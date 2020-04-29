To no one’s surprise, Tempe Union officials last week made it official: there will be no in-person commencement exercises at any of its campuses – including Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe – next month.
But district officials not only are planning a virtual graduation May 21 but also eyeing July 18 for on-site commencement exercises.
And that sits well with seniors, according to Desert Vista Student Body President Morgann Kelly.
“I and the other TUHSD student body presidents were heavily involved in the decision-making process,” Morgann said. “I am happy with the plan. I believe that holding both ceremonies is definitely the best way to go.”
Morgan and other student body presidents from across Arizona also are working with the event-planning company Events With Red on a two-day prom-graduation party that will cost $20 a ticket for one night or $35 for both tentatively set for mid-June.
“The event’s focus is to give back,” Morgann said, adding it is being “planned by students, for students, in addition to giving back to our communities.”
Meanwhile, every senior will have a special sign to post on the front lawn of their home telling the world they’re graduating as the result of contributions made by parents and “generous donors within their communities,” Superintendent Kevin Mendivil told the Governing Board last week.
In a letter to parents announcing the postponement of formal ceremonies, Mendivil said, “While we are aware that we live in Arizona and what that may mean for weather in July, planning is underway for a safe modified in-person ceremony that would take into account the social distancing and other safety measures.”
During the board meeting, he said the mid-summer date is on a Saturday to accommodate parents’ work schedules.
And while the weather will be hot and humid, Mendivil said, “We’re trying to create not only a safe experience but also a comfortable experience for our families and students. So, we will be looking at all options for that.”
He also stressed that district officials are awaiting word from Gov. Doug Ducey on what he intends to do with stay-at-home orders that expire tomorrow, April 30, since an extension of that order could impact commencement planning.
“We want to make sure that this hallmark event is memorable for them,” Mendivil said of the seniors.
As for the virtual ceremonies, he told the board that the district’s community relations team is developing a “live-streamed virtual experience” that will include a video message from each board member and “a variety of photos and video clips of different school opportunities.”
Mendivil also underscored that each school’s virtual graduation will be unique.
“Each school will have their own virtual graduation,” he said. “This isn’t a massive all-seven-schools experience. Each school will have an individualized experience during that time and we’ll have a common template of the kids’ names and the accomplishments that they have achieved included in the virtual experience. So, it’s just going to be like a YouTube kind of experience.”
He added the district is still finalizing details for the virtual ceremonies.
On the question of who gets a diploma, Mendivil reminded the Government Board that the Tempe Union is following the advice of the Arizona Board of Education, which more than a month ago urged districts to follow a “no harm policy” on grading.
That policy basically says that students can only improve their grade through remote learning and not see their grades lowered from what they had been before campuses were closed.
“We have taken the premise – as most high schools have done – to honor the third quarter grade and have that as the static baseline point for consideration of grades final grades,” Mendivil said.
He added the district also is “taking into consideration the points that we are giving to students right now in their remote online learning experiences that are underway.”
He also said he was glad the state board gave all districts the opportunity to make independent decisions on grading.
“The schools retain the authority to decide whether to issue diplomas or credit to students,” he said.
Mendivil said the district has had positive feedback from parents, teachers and students on the policy.
Horizon Honors also canceled May commencement for its 92 seniors and spokeswoman Melissa Hartley said the school has not yet decided on a virtual ceremony.
Horizon Principal Cynthia Shaheen told parents in a letter, “I am 100 percent committed to still hosting many of the senior functions and especially graduation, even if it is in July.”
“Our time to celebrate together will come,” she also said. “It’s just postponed a bit. It will not change my joy for each and every one of our graduates.”
