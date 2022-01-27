There’s a certain level of excitement for fans of all ages when an umpire says, “Play ball!” for the first time in a new season.
Whether it be at one of the local Spring Training facilities, a high school diamond or a local park, that phrase holds a significant amount of weight with America’s greatest pastime.
That remained especially true last season when umpires in the Ahwatukee Little League said it with a renewed sense of excitement, which was lost in 2020 due to the pandemic.
And as preliminaries for the new season of Ahwatukee Little League baseball began last weekend, that excitement returned even stronger than last year.
“We are really excited to get this thing kicked off,” said Ahwatukee Little League President Jeff Parent, who has a 10-year-old in the league. “I’ve been in a few leagues from when my daughter played softball. But this is one of the finest leagues we’ve ever been a part of.”
Ahwatukee Little League held its first of two tryout sessions last weekend at Mountain Vista Park for kids of all ages with last names beginning with letters A-L. The event spanned five total hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with kids split up into individual age groups so they all had a fair shot at showcasing their skills and overall desire to play to the league’s coaches.
Another session will be held this Saturday, Jan. 2,9 at Mountain Vista Park for kids with last names beginning with the second half of the alphabet, M-Z. Like last weekend, they will participate in various drills with others their age.
Parent is in his first year as league president but has been involved with the league for eight years as a coach, commissioner, afety officer and now president.
He said that while the event is labeled a tryout, it’s an opportunity for kids of all skill levels to get in front of the coaches and participate in a fun morning and early afternoon of baseball.
“For kids who have never tried out before, this is a fun experience,” Parent said. “We’ll have all three fields going with one strictly for warmups. It’s a really fun time. We want to get them evaluated on all of their skills. From grounders to flyballs to hitting, we want to give them a fun time out.”
Ahwatukee Little League took a hit when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. The league managed to get five games in before it went on pause – like other sports around the world.
Ray Ng, president at the time, said they would try to start the league back up again if given the go-ahead. However, as cases rose, the league’s deadline to restart kept getting delayed until it was eventually canceled altogether.
It returned in 2021 but with some restrictions in Phoenix parks.
At one point in time, Ahwatukee Little League explored options to use fields in Tempe, which had fewer restrictions. But they were eventually able to play the season with some modifications.
This year, Parent plans to have as close to a normal season as possible. Of course, the virus remains. But he said the league is already seeing its participation numbers rise again. While they’re not quite to the same level as in 2019 – the year before the pandemic – they’re getting close.
“We do this for the kids and that’s the greatest part about it,” Parent said. “COVID was definitely tough. The fact we got the league going last year was fantastic. Registration was down a little bit, but
we are starting to see that bounce back this year.
“We’re just happy we are able to get a league going.”
Teams will begin to be formed in early February once the tryouts have concluded as well as the league’s draft. However, Parent stressed that every player who signs up will be on a team for the upcoming season.
Players can register any time between now and the league’s Opening Day, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 26. Both Mountain Vista Park and Ahwatukee Park will be used for the season.
“We make our Opening Day so special,” Parent said. “All of the kids get their name announced and they get to run out on the field. It’s a fantastic league. The main goal for us every year is to make sure kids are having fun.”
For more information about Ahwatukee Little League, including where to register and tryout information for Saturday, Jan. 29, visit AhwatukeeLittleLeague.org.
