling that shot down the HOA ban.
“In short, if the City of Phoenix implements this ADU zoning ordinance, with language that states that ADUs cannot be prevented by CC&Rs, then CC&Rs will not likely be able to stand in the way of ADUs,” MacQueen said.
“However, if the zoning ordinance is not implemented in a way that supersedes CC&Rs, then the CC&Rs likely control the issue.
“Notably, in reviewing the most recent iteration of the zoning ordinance amendment, it does not appear to contain language that would cause ADUs to be allowed if they were not also permitted by CC&Rs or deed restrictions,” he added.
It’s not clear how great of an impact HOAs’ power to block ADUs would have on the goal of the Zoning Code amendment – namely create more housing in Phoenix.
The ADU measure and another Zoning Code amendment that reduces the minimum required parking spaces in apartment complexes are part of the city administration’s effort to create or save 50,000 housing units by 2030.
That goal is part of the Phoenix Housing Plan passed unanimously by the council in 2020.
Both Zoning Code amendments have generated heated debate at village planning committee meetings, including in Ahwatukee, where the panel urged the city Planning Commission to reject them.
The Ahwatukee Foothills and Desert View VPCs gave thumbs down to the ADU measure. Six of the other 13 VPCs in Phoenix approved it but urged modifications while five others okayed it as is.
Another failed to have a quorum to make a recommendation on either amendment..
The parking measure was opposed by far more VPCs. Nine of the city’s 15 panels rejected it while one of the five that approved it asked for modifications.
But the Planning Commission on Aug. 3 voted to recommend Council’s approval of both amendments in their current form.
On advice from city planners, the commission declined to address concerns about homeowners using the ADUs as short-term rentals – thwarting the city’s goal of increasing the stock of affordable housing.
“I was very impressed with both your knowledge of the entire code and your ability to make all these sections work,” one commission member told city staffers. “And overall, I think you guys have just done a fabulous job.”
During VPC meetings and the Planning Commission hearing, suggestions had been made to include a 30-day minimum rental period for ADUs.
Concerns also were expressed about the impact of ADUs on neighborhood street parking spaces as opponents of the measure in its current form questioned the adequacy of parking requirements on the homeowner’s lot.
The ADU amendment would allow homeowners to build a casita up to 75% of the size of the main house on a lot.
The commission also saw no need to address concerns about ADUs in historic neighborhoods or address concerns that there was no additional parking requirement for them.
To a large extent, city staff told the commission, any problematic issues would be resolved during the site review process for an ADU.
Staff also dismissed demands by some that additional parking should be required at a single-family home site with an ADU because otherwise casita tenants would be parking in front of neighbors’ homes.
“Our thought is that parking has been provided with already existing driveways for the ADU,” a city staffer told the commission.
“Currently, every single-family home has to have two required parking spaces…So if you have a two-car garage and we have a 20-foot (driveway) you actually have roughly four spaces there tandem.”
He added that similar concerns had been raised in Tucson when that city created an ADU addition to its Zoning Code and that “people couldn’t figure out where to put” any required additional parking “so we have not proposed any additional parking requirements.”
The ADU measure drew strong support at the Planning Commission hearing from citizens who addressed the panel. Ten of the 12 speakers urged its approval.
Proponents said the measure would increase affordable housing in Phoenix despite the fact that officials have not defined what constitutes “affordable” homes.
