Longtime Ahwatukee resident appointed Municipal Court judge

Long-time Ahwatukee resident and attorney Alex Benezra was appointed last week by City Council to one of two empty seats on Phoenix Municipal Court.
A member of the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Commission and a city public defender, Benezra was unanimously approved following a brief hearing in which he was quizzed on both his qualifications and his temperament.
One of the more unusual questions came from Councilman Carlos Garcia, who asked Benezra, “What upsets you and what do you do to calm down?”
I can tell you what I do to calm down is to do mindfulness exercises – something I’ve done this morning,” he replied, noting the Sept. 14 appearance before Councl “is an important hearing for me.
“I love listening to loud music and singing along,” he continued. “It’s something that I do to make sure that I can detach and process what I need to and go in with a clear mind.”
On the other side of Garcia’s question, Benezra conceded that as a public defender “it gives me frustration” when “the lines of communication just aren’t connecting” with a client for some reason and “what I say may not be getting through.”
“It gives me frustration but at the same time I do my best to give those people latitude,” Benezra said, noting that for many people a court room “is a scary place for a lot of people….whether it be people who were there by subpoena, people who were there because they were charged with a crime. It’s a scary, scary place.
Benezra said he wants “to be able to detach, to use the exercises that I can to calm down – and make sure that I do that between hearing every single person I see – because I don’t want to carry the baggage and the weight of what happened with a prior person who comes before me to affect any other decision I make.”
He added he wanted to do as a judge “whatever I can to be able to detach
and not have any outside influence affect my decision making, and be able to
give every person the respect and the humanity and the dignity they deserve in court in a place that’s representative of the City of Phoenix and before me as a judge, who would be the embodiment of that institution.”
On the professional side, Benezra – a 1999 Mountain Pointe High School and Arizona State University grad who got his law degree in 2007 from the American University Washington College of Law and was admitted to the Bar in 2008 – has been a public defender for Tucson and the Gila River Indian Community and began working for the City of Phoenix as a public defender five years ago.
“In that time,” he told council members, “I have worked heavily in the behavioral health court, in the suspended license court and have been trying to get a homeless court started within the Phoenix Municipal Court. We currently take part in the Maricopa County Regional Homeless Court.”
That court connects unsheltered people with “navigators” who try to connect them with services that can help them avoid jail and get on a path that keeps them out of trouble with the law.
He said one of his proudest accomplishments – before COVID brought it to an end – was to set up a court for people with suspended drivers licenses.
Try to get those people reinstated as licensed motor vehicle operators, he said, “really changed their lives…and was life-changing for me.”
Married and the father of a 2-year-old boy, Benezra told council members, “What I will do as a judge is make sure that I am giving as much opportunity as I can to every person involved in the court - that involves victims, the witnesses and people charged with a crime – and take in as much information as I can and execute my duties as a judge to rule on cases impartially…and do so impartially and do so without outside influence.”
“As a first-generation son of a refugee from Cuba, as somebody who speaks Spanish, as somebody who’s Jewish, I understand how much it’s important that people – especially people who feel marginalized, people who may feel like they’re outsiders – come to court and they may be unfamiliar with the process, but come in, and are given the information and the respect and the time they need that when they leave, they feel like the court has legitimacy.”
He added he wanted everyone who comes before him to “feel that the court has integrity, that it is part of their community. It’s not just this outside agency, this monolith.”
