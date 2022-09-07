Neighbors score Upper Canyon win for Chandler Boulevard

Residents of three far-west Ahwatukee communities scored a victory last week as the developers of the massive Upper Canyon subdivision dropped their efforts to avoid widening South Chandler Boulevard to five lanes.
The surprise announcement at the Phoenix Planning Commission’s Sept. 1 monthly meeting means homeowners in Calabria, Promontory and Foothills Reserve can expect that portion of the boulevard will eventually be widened.
And it means that builders Blandford Homes, D.R. Horton and Reserve 100 LLC likely can stay on their timetable to start construction late this year or early next with an eye to hitting the market by 2024.
Developers already have the zoning in place to build 1,050 mostly single-story houses, 150 build-to-rent townhouses and 329 apartments on the 373-acre former State Trust Land parcel along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues.
But they needed City Council approval of a proposal to leave S. Chandler Boulevard three lanes and downgrade the classification of S. 27th Avenue between the boulevard and South Mountain Freeway.
The commission did approve changing 27th Avenue’s designation to “local street.”
Under the street classification system the city approved in 2009, a roadway with that designation “provides for short-distance traffic movement with less than 1,000 average vehicle trips a day and “primarily functions to provide direct access to abutting land and for traffic movement within neighborhoods.”
Such roadways remain at one lane in each direction and relatively few in the city have that designation, according to the city zoning laws.
The 27th Avenue request still needs council approval and it is unclear when that will occur. The agenda for council’s meeting today, Sept. 7, did not list it.
In August, several Planning Commission. members delayed action on Blandford’s request after expressing confusion over why the developers wanted to downgrade South Chandler’s designation, which would likely have saved them millions on the thoroughfare’s widening.
Commission member Lisa Perez also was sympathetic to residents who contended that the city has long promised that an additional lane would be added in each direction.
A few days before the commission meeting last week, resident Larry Koenen wrote the panel to protest any elimination of the widening – which the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee narrowly approved several months ago.
“This requested reclassification does NOT benefit the community and only allows the land developers utilization of more land for their own use,” Koenen wrote.
“While the developer suggests this change is acceptable due to the changes to South Mountain Freeway, documents indicate that as far back as 2006 when this agreement and specification was made, the plan was no different than using 17th Street as the access point.”
“We have already had a number of times when this entire street has been blocked creating a safety issue,” Koenen continued, adding:
“Consider that our emergency response times are already delayed in west Ahwatukee. Increasing the number of homes and population without increasing accessibility, commercial access and most importantly emergency services will result in greater time to respond. More lanes allow for a greater chance that should those services required in time of need,” they would be available.
Alan Beaudoin of Norris Design, zoning consultant for Blandford Homes, started last week’s meeting with his surprise announcement – which prompted resident Nancy Bailey to remark, “My blood pressure has dropped significantly.”
Beaudoin said that while Blandford was dropping the downgrading, “We still think it’s an excess but we are prepared to do 64 feet of pavement as called for in the street classification map.”
He also said bike lanes would be provided along that stretch, although it is unclear if they will be the protected lanes the developers originally pitched in seeking the downgraded road classification.
“The type or style of bike lanes would be determined in the future for the portion of the road that was not reclassified,” Street Transportation spokeswoman Heather Murphy told AFN.
Also unresolved is a plan for parallel parking at the Preserve trailhead – which some critics say could pose a danger for drivers as they open their door to oncoming traffic.
And looming over the project is the biggest issue that emerged during public discussions of the development – and over which Blandford has no control: The absence of a firm city plan for a fire station that’s closer to all the communities in the far west portion of Ahwatukee.
Last week’s meeting saw little to no mention of those unresolved matters – which weren’t in the panel’s purview anyway – as commission members praised the developer for responding to residents’ concerns and dropping plans for the boulevard re-classification.
Residents near Upper Canyon who were prepared to express their opposition to Blandford’s original request were ecstatic.
“I think that’s a great move and many of my neighbors will be supportive (because) the nearest fire station to our development is six to seven miles away and this is the only street to get there,” said Tim Berger.
There was some confusion over Blandford’s announcement that it provide 64 feet of pavement along that portion of Chandler Boulevard that abuts Upper Canyon’s western boundary, but that it was up to the Street Transportation Department to stripe the thoroughfare in a way that allows for two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane.
Noting that the other side of the boulevard abuts South Mountain Preserve land, residents wondered if 64 feet was enough to provide for that widening.
But a commission member assured residents “that’s more than enough for five lanes.”
Both those assurances and Blandford’s decision earned a ringing endorsement from Darin Fisher, a Village Planning Committee member and founder of Vision Community Management, the management company for the three westernmost HOAs as well as others nearby.
“We are very grateful to you listening to our concerns, reworking the plan here,” he told Blandford representatives, including homebuilder D.R. Horton.
But Fisher voiced concern about one of the issues that were not on the Planning Commission agenda and that remain with the city Street Transportation Department to resolve when he said:
“We’re going to need your help at the Liberty Lane and 17th Avenue intersection down the road.”
The developers plan to extend Liberty Lane as a two-lane thoroughfare diagonally cutting through Upper Canyon from 17th Avenue to Chandler Boulevard.
Their traffic study, prepared by Kimley-Horn, said that the Liberty Lane-17th Avenue intersection – a notoriously accident-prone crossing – “is expected to experience delays for eastbound left turns during the PM peak hour and westbound left turns during both peak hours.”
But it said it doesn’t need a signal, at least in the short-term.”
“It is not expected that a signal will be warranted at this intersection,” the report said. “This intersection is anticipated to operate with acceptable delays as an unsignalized intersection by buildout of the development and is therefore recommended to be unsignalized.”
While Norris Design told the Village Planning Committee that Blandford hopes to start construction soon with an eye toward selling homes by 2024, it’s unclear if those plans have been affected by the current housing market.
The Cromford Report, the Valley‘s leading analyst of the Phoenix metro housing market, said last month that recent data from municipalities throughout the region showed fewer permits for new home construction have been issued in recent months as demand for homes slows amid rising mortgage rates.
National real estate experts also reported a similar trend across most of the country.
