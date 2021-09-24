As frustration mounts over the protracted legal battle between the Club West Conservancy and the Foothills Club West Association board, a new filing in the case suggests no end to the 18-month-old case is in sight.
A resolution may be a lot longer since the HOA board apparently is disputing that Shea Homes owns the rights to the Club West Golf Course’s future.
Meanwhile, The Edge last week filed a response to the Conservancy’s request that Superior Court Judge Joan Sinclair reject the golf course owner’s request to intervene in the case. Attorney Daniel Dowd also requested a chance to make his client's case in an oral argument.
That filing came as some frustration erupted at the HOA board’s regular meeting Sept. 15, when a couple homeowners demanded to know what it is doing to resolve the stalemate – and what it plans to do about the 164-acre course that has been barren since 2018.
The Conservancy opposes building homes on any portion of the course. The Edge says that is the only way to finance the course's restoration and probably the only way to convert it into a park.
Board members told homeowners last week that their hands are tied and that they can’t say or do anything without risking possibly costly penalties for both the HOA and themselves personally.
The Conservancy filed suit against the HOA board in March 2020, contending it improperly acquired the course's declarant rights from Shea Homes.
Those rights dictate how the course owner must run the site, although it contains a clause that could allow the dissolution of any requirement to maintain a “world class golf course.”
Superior Court Commissioner Andrew Russell issued a preliminary ruling in November that basically found the former Club West HOA board violated state law and Club West’s own rules in acquiring the declarant rights.
But that preliminary ruling is subject to a final order from Sinclair, who is waiting for the HOA board and the Conservancy to agree on its final wording. The Conservancy has obtained three extensions on a deadline to submit its proposed order.
The Edge, comprising four men who bought the course from Wilson Gee for $750,000, charges that both parties are stalling to deliberately thwart any plan it may have for the course.
The continuing legal stalemate generate some testy moments during the HOA board’s sparsely attended regular meeting last Wednesday when two of the approximate dozen residents there demanded a detailed update on the litigation and what the board is doing about the course.
Board members replied they cannot say much and can’t do anything until Sinclair rules. “We were informed by our law firm that …anything that we say or do relative to the golf course can be used against us,” one board member said, later adding:
“We are not taking any action because if we take any action, we could be sued and we don’t want that.”
He also asserted ownership of the course’s declarant rights may be in limbo, contending Russell “did not expressly state that Shea Homes remains the declarant.”
That might come as news to Shea Homes, which is negotiating with The Edge to either buy the course or sell it the declarant rights and has already warned the board not to interfere, noting the Conservancy already has conceded the homebuilder owns those rights.
David Garcia, Shea vice president of land acquisitions, told AFN in June the company is eager to work with the community, but added, “Our primary business is building homes.”
In its filing last week, The Edge disputed the Conservancy’s bid to shove it aside in the litigation. The board has not filed a response to The Edge's motion.
“The Edge is far from an outsider to this litigation,” Dowd wrote, stating the Conservancy is trying to thwart “developing the property for uses other than an 18-hole championship public golf course – development that is no longer viable, given the closure of the water reclamation plant that previously irrigated the property.”
Wilson Gee closed the course because of the cost of city potable water used to irrigate the course. In 2016, he said water costs totaled more than $750,000 and since then, water rates have gone up twice and are slated to increase twice more in the current fiscal year.
Noting that some former Conservancy members now sit on the HOA board, Dowd said both parties “have steadfastly refused to entertain any economically viable development alternative.”
Dowd also cited the escape clause in the declarant rights themselves and said “the declarant has the power under the declaration to release portions of the property to be developed for non-golf course uses including housing.”
He also accused the board and the Conservancy of “attempting to rob Shea of its declarant rights so it could restrict The Edge’s development of the property.”
Noting a month has passed since Sinclair on Aug. 17 instructed the HOA and Conservancy to submit a proposed final order, Dowd wrote that he submitted a proposed order for the HOA and Conservancy to consider.
If they agreed to that proposal, he said The Edge would withdraw its request to intervene.
But that won’t happen, apparently.
“The Association recently indicated it would object to The Edge’s revised proposed form of judgment because it identified Shea as the declarant.” Dowd wrote. “The CWC flatly refuses to respond to The Edge.”
Dowd also argued that The Edge wants to intervene to protect its rights and investment in the course.
He noted that there are two potential resolutions of the ongoing talks between The Edge and Shea Homes: Either Shea gets the property or The Edge gets the declarant rights.
Either way, Dowd said, “The Edge cannot be a stranger to a lawsuit that was designed to impair and restrict its rights.”
“Moreover, the Court made clear during the Aug. 17, 2021, status conference that it will enter judgment consistent with its ruling, correcting only the interest rate and language regarding annexation,” he wrote, noting Sinclair instructed both the HOA and Conservancy to submit a proposed order consistent with that direction.
The reference to annexation involves Russell’s original findings – namely that the old HOA board violated Association rules by acquiring declarant rights to golf course property without 75 percent of Club West’s 2,600 homeowners agreeing to it.
“That neither the CWC nor the Association have done so and have instead to meaningfully respond to The Edge’s efforts to have a compliant judgment entered is precisely why The Edge is entitled to intervene,” Dowd said.
He included several emails in his response. In one, Conservancy attorney Francis Slavin told Dowd on July 26: "Our client, Club West Conservancy, has requested that we not engage in any telephone conferences with counsel for Shea or The Edge at this time."
He also included several emails he wrote to lawyers for the HOA and the Conservancy that stated a desire to work with them on resolving the issue "to avoid unnecessary fees and the consumption of judicial resources."
In a Sept. 5 email to Slavin, Dowd reminded him they have known each other since the 1990s and have had a good professional relationship: "I am making a direct personal plea that you and I provide good counsel to our clients and bring this solvable matter to an end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.