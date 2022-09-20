Court extends Lakes Course opening to Oct. 21

A Superior Court judge has granted a request to extend the deadline for the complete reopening of the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course until Oct. 21 “for the purpose of ensuring the grass is sufficiently mature.”
Judge Melissa Julian acted on a request form Daniel Maynard, lawyer for Wilson Gee, who with his partners owns the Lakes course and has been under a November 2020 order from another judge to have it fully restored and open for play by Sept. 1. That order culminated a legal fight that began in 2014 when two homeowners sued Gee for closing the course the previous year.
Julian said nothing in her extension “shall be construed” as extending that deadline for the completion of construction and Gee told AFN last month he would be ready to open the course.
But both Gee and the special master appointed by the court to supervise the rebuild said it would be better if it would remain closed until the turf had more time to properly take hold.
“Every golf course in Arizona that plants rye grass generally closes the course for two to three weeks in late September or early October and so will the Lakes Golf Course,” Gee’s attorney, Daniel Maynard told the court, “But allowing the Bermuda grass and Paspalum to grow and become more established will benefit the golf course and the golfer’s experience.”
In an affidavit filed with the court last month, golf course architect and expert Mark Woodward said he has made “numerous visits” to the Lakes in recent months and that delaying the reopening “is what is best for the golf course and the golfer’s experience.”
Woodward, who was appointed with the consent of both sides in the long-running lawsuit, told the court, “We’ve only had a little more than three months to get the golf course back in playing condition, which is not enough time.”
He said the first two months involved extensive debris removal and that “a massive portion of the overall work” involved restoring the irrigation system.
“There was a lot of heavy lifting that had to be done because all of the components of the irrigation system …had been sitting for so long,” he wrote, calling it “a huge undertaking getting it back to where we could apply water.”
Calling Sept. 1 “absolutely the wrong date” for reopening and noting “golfers would not enjoy it,” Woodward said waiting for the grass to take firm root “would be a game changer.”
“I strongly believe that the neighbors and the golfing public would appreciate and totally understand,” he said. “The golf course will be playable, safe for the golfers and be open in good condition.”
He also stressed, “This is no one’s fault but when you’re dealing with Mother
Nature, it just takes more time than we were given.”
He also listed about 14 other tasks that needed to be done, adding, “There is only one way to do this right. Put simply, we need a few more weeks.”
Gee told the Ahwatukee Foothills News last month that he couldn’t agree more with Woodward.
“We’ve got 12 people out there cleaning up everything, the lakes are filling up…I don’t have control. It’s up to the court,” he said, adding he can comply with a November 2020 order threatening a total $3.5 million penalty if he does not meet the Sept. 1 reopening deadline.
He also said that once he full reopens, golf carts will be available for rental despite his earlier decision not to allow them on the course. He also is letter high school golf teams practice on the course without charge.
Gee also said rates for playing the course will vary with times and days, and that they would be posted to the course’s website So far, however, that information has not been posted on ahwatukeegolf.com.
