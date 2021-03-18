The three hikers stranded in snow near Sedona were in a tight spot. After days of sub-freezing temperatures stuck in a rock crevice without food, they were showing signs of frostbite.
As they braced for another cruel night, they heard the whomp-whomp-whomp of an Arizona National Guard Blackhawk Helicopter piloted by Maj. Shannon Lancaster. After a few harrowing minutes last January, the hikers were aboard the aircraft and headed to safety.
“They got a jolt of motivation when they saw us,“ said Lancaster, a Mesa resident who has spent a decade flying helicopters for the Guard. “It definitely gets you going when you put your training to work and you know you’re saving people’s lives.”
The Arizona National Guard has been feeding off that life-saving adrenaline for the past year.
Not since World War II has a greater percentage of Arizona Guard been deployed – whether responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, fighting wildfires in several states, securing the southern border, serving overseas, or assisting communities during a summer of civic unrest.
“We faced things we never faced before,” said Allen Clark, Arizona’s director of emergency management. “We daily treaded new waters that we haven’t had to float before.”
Clark, also a Mesa resident, manages the emergency management division of the state Department of Emergency and Military Affairs – the nerve center for Arizona’s COVID-19 response.
When one of Arizona’s 15 counties or 22 tribal governments needs crisis assistance these days, the request lands with Clark. His team coordinates with the National Guard and other agencies to provide help.
The EOC, usually a short-term response to emergencies, has been operating since late January 2020.
The statistics compiled by the Arizona National Guard reflect the unprecedented needs and challenges.
In the past year, its roughly 8,300 members have supported more than 875 COVID-19 testing sites, delivered 300,000 pieces of protective equipment to medical workers and assisted more than 140 food banks across the state.
Members have worked more than 360,000 hours, driven 775,000 miles to deliver goods and dropped 130,000 gallons of water on wildfires. At one point, 85 percent of available Arizona Guard members were on deployment. Roughly 1,300 of those troops were overseas.
“I am constantly inspired by their willingness to serve; I couldn’t be more thankful for their contributions,” said Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, who recently announced his retirement as the Guard’s adjutant general and director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
“I say this all the time … they are the next Greatest Generation,” McGuire added.
When not rescuing stranded hikers, Lancaster is a fulltime aviation instructor assigned to the Papago Military complex in Phoenix.
It’s normally a five-day-a-week job, but not in 2020.
First came a mission in April when Lancaster flew medical personnel to Tuba City to tackle a severe COVID-19 outbreak on the Navajo Nation. Last summer, Lancaster spent several weeks using her flight skills to surgically drop water on wildfires raging first in Arizona and then California.
Then she recently ferried nurses and support staff to Yuma to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
Her husband, Sam, also serves in the National Guard and was deployed last summer in response to civil unrest. That left the couple scrambling to find supervision for their 2-year-old son while Shannon fought fires and Sam worked to quell the heat of angry protests.
“We had to fly my mom out to help with the childcare,” Lancaster said. “Those were some really long days.”
“Long days” could well be the 2020 theme for Arizona’s National Guard.
In his civilian life, Tommy Leeper is an emergency room physician at the Phoenix VA Hospital.
But last March he was mobilized to establish a “surgeon cell” as part of the state’s COVID-19 response. Leeper, a Gilbert resident with 40 years of military service, had an idea of what was coming. He studied pandemics during a year at the Army War College and has conducted research around pandemic influenza.
He anticipated the wave of change that disrupted Arizona last spring. “That’s kind of the nature of pandemics,” he said. “They kind of brew along for a while and then they all of a sudden explode.”
Arizona’s first detonation occurred in isolated Tuba City. Leeper led the initial team to land there and found a rural health system overwhelmed by patients and ill-prepared to deal with it.
His team spent a week training workers on how to better manage the patient influx, provide specialized treatment and effectively use personal protective equipment. They evaluated patients and transferred the sickest to hospitals across the region better equipped to provide care.
Joining Leeper on the trip was National Guard paramedic Sgt. Brian Bowling, a Tempe native who in civilian life works as a Maricopa County Deputy Sheriff.
Unlike most natural disasters the Guard deals with, he said it was clear early on that addressing COVID-19 was going to be a long, drawn-out slog.
“It seemed like people took one extreme or another, either being very cavalier about it or being extremely cautious to the point of paranoia,” he said. “Part of our job was to strike a balance in the community. You don’t need hazmat gear, but you do need to wash your hands.”
That meant training medical personnel and front-line workers how to protect themselves.
“We couldn’t afford to have a community market shut down that was the only store for 50 miles around,” he said.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 prevention measures were keeping workers and volunteers at home – and creating gaps in the transportation and distribution of food and other necessities. The Guard’s mission shifted away from a direct medical response to providing training, logistics and transportation support.
At one point, growers in western Arizona had excess produce they wanted to donate, McGuire said, but had no way to deliver it. Into the breach stepped the Guard, which devised a distribution system to serve the state’s food banks and then deployed trucks and personnel to get it done.
The response ensured thousands of needy Arizona residents received food and other aid when they needed it most.
At one point, the Guard was serving 143 food banks in all 15 counties and early on manned United Food Bank’s massive food box distribution operation at the Mesa Convention Center.
At the same time, Leeper and his team were shifting from emergency response in hotspots like Tuba City to take on a broader education and training role. COVID-19 tests were being delivered but few facilities and organizations knew how to use them.
Two-person teams were established to visit nursing homes and other care facilities to provide not only training but directions on how to report results to the state for tracking.
Last December, vaccines arrived in Arizona and again the National Guard played a critical role in distribution. McGuire called it a “game changer,” but said it also came with its own unique challenges.
Clark’s team at the state Emergency Operations Center worked to form a coalition of government, civic groups and businesses to speed the distribution and delivery of the vaccine.
While COVID-19 and wildfires raged, the border beckoned and civil unrest broiled, the Arizona National Guard still had core missions to perform this past year.
The 161st Refueling Wing based at Sky Harbor International Airport had pilots to train and a requirement to refuel fighters and bombers that make up the U.S. nuclear deterrence force.
In Tucson, the 162nd Fighter Wing not only trains F-16 pilots from 29 countries but also protects and patrols the border.
The cost of the Guard’s multifaceted response in 2020 is still being tabulated. It will run into the millions and be borne by a mix of local, state and federal jurisdictions.
For civilian employers who lost workers called for deployment, there is disruption and lost productivity, but also a sense that they, too, answered a call.
“Everyone serves in a different way,” said Dan Irving, the Arizona chairman for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve – part of the Department of Defense that provides support and recognition of businesses employing National Guard and reserve troops.
“Without the support of employers, we wouldn’t be able to sustain an all-volunteer force,” said Irving. “We have many, many Arizona businesses that take care of their guard and reserve members and their families,” he said. “That’s really important in times like this.”
For many Guard members, 2020 was the year their military commitment hit closest to home. “If you talk to almost any guardsman and asked them why they joined … it is to serve both the local community and the nation in general,” said Bowling. “This is personified when we see people from our own towns, from the places we live in or are working in.”
