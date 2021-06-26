For the growing number of fans of the sport, you can’t get enough of pickleball – or pickleball courts.
That’s why Ahwatukee residents Carrie McNeish and Jill Ostendorp have started a campaign to persuade the City of Phoenix to build some courts in Desert Foothills Park.
It’s not just a matter of convenience for players who live in the western half of Ahwatukee, they say.
The 3-year-old 16-court pickleball complex at Pecos Park is great, they say, but unfortunately, a lot of other pickleball players think so too; so getting time at that court can be a challenge, especially when the weather is more temperate than it is now.
“The Pecos courts are always overwhelmed,” said Ostendorp, who has been playing the game for about a year and a half.
It’s not just Pecos. The growing legion of pickleball players are swamping just about every court in the Valley as more players lean on municipalities to build more courts.
McNeish said some HOAs in Ahwatukee have pickleball courts but they’re only open to residents.
Ostendorp and McNeish have won the support of Councilman Sal DiCiccio, whose office is guiding them through the complex City Hall bureaucracy.
Their first step is to get simple statements of interest from people so they can show city bureaucrats there’s community interest in pickleball courts at Desert Foothills Park.
Besides turning to social media with their call for interested pickleballers, people also can send an expression of interest to dfparkpb@gmail.com, a special email address Ostendorp and McNeish created just for their campaign.
The two women also are reaching out to local clubs and the state pickleball association to help get the word out.
“My family started playing right before the courts were built at Pecos Park about three years ago and we fell in love with it,” McNeish said. “We have since started play groups to play regularly several times a week and continue to introduce many folks to this fun sport.”
“Jill and I play together often, were talking about how we would love to get courts installed at our neighborhood park – Desert Foothills Park. It has a lot of open space that has not been developed yet. Honestly, a lot of this open area at the park does not look so great.”
And while the Pecos courts “are amazing,” she added, “I think the folks that leave near this park would love the convenience of having some so close by.”
Besides, the Pecos complex has the most concentrated number of pickleball courts in the Valley and has become so popular that they often comprise the venue for tournaments as well as lessons.
“I have some friends that drive up from Casa Grande” to play on them,” McNeish said. “People will tend to come to our courts rather than others, because there’s more of a chance that a court at Pecos will be available.”
She said Zach Muncy, a city sustainability officer/research analyst, thought it was a good idea and that the Parks and Rec Department needs to assess the degree of interest in the community for the courts.
Parks and Rec spokesman Gregg Bach did not return a request for comment on how much interest City Hall bureaucrats need to start the ball rolling.
But McNeish said, “It’s not a formal petition and the city didn’t ask for that. We just need to show a lot of people out here want some courts at Desert Foothills Park.”
She added that the part of the park they think could accommodate pickleball courts is little used besides looking ratty.
“I think the Boys Scouts use it to collect Christmas trees and that’s about it,” McNeish said.
So the area could be of more use to a sport with seemingly limitless popularity.
“The thing is,” she added, “it’s easier than tennis, so more people are doing it.”
