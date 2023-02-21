LD12 delegation helps propel school spending cap waiver

With just weeks to go, the state Legislature last week agreed to allow school districts across Arizona to spend the money this academic year that they already have.
The move spares Kyrene and Tempe Union school districts from having to cut $20 million and $17 million, respectively, from their planned spending for the last two months of the current school year. Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann said the spending freeze would have affected about 66% of its spending for those two months and likely would have forced layoffs.
Unlike most legislative districts in the East Valley, the delegation representing Ahwatukee – Sen. Mitzi Epstein and Reps. Patty Contreras and Stacey Travers – was solidly behind the waiver.
Virtually all other East Valley districts saw at least one Republican senator or House member vote against it, though their caucus leaders urged the waiver’s approval.
Republican opponents of lifting the cap said schools needed more accountability before the waiver should be granted.
Mesa Rep. Justin Heap said student funding has nearly doubled in the last decade.
“So the question needs to be asked: What has Arizona received for its investment in education?’’ he asked. “And what we’ve received is failing schools where less than a third of our students are proficient in math and reading.’’
Scottsdale Rep. Alexander Kolodin said the state spends “more per pupil than most other countries in the world, with vastly superior results,’’ though
he did not mention multiple studies that show Arizona is at or near the bottom in spending per student among all the states.
Kolodin said he believes that money is still being wasted.
“Where does the money go?’’ he asked. “Before we just keep throwing more money at this problem we need systemic reforms in terms of transparency and accountability to make sure that the money that we are intending to put into the classroom and give to teachers and students to facilitate education ... actually gets there.’’
State Auditor General Lindsey Perry said that does not paint the whole picture of spending effectively going into the classroom.
She said student support, consisting of counselors, audiologists, speech pathologists, nurses, social workers and attendance services at up another 9.1% of every dollar.
There also was 5.8% for instructional support, defined as librarians, teacher training, curriculum development and instruction-related technology services. That brought what Perry considers total classroom spending up to 70.2% for the most recent year, versus 69.3% for the prior year.
Rep. Rachel Jones, R-Tucson, who called it “a mismanagement issue,” did not dispute that the measure authorizes schools to use the nearly $1.4 billion that was appropriated to them last legislative session.
“I wasn’t part of the Legislature last year who promised that money,’’ Jones said, saying she’s “not comfortable’’ with that decision.
That logic drew a rebuke from Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, who has championed the waiver vote.
“We all took an oath at the beginning of this session to uphold the Constitution,’’ he said. And Cook said approving a budget is “the No. 1 constitutional duty’’ of the Legislature.
“This money was in that budget,’’ he said.
Approval of the spending cap waiver only takes care of current spending. Schools could find themselves in the same position for the next academic year.
At the root of the issue is a 1980 voter-approved constitutional measure which capped K-12 spending at current levels, with annual adjustments based on student growth and inflation.
The measure does allow lawmakers to approve a one-year override with a two-thirds vote. And that has occurred without incident in prior years.
What happened this school year is a convergence of two factors.
First, state lawmakers made a massive investment of new dollars, including making up for years during the last recession when schools did not get all the funds to which they were entitled.
Second, the COVID outbreak resulted in a departure of some children from school in prior years.
The result is that schools were authorized to spend nearly $7.8 billion this current academic year. But the constitutional spending cap sits at $6.4 billion.
Complicating matters is that former Gov. Doug Ducey, to get Democrat votes for his budget last year, promised to call a special session to waive the cap.
That never materialized before Ducey left office at the end of the year. And the constitution says if the cap isn’t waived by March 1, schools need to cut an estimated 17% of their annual budgets -- and do it in just the four months remaining in this academic year.
State schools chief Tom Horne, a Republican, warned that would force many schools to close.
Rep. Lydia Hernandez, D-Phoenix, who has served on the school board of the Cartwright Elementary School District, said she agrees with some of the Republicans that there needs to be “systemic reform’’ of education funding.
“I, for one, am not supportive of continuing to throw millions of dollars at an issue without fixing it,’’ she said. But Hernandez said simply denying needed funds to schools in the middle of the academic year, as the failure of this measure would do, is not the answer.
“Until we fully invest and do our due diligence -- and I’m talking about real investment, critical analysis in fixing this problem -- we’re not going to find that solution,’’ she said. “Closing schools is not the answer.’’
There is an alternative to lawmakers having to vote on waivers of the education expenditure limit every year: rescind or at least sharply alter the 1980 cap. But that would require voter approval, with the next general election not until November 2024.
